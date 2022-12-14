The Glorious Corner

WHITE LOTUS FINALE — First off, I thought the second season was just sensational and with the likes of Tom Hollander, F. Murray Abraham and Michael Imperioli, just impeccably cast. I also thought the story-line was pretty sensational too and of course, Jennifer Coolidge just miraculous … but overall I thought their finale was a bit timid. Sure, it certainly ramped up as the hour ended and the character of Tanya seemingly passed. But, what happened with Ethan and Harper as they walked toward the mysterious island? Did they share an intimate moment? And how Albie and Portia? So many questions left unanswered.



And what happened to Greg who disappeared early on and may have engineered the whole kill-Tanya plot. With Quentin gone too, does he get her whole inheritance? And does Dom get back with his wife? Hopefully some of these queries will be address in the next installment.

Mike White proved with Season 1 that he had guts and glory to tell an amazing story with a fine cast of characters. Season 2 almost doubled ratings-wise and their third season should be amazing too.

White supposedly wants to get a bit more cerebral with Season 3 and has been quoted as saying it might take place in the Far East. Sounds a bit odd, but if anyone can pull it off, it’s Mike White.

Viewers seemed split on whether offing Tanya was inspired or not; truth be told she was the connective tissue between Season 1 and 2. Now it’s Greg! Go figure. For me, I adore Jennifer Coolidge and was quite surprised to see her go.

YEAR END HONORABLE MENTIONS — In no particular order, here are our first batch of standouts of the year: Elton John and Rina Sawayama’s “Chosen Family”; Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open”; Brandi Carlisle’s “Broken Horses”; Lana Del Rey’s “Chem Trails Over The Country Club”; Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ “High and Lonesome”; Julian Lennon’s Jude album; Charlie XCX’s Crash; Phil Rosenthal’s Naked Lunch podcast with David Wild and Rosenthal interviewing Micky Dolenz; and a performance of Bobby Sanabria at Dizzy’s in NYC.More to come.

SHORT TAKES — Cher’s indomitable mother Georgia Holt passed at 96 … One of our faves here Peter Gabriel announced a new tour and album weeks ago and has now posted a video. Here it is via Rock Cellar Magazine: Cher’s indomitable mother Georgia Holt passed at 96 … One of our faves here Peter Gabriel announced a new tour and album weeks ago and has now posted a video. Here it is via Rock Cellar Magazine: https://rockcellarmagazine.com/peter-gabriel-video-message-new-album-tour-dates-details-preview/?utm_source=Rock+Cellar+Magazine+Subscribers&utm_campaign=0bb13166b9-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_8_26_2021_9_13_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_951cfef8de-0bb13166b9-161265557&mc_cid=0bb13166b9&mc_eid=0ecb4a5f86#main

…, Angelo Baldalamenti, who composed the music for David Lynch’s brilliant Twins Peaks has passed. Here’s a great send-off from The Daily Mail: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11530961/Angelo-Badalamenti-David-Lynchs-composer-Twin-Peaks-Blue-Velvet-dies-85.html

… Peter Frampton and Keith Urban are the latest songsmiths to sell their catalogs. Ownership is key, but how the new owners roll out the music is important too. It’ll be interesting the see how all these sales play out. For me, the selling of these catalogs (from Dylan to Springsteen) has been the story of the music industry this year.

Ashley Suppa turned 20 last week and was the hit of a fan-centric pre-party at The Hammerstein Ballroom before Z100’s Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden last Friday. Thanks to Jeff Smith for this photo … Actor Stuart Margolin, long a fixture of the golden years of TV (and on NBC’s The Rockford Files with James Garner) has passed. Again from the Daily Mail, a sterling story on him: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11532125/Stuart-Margolin-passed-away-82-natural-causes.html … We took a quick trip, but before we left the play Beautiful Noise, based on Neil Diamond, opened to some of the most treacherous reviews I’ve read since Almost Famous. I’ve not seen it, but apparently it’s a tale of two Diamonds – young and old – reflecting on his brilliant career. One friend told me that Diamond’s song “I’m A Believer” is treated shamelessly. It was a huge hit for The Monkees and certified Diamond’s career as a hit songwriter. I loved his “Solitary Man” and wonder if that’s even addressed in the play. Again, too many juke-box musicals in my book Apparently there was a top secret staging of Tim Rice’s play Chess this week. I saw it in the U.K. years ago and loved it. Remember the hit “One Night In Bangkok” that both Murray Head and Robey had a hit with? Would love to see it again. Here’s the Robey-video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aIoSlM1np1M … Coming back into New York Monday night, I heard or read that Twitter is selling their office furniture. True or not, it was shocking to hear … Whatever happened to Danny Fried’s Sweet Mary Jane and Joanna Bonaro’s Good ‘n Screwed? … We also couldn’t believe that Caroline’s in NYC is shuttering after 30 years. With everyone from Seinfeld to Crystal and Williams, the room was a mecca for comedians. Carolina Hirsch was a terrific host too. Very, very sad. Huge loss for the industry and NYC. Instead of trying to hire a rat-czar, Eric Adams should find a way to keep them open … Happy Bday to Ken Melamed; Deb Caponetta; Eddie Finnocchiaro and Jim Kerr!

