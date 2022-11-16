The Glorious Corner

SUPPA TIME AT THE CUTTING ROOM — One of music’s coming stars is 19-year old Ashley Suppa; who last year released her self-titled EP that set critic’s ears on fire. The 8-tracks written and performed by her just electrified the airwaves. Her PR-man turned me onto it and its become a very favorite pick here.

Monday night at Steve Walter’s Cutting Room she had her NY-debut and the SRO crowd loved it. We adored all the tracks on the EP, but “King,” “Trouble” and “Half Of The Time” are our favorites and last night performed live, they’re even stronger. A very competent 6 piece band led by her producer Alex Salzman, were just excellent.

With new material in the pipeline, look for her name in next year’s Grammy’s.

Also, expected new week a major endorsement deal for the 19-year old. Stay tuned.





Seen in the mix were industry gunslingers Adam Pollack; Ed Steinberg; Mark Scheerer; Billy Amendola; Susan Russo; Ki Jung Media’s Peter Sackman and her PR-man David Salidor. ELTON MY ELTON — Elton’s final US date on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road is this Saturday in LA at Dodger Stadium. I saw Farewell tour in 2018, if you can believe it, at Madison Square Garden, sitting next to Bill and Hillary Clinton, and it was one of the best shows I’ve ever seen. Just stunning.

I must have seen at least 30 shows of his, everywhere from NYC to Cincinnati and he’s just a force of nature.

Names like Tony King; John Reid; Ray Cooper; Jane Ayer; Russ Regan; Dino Barbis; Peter Gideon; Sharon Lawrence; Norman Winter and Ray D’Ariano come to mind in thinking of the Elton Universe. I never met anyone like Elton and probably never will again. What’s he’s brought to the world musically has been enormous.

He’s not disappearing and something tells me the best is yet to come.



SHORT TAKES — Hard to believe Disney’s The Lion King celebrated 25 years last week (11/13/77). I was privileged to be at the opening and was just knocked out. I had never seen anything like it before. The Julie Taymor production simply extraordinary. Just stunning …

That Naked Lunch podcast by Phil Rosenthal and David Wild, featuring Micky Dolenz posts this Thursday. Here’s the link: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/naked-lunch/id1620018481 … Last week was the fifth anniversary of the passing of The Duchess Liz Smith. She was without a doubt, the grand dame of celebrity intrigue. If she didn’t like it, she simply didn’t write about it. She was always nice to me and a doll to work with. Mary Jo and Denis in her office were the best … The Grammy Awards came out yesterday and yes, there were a few surprises, but none more so than ABBA racking up noms for Record of The Year; Pop Vocal of the Year and Album of the Year. They disbanded in 1982 but their allure obviously continues. Their reunion album Voyage didn’t really sell at all and was pretty much universally panned by critics. Amazing. Read Roger Friedman’s take: https://www.showbiz411.com/2022/11/15/abba-disbanded-40-years-ago-gets-major-grammy-nods-for-new-album-that-didnt-sell … Happy Bday Stephen Bishop – even though you didn’t send us your book!

