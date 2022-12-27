The Glorious Corner

MARIAH’s MISERY — I’ve never been a Mariah fan. Sure, she’s got a great voice, but I always thought of her more as a packaged-deal. I know the whole Tommy Mottola story; the house and all, but again, she always appeared to me to be a package … a creation. She’s gone through different managers over the years; one being the late-great Jerry Blair and another, Stella Bulochnikov, who angered almost all of the media.

Being a manager is a tough gig, ask Debbie Gibson’s original one Doug Breitbart, but they shouldn’t make too many enemies and Stella made them all enemies. There is also PR-maven Cindi Berger, who survived Mariah for years, but then had to fin ally step away. Check out this column from Showbiz 411’s Roger Friedman from 9-29-20 on it all: https://www.showbiz411.com/2020/09/29/mariah-carey-book-biggest-omissions-american-idol-nicki-minaj-jlo-all-the-publicists-and-managers-who-saved-her

There’s also been chatter over the years about Mariah’s questionable songwriting craft. Her seasonal hit “All I want For Christmas” has gone onto international fame and her so-called co-writer Walter Afanasieff has gone on the record with some very damaging intel. Check out the story here: https://deadline.com/2022/12/mariah-careys-story-about-writing-all-i-want-for-christmas-is-you-humbug-cowriter-claims-1235206394/

Think what you will, but Afanasieff makes some valid points. In the end it won’t make a bit of difference as Mariah is always good copy. I don’t believe she currently has a record deal or even a new record in the works and that’s not good. Interestingly enough, she appears to be in the same position as Madonna is … with really nothing going on but recycling past projects

SHIRLEY WATTS PASSES — (via Forgotten Hits) One year after her husband’s passing, Shirley Watts, wife of Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts, passed away last Friday, December 16th, after a brief illness. The couple had been married for 57 years in what has been described, by all accounts, a very loving and caring relationship. Since The Stones just celebrated their 60th Anniversary, she was there for the entire whirlwind of events that catapulted them into The Greatest Rock And Roll Band In The World. (They were married in 1964.) Unlike his bandmates, Watts opted for the more “quiet life” … unusual for a rock star of his caliper. He remained faithful to his wife, avoiding the trappings of all of the groupies so readily available to The Stones’ non-stop party machine. A great quote attributed to her once The Stones started Rolling: “Charlie came home at the weekend, full of conceit about being a member of the Rolling Stones. So I made him clean the oven.” And, of course, who can forget the punch-out between Watts and Mick Jagger when Mick referred to Charlie as “my drummer”!!! Watts reportedly punched him in the face and retorted, “You’re my singer.” Reunited, the loving couple can now spend the holidays together. SHORT TAKES — President Obama’s favorite movie of the year was The Fablemans. Interesting choice. Here’s the full list: https://deadline.com/2022/12/barack-obama-favorite-movies-of-2022-1235205951/

… And you think you have problems. Check this out: https://deadline.com/2022/12/hollywood-sign-los-angeles-mayor-karen-bass-light-up-night-1235206381/

Watching the third season on Amazon Prime of Jack Ryan with John Krasinski. Not as fast-moving or as compelling as the two previous seasons and I really don’t know why. Lots of action and the script is well written. The season’s set up mirrors what’s going on in the Ukraine and maybe that’s why. More bad news? We certainly don’t need it and just for the record, my favorite portrayal of Ryan was when Harrison Ford did it.

Watched If These Walls Could Sing on Disney+, the Mary McCartney hosted program about the famed Abbey Road Studios, where The Beatles and Pink Floyd, among others, recorded some of their best work. It was definitely a great look inside, but if you’re not a musician or engineer, it’s not for you. Mary sort of intros it then disappears while the likes of Elton John, Cliff Richard, the Oasis brothers, Jimmy Page , Nile Rodgers and Paul McCartney get interviewed. Most revealing was the revelation that Page played on Shirley Bassey’s immortal song “Goldfinger” and that Elton handled the keys on The Hollies “He Ain’t Heavy He’s My Brother.”

David Gilmour of Floyd makes an excellent point discussing the process of recording stating that “you record almost everything separately and you don’t hear it all put together till the mixing.” An excellent show, but for enthusiasts for sure … Speaking of David Gilmour I did not realize that he discovered Kate Bush. Did you? And, gone this year and truly missed: Thom Bell, Gary Brooker, Irene Cara, Dino Danelli, Lamont Dozier, Mickey Gilley, Charlie Gracie, Susan Jacks, Naomi Judd, Jerry Lee Lewis, Ramsey Lewis, Christine McVie, Meatloaf, Sandy Nelson, Olivia Newton-John, Bob Rafelson, Bobby Rydell, Jim Seals, Jimy Sohns, Ronnie Spector, and Joel Whitburn.

