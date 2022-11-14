The Glorious Corner

KEVIN CONROY RIP — (via Deadline) Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman for three decades of animated TV, specials and video games, died Thursday. He was 66. His death was announced by his rep Gary Miereanu and Warner Bros. A cause was not disclosed, but he reportedly had been battling cancer.In a statement, Warner Bros. Animation said it “is saddened by the loss of our dear friend Kevin Conroy. His iconic performance of Batman will forever stand among the greatest portrayals of the Dark Knight in any medium. We send our warmest thoughts to his loved ones and join fans around the world in honoring his legacy.”

An actor with credits on stage, television and film, Conroy became a premier voice actor as the title character of Batman: The Animated Series (1992-96). He’d eventually give voice to the Dark Knight in nearly 60 different productions, including 15 films and more than 15 animated series spanning nearly 400 episodes and more than 100 hours of television.

Conroy also voiced Batman in dozens of video games and was featured as a live-action Bruce Wayne in the Arrowverse’s 2019-20 “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event.

“Kevin was perfection,” said Mark Hamill, who voiced the Joker opposite Conroy’s Batman. “He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother. He truly cared for the people around him – his decency shone through everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated.”

In recent years, Conroy was a fixture on the convention circuit.

“Kevin was far more than an actor whom I had the pleasure of casting and directing – he was a dear friend for 30+ years whose kindness and generous spirit knew no boundaries,” said casting/dialogue director Andrea Romano. “Kevin’s warm heart, delightfully deep laugh and pure love of life will be with me forever.”

Born on November 30, 1955, in Westbury, NY, and raised in Westport, CT, Conroy attended The Juilliard School and, under the tutelage of John Houseman, studied alongside Christopher Reeve and Frances Conroy. He was, at one point, a roommate of Robin Williams.

Conroy began his stage career following in both New York and at the Old Globe Theatre in San Diego, playing Hamlet at the 1984 New York Shakespeare Festival

MACCA SINGLES — (Via Hypebeast) Paul McCartney on Thursday announced the release of a vinyl box set containing 80 seven-inch singles, aptly titled The 7” Singles Box.

Housed in a Redwood pine and Birch Ply wooden art crate, the set contains several of McCartney’s chart-topping tracks, including “My Love,” “Live and Let Die,” “Band on the Run,” “Silly Love Songs,” “Coming Up,” “Ebony and Ivory,” “Say Say Say,” “No More Lonely Nights,” “Wonderful Christmastime” and more. The collection includes 65 recreations of singles and promos with restored original artwork from 11 different countries, as well as 15 never-before-released singles.

The collector’s item arrives with a 148-page book that includes a foreword from Paul, an essay by Rolling Stone’s Rob Sheffield, recording notes, release dates, and chart information on each song. In total, the box set includes 163 tracks and more than 10 hours of music.

In 2022, McCartney celebrated myriad monumental moments. Following his milestone 80th birthday, he performed a headlining set at the 2022 Glastonbury Festival that was met with widespread critical acclaim. Now, with this box set, the legendary performer is reflecting on his career-spanning success. In a statement, he said, “I hope the songs in this box set bring back fun memories for you too. They do for me, and there will be more to come….” The 7” Singles Box, which will also be released digitally, is now available for pre-order on Macca’s web sitefor $611.98 USD. The product, limited to 3000 copies, will ship on December 2.

Here’s the video promo:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eX7hQa1qQz0

Certainly a great package for sure … and with the original artwork too. I mean, if you’re a fan this is for you. Ironically this is right up there with the Monkees’ Headquarters re-release. I’ve personally owned many of these original releases, but have long ago jettisoned them from my collection. In playing the video above, Macca’s “Hope Of Deliverance” is just an outstanding, overlooked gem. “Another Day” is classic too. He is, Paul McCartney after all!

SHORT TAKES —I’ve always loved Pat Benatar. From Lindenhurst, Long Island, from the first time I heard her, it was an attraction of the highest degree. Sure she looked dynamite in leather and all, but boy could she sing. Congrats for the long over due induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and now I hear, with her partner of a lifetime Neil Giraldo, they’re putting the finishing touches on a Broadway-bound play called Invincible. It should be terrific …

Felix Cavaliere’s book, Memoir Of A Rascal, came out in March of this year; independently released. It’s suppose to be a good read; we’d love to see it. I think it’s one thing to have a book out, but distribution is key. Dave Mason’s long-delayed book (Only You Know and I Know) will finally be out in May of 2023 via BMG books …

Ashley Suppa at Steve Walter’s Cutting Room Monday night …

Per Billboard: Elton John interviewed Joni Mitchell for his Apple Music 1 show on Saturday (Nov. 12), and the folk legend opened up about her legacy, performing at the Newport Folk Festival and more. After telling Sir Elton she’s in the process of trying to release a live recording of her surprise performance at the festival this summer, Mitchell also revealed she “didn’t have any” rehearsal for what ended up being her first concert in two decades. “And you stood up and played guitar,” John pointed out, to which she replied, ” Yeah, that I had to figure out what I did. And I couldn’t sing the key. I’ve become an alto, I’m not a soprano anymore, so I couldn’t sing the song. And I thought people might feel lighted that if I just played the guitar part but I like the guitar part to that song. So anyway, it was very well received, much to my delight.” Mitchell also reflected on the impact of her early music from the folk movement of the 1960’s and 70’s, as well as how she was compared to male singer-songwriters of the time. “At the time, no, I took a lot of flak if anything,” the singer said. “People thought that it was too intimate. It was almost like Dylan going electric. “I think it upset the male singer/songwriters,” she continued. “They’d go, ‘Oh no. Do we have to bear our souls like this now?’ I think it made people nervous. More nervous than… It took to this generation — they seem to be able to face those emotions more easily than my generation.” In the wake of her return to the stage, Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now” re-entered the LyricFind U.S. and Global charts at No. 1. Next year, she’s set to join Brandi Carlile for their joint “Echoes Through the Canyon” shows at The Gorge in Washington state …

Buddy Blanch of Romeo Delight who’ll be at The Cutting Room on Saturday, November 19, gets interviewed by Tommy G for TuneIn radio on Monday … New biography on the late-comic-genius Don Rickles, the Merchant of Venom. I first saw the comic eons ago at the Westbury Music Fair (yes, in the round) two days after I had broken my ankles. My father took me and the show was just brilliant. More on this next time …RIP Gallagher … Happy Bday to Eppy!

