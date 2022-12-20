The Glorious Corner

DEPP INC. — Monday morning on social media there appeared a statement from Amber Heard essentially saying she was settling her case with Johnny Depp. Details were purposely very, very sketchy, but the first question is ‘what exactly is she settling’ as she lost big time plain and simple.
We heard it was a huge success. Here’s a shot from the event courtesy of Megan Pease …
Terrific interview from Mitch Gallagher (Sweetwater) on Steve Walter and his wonderful Cutting Room which has become the premiere club venue in NYC. In the 70’s and 80’s it was The Bottom Line. Now, it’s The Cutting Room. Take a look: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g2Jdqe9TlQU
I’ve been a Cliff Richard fans for decades. Now at 82, he reveals some of his secrets. Great piece from the U.K.’s Daily Mail: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11554005/Sir-Cliff-Richard-82-reveals-secrets-longevity.html
PR–pasha David Salidor had two hits in Richard Johnson’s column this past weekend in The New York Daily News: one on celebrity-scribe Mark Bego and his forthcoming book on Joe Cocker and Burton Gilliam from Blazing Saddles; who agreed with Whoop on ABC’s The View; after actress Mindy Kaling called out the show The Office as something that couldn’t be re-made today. Personally I’m not surprised by either answer; as the new world is indeed a strange one … HAPPY BDAY to Billy Amendola!!!
