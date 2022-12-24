The Glorious Corner

BUSH’S YEAR — When we listed our Best Of music favorites a few columns back, we omitted a HUGE one, Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill.” Recorded some 37 years ago, it became recognized again on this year’s edition of Netflix’s Stranger Things.

I loved it when it first came out (also her “Red Rain” with Peter Gabriel) but back then Bush was considered a British-avant garde artist. Her album the Hounds Of Lovewas great too … but again, for special tastes only.

Both the single and album got played, but only on so-called progressive radio back then – WLIR in Long Island and WNEW in NYC.



Being a Stranger Things-fan, when the song first came on, I knew that I knew it and had heard it but couldn’t immediately place it. When the orchestral version of the song was played in the episode’s final moment … I then remembered what it was and really couldn’t believe it. It was and is, a gem!

She released this holiday message: “I still reel from the success of RUTH, being the No 1 track of this summer. What an honour! It was really exciting to see it doing so well globally, but especially here in the UK and Australia; and also to see it making it all the way to No 3 in the US. It was such a great feeling to see so many of the younger generation enjoying the song. It seems that quite a lot of them thought I was a new artist! I love that!”

I can’t really think of a more deserving song and artist. Long-overdue and very well-deserved. This was, Bush’s year for sure!



BELL PASSES — Thom Bell, the maestro of Philly-soul passed this weekend. A giant in the way Lamont Dozier was, Bell is responsible for hits from the likes of The Stylistics, The Spinners and The Delfonics to Elton John’s infamous Philly-sessions; which included one of my all-time faves “Are You Ready For Love.”

Here a great story on him from Bruce Haring in Deadline: https://deadline.com/2022/12/thom-bell-dead-grammy-winning-producer-architect-of-the-sound-of-philadelphia-was-79-1235205450/#comment-3615255



WOR’s Tom Cuddy said: When I was growing up the love songs that had the most impact on me were written by Burt Bacharach and Thom Bell. To this day, two songs Thom wrote for the Stylistics “Betcha By Golly Wow” and “You Are Everything” are on my list of the Top Ten ballads of the 70’s. I never get tired of those songs.

PR-pasha David Salidor weighed in: “We repped the NY-branch of Sigma Sound Studios for years and though we concentrated on that branch, we often were in Philly with the studio’s owner Joe Tarsia and met Bell several times. I was and am a huge fan and knew immediately that I was in the presence of greatness with him. What an artist … and what a legacy he leaves.”



SHORT TAKES — Wayne Robins, the noted music writer from Long Island’s Newsday, who now has a terrific blog, wrote about the New York Dolls , Paul Nelson and Marty Thau in his most recent dispatch and fondly noted a long-gone restaurant on 46th street in NYC called La Strada. Italian for sure, their waiters were curt, but their food stunningly delicious. Billboard and Variety were right down the road, so it was a vastly important street for industry-ites.