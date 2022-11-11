The Glorious Corner

BOB DYLAN — Of all the rock-books I’ve read -and believe me, I’ve probably read far more than I should have- none of them have entranced me as much as Bob Dylan’s 2004 book Chronicles-Volume One. Not only was the tone of the book completely different – more conversational – but the facts he disclosed were extraordinary. It was like sitting with him on a train for hours with him talking about this and that. Totally unique for sure. I thoroughly enjoyed it.

It was rumored that there’d be a followup, but all these years later, it’s here and like nothing you would have imagine. Titled The Philosophy of Modern Song, it appears to be a walk down, with Bob, of the songs and artists that have influenced him. Photos, charts, dioramas … its totally intriguing.

I just got the book and will be pouring over it this weekend for sure. I know I’m in for a good ride. Kudos Mr. Dylan.

Check out the release on this one: The Philosophy of Modern Song is Bob Dylan’s first book of new writing since 2004’s Chronicles: Volume One—and since winning the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016.



Dylan, who began working on the book in 2010, offers his extraordinary insight into the nature of popular music. He writes over sixty essays focusing on songs by other artists, spanning from Stephen Foster to Elvis Costello, and in between ranging from Hank Williams to Nina Simone. He analyzes what he calls the trap of easy rhymes, breaks down how the addition of a single syllable can diminish a song, and even explains how bluegrass relates to heavy metal. These essays are written in Dylan’s unique prose. They are mysterious and mercurial, poignant and profound, and often laugh-out-loud funny. And while they are ostensibly about music, they are really meditations and reflections on the human condition. Running throughout the book are nearly 150 carefully curated photos as well as a series of dream-like riffs that, taken together, resemble an epic poem and add to the work’s transcendence.



In 2020, with the release of his outstanding album Rough and Rowdy Ways, Dylan became the first artist to have an album hit the Billboard Top 40 in each decade since the 1960’s. The Philosophy of Modern Song contains much of what he has learned about his craft in all those years, and like everything that Dylan does, it is a momentous artistic achievement.

PETER GABRIEL RETURNS (Via Rock Cellar Magazine) On Tuesday, the (Via Rock Cellar Magazine) On Tuesday, the legendary English musician/songwriter/icon announced plans for a i/o The Tour, a run of shows in the U.K. and Europe built around the forthcoming release of i/o, his tenth studio album and, once released, the first since 2011’s New Blood. His last album of new, original material was 2002’s Up, so it’s been a while.