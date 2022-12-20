The Glorious Corner

DEPP INC. — Monday morning on social media there appeared a statement from Amber Heard essentially saying she was settling her case with Johnny Depp. Details were purposely very, very sketchy, but the first question is ‘what exactly is she settling’ as she lost big time plain and simple.

My take is that her latest legal team (and they have been several) basically said this was the easiest way to resolve this and move on.

The main question has always been is whether her career can be salvaged. And, for the record, I think not. All these cases come down to money and the fact that she lost and has basically been vilified severely in the media has essentially ended her professional career.

I mean, I doubt whether even Dancing With The Stars or The Masked Singer would take her at this point.

She wrote her own ticket; got devastatingly bad advice and for the foreseeable future will not be employable. I wouldn’t even be surprised to see her sue her legal teams for bad advice. I hate to see bad karma come to anyone, but in the case she has only herself to blame.

SHORT TAKES — Damien Chazelle’s Babylon looks to be amazing but Roger Friedman (in his Showbiz 411 column) gave it a so-so review, calling it a real La La Land. Roger’s usually spot-on. Take a read here: Damien Chazelle’s Babylon looks to be amazing but Roger Friedman (in his Showbiz 411 column) gave it a so-so review, calling it a real La La Land. Roger’s usually spot-on. Take a read here: https://www.showbiz411.com/2022/12/18/review-3-hour-babylon-sends-brad-pitt-margot-robbie-director-damien-chazelle-into-a-real-la-la-land … This Thursday the Whitney Houston bio-picopens, I Want To Dance With Someone; I predict it will have a huge opening. Dare I say the movie of the holiday season? …

Micky Dolenz did Daniel Hartwell’s Beatles On The Beach event last weekend in Delray Beach, Florida.

We heard it was a huge success. Here’s a shot from the event courtesy of Megan Pease …

Terrific interview from Mitch Gallagher (Sweetwater) on Steve Walter and his wonderful Cutting Room which has become the premiere club venue in NYC. In the 70’s and 80’s it was The Bottom Line. Now, it’s The Cutting Room. Take a look: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g2Jdqe9TlQU



… I’m often a shopper at the online site Fingerhut and this weekend received a communication from them that if I don’t buy something from them by May, my account will be canceled. Wow! Can they cancel my balance too? …

I’ve been a Cliff Richard fans for decades. Now at 82, he reveals some of his secrets. Great piece from the U.K.’s Daily Mail: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11554005/Sir-Cliff-Richard-82-reveals-secrets-longevity.html

PR–pasha David Salidor had two hits in Richard Johnson’s column this past weekend in The New York Daily News: one on celebrity-scribe Mark Bego and his forthcoming book on Joe Cocker and Burton Gilliam from Blazing Saddles; who agreed with Whoop on ABC’s The View; after actress Mindy Kaling called out the show The Office as something that couldn’t be re-made today. Personally I’m not surprised by either answer; as the new world is indeed a strange one … HAPPY BDAY to Billy Amendola!!!

