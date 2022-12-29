The Glorious Corner

THE ONION WENT BAD — I just loved Rian Johnson’s first Knives Out epic. It was brilliantly written and everyone, from Don Johnson to Jamie Lee Curtis and Chris Evans were just superb. And, Daniel Craig’s character was just sensational; a Hercule Poirot for modern times.

A huge hit Netflix signed him to a astronomical deal and the first effort from that pact is out Knives Out: Glass Onion and I was so looking forward to viewing it. But, aside from watching Daniel Craig clearly having the time of his life, it was just dreadful. The visuals were just great, but the writing and the assortment of actors, just very, very disappointing. The location was terrific, but it was almost like watching a low-class White Lotus.

All style, no substance.

Kate Hudson, who appeared to be channeling Jennifer Coolidge at times was horribly mis-cast. Sure, Kate’s beautiful, but again, all style and no substance. The one actor, besides Craig, who did definitely deliver was Janelle Monae. I’d go into detail about her ‘two’ roles, but that too was somewhat confusing as well.

Edward Norton of all people, was the evil doer, but he should stick to more conventional roles. Again, a huge disappointment. And, they’re two more Knives Out to look forward too.

MASON AGAIN — (Via Rock Cellar Magazine) When we last caught up with Dave Mason, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame icon was hard at work on his memoir — and that autobiography, Only You Know and I Know, is on track to be published in May 2023.

The memoir is linked to a special tour that Mason will begin in January. Billed the Endangered Species tour, the outing is billed like this in a news release: This perpetual ongoing world tour is a testament to Mason’s six-decade enduring role as a Rock Icon as well as the unrelenting support of his music loving fans the world over. A self-described endangered species, Mason enjoyed a successful cross country run this Fall and is thrilled to get back out on the road to see his friends and fans – “There is nothing quite like performing live. I love it!” exclaimed Mason. As for the memoir, Mason spoke with Rock Cellar’s Frank Mastropolo in Dec. 2020, when the book was very much still in progress: Dave Mason: I hate the process, it’s just very lonely, the writing. I have a terrible memory because I’m always looking forward, I guess. But dates, times, places, forget it. And I never kept a diary, which of course when you’re doing something like this, you kick yourself. If only I had kept a diary. I’m trying to write a book about one person’s life journey. And most of that, in fact all of that, is taking place not on a stage. It’s taking place every day. Just like everybody else. The pants go on one leg at a time just like everybody else. So I’m trying to write a little story about things, personally I’ve been through big highs and bad lows, like a lot of people. So I’m trying to make the book more about that with the music as being sort of the highlights. The party. The lights go on, it’s a party. I’m trying to piece it together that way than being purely, hey, I’m Dave Mason, I was in this band and this band and that band and this happened. It has to personally connect. We’re all just doing our best on this little thing spinning around in infinity and everybody’s human and everybody basically goes through the same thing, nothing changes on that level. But the fact that it doesn’t is great. It gives us something constant at least. There’s a need for change here in this country. It’s like change, come on, please. Here’s a cup for some spare change, OK? I’m trying to put it on that human level and doing that, of course, then there are things that you have to ask yourself, do you really want to put this down on paper? Do you want to talk about this? It’s been a catharsis. Stay tuned for more about Dave Mason and his memoir! Interesting. We’ve followed the old pirate-Mason for years and the book (written with Chris Epting) should be interesting to say the least. Mason, at 76, apparently does talk about the loss of his son True as well as his exploits with Traffic and the various shenanigans that Mason has with his record companies throughout his career. I wonder if he’ll discuss manager Jason Cooper, who was by his side for his glory days at Columbia Records … and then suddenly disappeared; or about songwriter Jim Kreuger who penned “We Just Disagree” which was Mason’s bona-fide pop hit; or, about a mysterious fellow named Teddy Slatus, who did a lot of the behind-the-scenes work for Mason. I’m not familiar with Epting, but when he hosted several Facebook-interviews with Mason, he seemed to not know a lot about Mason’s history and in fact, got several facts wrong with Mason correcting him on air. The book’s being released via BMG Books so its the real deal. Hopefully it’ll see more of an audience that Stephen Bishop’s book (Off And On) which came and went with much attention.

SHORT TAKES — STOMP to close after 29 years-11,000 performances … In March we learned that former China Club-maven Danny Fried was about to launch a show called Sweet Mary Jane ... a musical about you-know-what. This was before the proper legalization for weed and seemed to be a timely matter. Now, it seems like an afterthought.

Todd Rundgren is launching his own weed-line called Hello, It’s Weed. I heard some of the music proposed for Fried’s play and it was just sensational: from Willie Nelson to Tone Loc and Rick James. I even got to hear some of the dialogue and it was spot-on. I wonder what happened.

Billboard Magazine ran on Thursday a series of tributes to the behind-the-scenes players the music industry lost this year. Terrifically well done and a great, great idea. Take a look: https://www.billboard.com/photos/music-industry-obituaries-behind-the-scenes-players-remembered-1235154791/#recipient_hashed=935fc793dece95682dfcc35475321e6768c49a84cbb830da9f8df0f8b6837d2a&recipient_salt=7221de42d457b3d6b5f3aa5ba131113f2bdf13c416519f9139035c49228a3a99 … Time Out ran a hilarious article on New Yorkers and what non-New Yorkers can expect. It’s a few months old, but I just saw it and loved it. Take a look: https://www.timeout.com/newyork/news/15-uniquely-new-york-habits-people-pick-up-after-living-here-091222?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Facebook&cid=~newyork~natsoc~facebook~echobox&fbclid=IwAR3udZLqHq8kAnv4eaJWWEh8hFNCkQb_bZ_i4KelwBo2Tc57XkJgdPbUr4U#Echobox=1671560341

