The Glorious Corner

G.H. HARDING

BOB DYLAN — Of all the rock-books I’ve read -and believe me, I’ve probably read far more than I should have- none of them have entranced me as much as Bob Dylan’s 2004 book Chronicles-Volume One. Not only was the tone of the book completely different – more conversational – but the facts he disclosed were extraordinary. It was like sitting with him on a train for hours with him talking about this and that. Totally unique for sure. I thoroughly enjoyed it.

It was rumored that there’d be a followup, but all these years later, it’s here and like nothing you would have imagine. Titled The Philosophy of Modern Song, it appears to be a walk down, with Bob, of the songs and artists that have influenced him. Photos, charts, dioramas … its totally intriguing.
I just got the book and will be pouring over it this weekend for sure. I know I’m in for a good ride. Kudos Mr. Dylan.
Check out the release on this one: The Philosophy of Modern Song is Bob Dylan’s first book of new writing since 2004’s Chronicles: Volume One—and since winning the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016.Dylan, who began working on the book in 2010, offers his extraordinary insight into the nature of popular music. He writes over sixty essays focusing on songs by other artists, spanning from Stephen Foster to Elvis Costello, and in between ranging from Hank Williams to Nina Simone. He analyzes what he calls the trap of easy rhymes, breaks down how the addition of a single syllable can diminish a song, and even explains how bluegrass relates to heavy metal. These essays are written in Dylan’s unique prose. They are mysterious and mercurial, poignant and profound, and often laugh-out-loud funny. And while they are ostensibly about music, they are really meditations and reflections on the human condition. Running throughout the book are nearly 150 carefully curated photos as well as a series of dream-like riffs that, taken together, resemble an epic poem and add to the work’s transcendence.In 2020, with the release of his outstanding album Rough and Rowdy Ways, Dylan became the first artist to have an album hit the Billboard Top 40 in each decade since the 1960’s. The Philosophy of Modern Song contains much of what he has learned about his craft in all those years, and like everything that Dylan does, it is a momentous artistic achievement.
PETER GABRIEL RETURNS (Via Rock Cellar Magazine) On Tuesday, the legendary English musician/songwriter/icon announced plans for a i/o The Tour, a run of shows in the U.K. and Europe built around the forthcoming release of i/o, his tenth studio album and, once released, the first since 2011’s New Blood. His last album of new, original material was 2002’s Up, so it’s been a while.

The 2023 tour run will include Gabriel’s first live performances outside of North America since 2014, when he embarked on the Back to Front tour celebrating his classic album So.

“It’s been a while and I am now surrounded by a whole lot of new songs and am excited to be taking them out on the road for a spin,” said Gabriel in a statement about the news. “Look forward to seeing you out there.”

More details, via the official announcement:

i/o The Tour will see Peter playing new material from his forthcoming album i/o, as well as delving into his extensive catalogue of music, with hits, fan favourites and the unexpected. For the shows, Gabriel will be joined by regular band-mates Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché. Full details on the i/o album will follow.

And the U.K./European tour dates, with the promise of North American shows added to the schedule for “late summer/fall” 2023:

8 May Krakow, Poland TAURON Arena20 May Verona, Italy Verona Arena21 May Milan, Italy Mediolanum Arena23 May Paris, France AccorHotels Arena24 May Lille, France Stade Pierre-Mauroy26 May Berlin, Germany Waldbuehne28 May Munich, Germany Koenigsplatz30 May Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena31 May Stockholm, Sweden Avicii Arena2 June Bergen, Norway Koengen5 June Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome6 June Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis8 June Zurich, Switzerland Hallenstadion10 June Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena12 June Hamburg, Germany Barclays Arena13 June Frankfurt, Germany Festhalle15 June Bordeaux, France Arkea Arena17 June Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena19 June London, UK The O222 June Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro23 June Manchester, UK AO Arena25 June Dublin, Ireland 3Arena

Gabriel’s always been a premiere artist; from world-music to his tremendously innovative stage shows, just exemplary performances. If you’ve never  seen him, you owe yourself the chance. Just extraordinary. I last saw him as he toured with Sting and while Sting was superlative, Gabriel was like going to church. Astonishingly absorbing. Totally creative.

Wayne Robins and Billy Joel

SHORT TAKES — Legendary Newsday-columnist Wayne Robins will be inducted into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame per Barry Fisch. Very well deserved …

Coco Dolenz and Micky Dolenz

Here’s Micky Dolenz and his sister Coco at the LA-opening of Aaron Sorkin’s To Kill A Mockingbird at The Pantages Theater. The show star’s Richard Thomas. We saw it in NY with Jeff Daniels and he was superb … In advance of her industry showcase at Steve Walter’s Cutting Room Monday, Ashley Suppa was a guest on the Suki and Scott Show; with Scott Stanford; the 7-time EMMY award winning broadcaster. Check it out at: facebook.com/sukiandscottshow

Ultimate Classic Rock posted: Richie Sambora admitted there have been conversations with Jon Bon Jovi about returning to the band. Sambora abruptly left the band in 2013 with conflicting stories as to why. Sure, he had issues with his ex-wife Heather Locklear and daughter Ava, but a sudden reunion could be the big news item of 2023. That said, the playing field has indeed changed. Bob Jovi hasn’t had a major record in quite some time and their fans are a bit older. Me, I remember them as a classic band, but I must admit I keep on hearing the older stuff … nothing really recent. But there’s no question that a reunion tour and album with Sambora would be a crowd pleasing favorite for sure. Stay tuned …

And, per Deadline: The Boss is heading to 30 Rock. Bruce Springsteen is taking over NBC’s The Tonight Show with several performances over the space of a week. Promoting his new album, Only the Strong Survive, Springsteen will appear as a guest on the Jimmy Fallon-hosted show on Monday, November 14. He will debut four songs between November 14-16, with a final performance airing on the show’s Thanksgiving episode November 24. It marks the first time that the Born to Run rocker will be a musical guest on the show. He has appeared twice before, including in 2020. It comes as he prepares to head out on tour in 2023 with the E Street Band for the first time in six years.

NAMES IN THE NEWS — Benny Aguayo; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; DC LaRue; Randy Jones; Terry Jastrow; Donna Quinter; Jim Kerr; Carol Miller; Steve Leeds; Chris Gilman; Race Taylor; Adam Pollack; Mark Scheerer; Jay Cassell; Jeff Smith; Gary Gershoff; Adam Levy;

