The Glorious Corner

CHRISTINE McVIE PASSES — There’s was never any question in my mind; Christine McVie was indeed the heart and soul of Fleetwood Mac. She passed Wednesday after a short illness. Mick Fleetwood was the drummer supreme; Stevie Nicks was the eye candy; John McVie always hid playing his bass in the back and Lindsey Buckingham was the macho-flash.
Great article from Ron Haynes on Micky Dolenz’s upcoming appearance at Beatles On The Beach in Delray Beach, Florida.
Check it out here: https://thecoastalstar.com/profiles/blogs/delray-beach-the-last-of-the-pre-fab-four…
Have you watched TV’s Tulsa? I have not, but the majority of the reviews have not be kind. It’s Sylvester Stallone’s first-foray into streaming TV. Taylor Sheridan, he of Yellowstone fame, wrote it with Terry Winter of Sopranos fame. I’ve seen literally dozens of trailers for it and posters, but have not watched the show. It was just announced it has been renewed for a second season. I’m sure that was part of Stallone’s deal. I’ll have to catch it. How bad can it be? … NBC’s Today Show stalwarts Al Roker and Savannah Guthrie sidelined. Al with a blood clot; Savannah with the flu. Dare we call it the NBC flu? … (per Deadline) The Roku Channel has now become the exclusive AVOD streaming home for The Jennifer Hudson Show. All previously aired episodes are available and new episodes will hit the platform the day after they air. “The authentic spirit that Jennifer Hudson brings to each episode of the series has already won over the hearts of audiences across the country, and we look forward to extending its viewership potential further to the millions of streamers reached by The Roku Channel,” said Rob Holmes, VP, Programming, Roku. Warner Bros.’ freshman The Jennifer Hudson Show got off to a respectable start this fall and is currently looking good to be renewed for Season 2 by its core station group, the Fox Stations. The Jennifer Hudson Show isn’t the first talk show Roku. Earlier this fall, the streamer became the exclusive home of The Rich Eisen Show as part of its sports “experience” rollout to create a centralized hub for sports programming. The Jennifer Hudson Show features celebrity interviews, topical stories, community heroes, viral sensations, and music. It is produced in Los Angeles by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures and distributed in national syndication by Warner Bros. Domestic TV Distribution. Roku had 65.4 million active accounts as of September 30, and the company estimates that it reaches about 80 million people, making it one of the primary gatekeepers of streaming in the U.S. In addition to its connected devices, Roku’s interface is on more than one-third of smart-TVs in North America … Brutal review of Will Smith’s new Emancipationcalling it an immaculate misfire in IndireWire. Check it out here: https://www.indiewire.com/2022/12/emancipation-review-will-smith-1234786471/
Just watched the PBS 50th Anniversary of The Doobie Brothers taped at NYC’s Radio City Music Hall and it was fantastic with Michael McDoanld reuniting with the group after a 25-year absence. A great presentation. Check out this article from Ultimate Classic Rock: https://ultimateclassicrock.com/doobie-brothers-michael-mcdonald-reunion/ … Happy Bday to Bill Nieves!
