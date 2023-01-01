The Glorious Corner

WESTWOOD PASSES — When fashion-designer Vivienne Westwood was married to Malcolm McLaren and he engaged her to outfit his group, the Sex Pistols, fashion would never be the same again.

She ran the London-shop Let It Rock and later re-named it Sex with McLaren. The Sex Pistols in fact were made up of regular shoppers to the store. And, let’s face it, the Pistols set the world afire for a time … musically and well as fashion-wise.

“The only reason I am in fashion is to destroy the word ‘conformity,’” Westwood said in her 2014 documentary. “Nothing is interesting to me unless it’s got that element.”

Huge loss … her wit and whimsy will be forever missed. Check out this story from the U.K.’s Daily Mail: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11583617/Fashion-designer-Dame-Vivienne-Westwood-dead-81.html

PELE — Even if you’re not a die-hard soccer fan, you certainly must know the name Pele. The Brazilian-soccer star would set the world afire and even played for the New York Cosmos for a time in 1975.

PR-pasha David Salidor tells a great Pele story: “A lot of people, don’t know, but Ahmet Ertegun’s brother Neshui was behind the formation of the New York Cosmos and was almost 100% responsible for bringing Pele into the fold. I was living on 81st street at the time in NYC and believe it or not, Ahmet and his wife Mica lived down the street. By chance I happened to attend one of their sumptuous parties in their townhouse (actually two townhouses together) and met Pele, Neshui and Ahmet. It was years before I worked on the Debbie Gibson-record which happened to be on Ahmet’s Atlantic Records. I was never a huge soccer fan but that night, I became one. Pele was stunningly articulate, graceful and the ultimate soccer player. I became a fan from that night on.”



SHORT TAKES — I watched the six-part series Treason on Netflix starring Charlie Cox of Daredevil fame. It was just OK. Cox was great and made me yearn for him in Daredevil: Reborn later in 2023 Disney+ … I also think one trend that began last year for obvious reasons were the rise of podcasts. Sure they’re generally interesting, but I’d say a good 75% of the people doing them … shouldn’t be. One in particular, who I will not name, had on the inventor of WD40. I mean, really?

More about Barbara Walters next time, but please don’t forget about Bill Geddie who with Walters created ABC’s The View with …

The season-finale Slow Horses with Gary Oldman on Apple+ was just excellent. Jonathan Pryce, from Evita-fame, was on again and just great. I also applaud that they showed scenes from the next season of the show. A classic … Happy New Year!



