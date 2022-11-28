The Glorious Corner

THE FABELMANS — Steven Spielberg’s 32nd movie is his long-awaited personal portrait of his growing up tagged The Fabelmans. Now I am a fan of his for sure. I haven’t seen them all but he’s made some transcendent masterpieces like ET, Saving Private Ryan; Schindler’s List and my favorite of his, The Terminal.
I have a particular interest in this as the long-gone disco Magique (61st and First in NYC – http://www.disco-disco.com/clubs/other-clubs.shtml) – after a brief run at the top, changed to a Chippendales club, run by the Rogers brothers there. Steve Banerjee, of Indian-descent, first came up with the idea in Los Angeles and was assisted by none other than Paul Snider and Dorothy Stratten. Stratten as you may recall was a huge to-do with Playboy; her husband Snider was a rude and combative person who eventual killed Stratten and himself. I never knew of his involvement and was actually quite surprised. Apparently is is true, but after the first episode you hardly hear of them both. It is suggested that Stratten herself came up with the white collar and bow-tie that the bartenders would wear. Murray Bartlett, from White Lotus (season 1), plays the choreographer who fine-tunes the production that eventually brought fame to the club, There’s also a meeting between Stratten and director Peter Bogdanovich.
There’s also a huge confluence of LA history (that I loved), with such locales as Chasen’s and L’Escoffier (both tremendous restaurants) referenced throughout. Though the story is actually compelling, the production on the whole looks somewhat done on the cheap. IMO had they spent a few more dollars, this would have looked and worked much better. We’ll see what develops. Here’s an interesting item from IndieWire: https://www.indiewire.com/2022/11/welcome-to-chippendales-dorothy-stratten-inventor-1234783550/…
Charles Koppelman, long a future in the music business, passed this weekend, He began to make his mark at CBS, then SBK Records where he was a partner; and finally at EMI, A giant for sure. One of the last true-record men. Check out this remembrance from Hits: https://hitsdailydouble.com/news&id=333871&title=CHARLES-KOPPELMAN-1940-2022
19-year old sensational Ashley Suppa will be part of the pre-Z100 Jingle Ball event at the Hammerstein Ballroom on December 9 …
Remember Kjertsi Long? She has a new track out called “Boys In Jersey” that’s absolutely delicious. A great video to. Check it out here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HxuHJ2wlnuI
