Celebrity

The Glorious Corner

The Glorious Corner

G.H. HARDING

WESTWOOD PASSES — When fashion-designer Vivienne Westwood was married to Malcolm McLaren and he engaged her to outfit his group, the Sex Pistols, fashion would never be the same again.

She ran the London-shop Let It Rock and later re-named it Sex with McLaren. The Sex Pistols in fact were made up of regular shoppers to the store. And, let’s face it, the Pistols set the world afire for a time … musically and well as fashion-wise.
“The only reason I am in fashion is to destroy the word ‘conformity,’” Westwood said in her 2014 documentary. “Nothing is interesting to me unless it’s got that element.”
Huge loss … her wit and whimsy will be forever missed. Check out this story from the U.K.’s Daily Mail:  https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11583617/Fashion-designer-Dame-Vivienne-Westwood-dead-81.html
PELE — Even if you’re not a die-hard soccer fan, you certainly must know the name Pele. The Brazilian-soccer star would set the world afire and even played for the New York Cosmos for a time in 1975.

Ahmet Ertegun

PR-pasha David Salidor tells a great Pele story: “A lot of people, don’t know, but Ahmet Ertegun’s brother Neshui was behind the formation of the New York Cosmos and was almost 100% responsible for bringing Pele into the fold. I was living on 81st street at the time in NYC and believe it or not, Ahmet and his wife Mica lived down the street. By chance I happened to attend one of their sumptuous parties in their townhouse (actually two townhouses together) and met Pele, Neshui and Ahmet. It was years before I worked on the Debbie Gibson-record which happened to be on Ahmet’s Atlantic Records. I was never a huge soccer fan but that night, I became one. Pele was stunningly articulate, graceful and the ultimate soccer player. I became a fan from that night on.”

Charlie Cox

SHORT TAKES — I watched the six-part series Treason on Netflix starring Charlie Cox of Daredevil fame. It was just OK. Cox was great and made me yearn for him in Daredevil: Reborn later in 2023 Disney+ … I also think one trend that began last year for obvious reasons were the rise of podcasts. Sure they’re generally interesting, but I’d say a good 75% of the people doing them … shouldn’t be. One in particular, who I will not name, had on the inventor of WD40. I mean, really?

Barbara Walters

More about Barbara Walters next time, but please don’t forget about Bill Geddie who with Walters created ABC’s The View with …

The season-finale Slow Horses with Gary Oldman on Apple+ was just excellent. Jonathan Pryce, from Evita-fame, was on again and just great. I also applaud that they showed scenes from the next season of the show. A classic … Happy New Year!
NAMES IN THE NEWS — Mark Scheerer; Mark Bego; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Joe Lynch; Bill Wardlow; Melinda Newman; Radcliffe Joe; Scott Shannon; Chris Gilman; Race Taylor; Carol Miller; Joey Carvello; Brad LeBeau; Crimshaw; Joe Giaco; Nillie Adams; Jane Briton; Deb Caponetta; Don Wardell; R. Couri Hay; Richard Johnson; Roger Friedman; and ZIGGY!

Related Items
Celebrity

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Celebrity

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGDecember 29, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGDecember 27, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGDecember 24, 2022
Read More

That Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGDecember 22, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGDecember 20, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGDecember 18, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGDecember 14, 2022
Read More

Drew Barrymore Handing Out DREW Magazine At Penn Station

Suzanna BowlingDecember 14, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGDecember 5, 2022
Read More