The Glorious Corner

MADONNA’S COMING — (Via Rock Cellar) According to a report from Billboard Magazine, Madonna has plans to embark on a huge 40th anniversary tour in conjunction with Live Nation and her manager Guy Oseary.

Per the Billboard report, the global pop star “will perform music from her entire catalog, dating back to her 1983 self-titled debut album through her most recent studio album, 2019’s Madame X. The world tour will be Madonna’s first ever career retrospective, featuring a compilation of her biggest hits across four decades of music and will reportedly include a multi-night run at the O2 in London.”

It’s that 1983 self-titled debut, of course, that launched Madonna to worldwide fame on the strength of songs such as “Holiday”:

The album not only established Madonna as a global pop star, it made waves in the pop music industry as a whole, a landmark moment in the development of the pop genre, paving the way for innumerable releases that came in its wake.

More, from the Billboard report:

“It’s going to be the biggest tour she’s ever done,” one executive familiar with her plans tells Billboard. The tour will include both stadium and arena dates, the source says, and include over-the-top production that delivers both “Material Girl” kitsch and occasionally outrageous sex appeal with plenty of show-stopping moments made for social media.

News of this tour also comes on the heels of the August 2022 release of Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, a special collection curated by Madonna in celebration of her historic milestone as the first and only recording artist to have 50 #1 hits on any single Billboard chart when she topped the Dance Club Songs chart for the 50th time.

Stay tuned for official details on this Madonna tour if/when they’re revealed.

It’s that iconic early-to- mid-80’s era of Madonna that was also put back in the mainstream consciousness this past November, when actor Evan Rachel Wood portrayed her in WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story, the parody biopic that debuted on the Roku Channel and was a riotous send-up of the life and career of “Weird Al” Yankovic.

As someone who was actually there back in the day, Madonna needs a hit for sure. That current compilation is on Rhino and I don’t even think she has a valid record deal these days, so I resurgence is desperately needed. All the talk about her forthcoming bi0-screen biopic has faded somewhat from view and this morning Showbiz 411’s Roger Friedman recalls a chat with actress Julia Garner from Ozark, who had been approached to portray Madonna in the movie. Friedman essentially said it could happen if the film found a credible director. Up till now, Madonna herself has said she’d direct it.



Don’t take what I’m saying the wrong way, Madonna is an incredible talent. She’s soaked up creative ideas from the likes of Shep Pettibone; Herb Ritts; David Fincher; Seymour Stein; and Mark Kamins, and ran with them. I do hope she performs some new material on the tour too. I’m rooting for her. She may look a little different than she did in 1983, but hey, things happen … things change. Maybe even a followup to Mark Bego’s terrific tome on her in 1983, titled Blonde Ambition!

KENNY’S FINAL CURTAIN — (Via Rock Cellar) For nearly six decades, Kenny Loggins has entertained the masses with his classic hits and iconic anthems. In March, Loggins will head out on his final concert tour, dubbed This Is It!

In a statement, Loggins made clear to point out that this won’t mean he will cease performing entirely; instead, it will spare him the demands of regular touring life:

“It’s been an amazing journey since starting with Jimmy Messina in 1971, and I’m fortunate to have had such a long touring career,” Loggins says. “I don’t see this as the end of my professional career, but certainly a halt to the grind of major touring.” He stresses that there was no overarching reason to say farewell to touring, other than “after spending a lifetime on the road, I want to have more time at home.”

“I’ll be playing songs that I feel sum up the emotional story of my music,” Loggins added. “This will include 90 percent of the hits and 10 or so percent of the deeper cuts.”

As for potential sit-ins from some of Loggins’s special guest friends?

Loggins hints that fans can expect some surprises. “We’ve been talking about it,” he says. “We’re hoping to have some of my longtime friends sit in whenever possible.”

Here’s a pretty recent video of a re-united Loggins & Messina performing their hit “Angry Eyes.” Still a classic https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=angry+eyes

SHORT TAKES — Terrific write-up in Variety (by Chris Willman) on a celebratory event for music-industry maven Jerry Moss – the M in A&M Records – who began the label with Herb Alpert in his garage. A premiere indie label who released records from the likes of The Police, Cat Stevens; Sting; Supertramp; Peter Frampton; Rita Coolidge; Joe Cocker; Joe Jackson and so many more. It was filmed, so stay tuned for an airdate. Check out the Variety piece here: https://variety.com/2023/music/news/jerry-moss-tribute-music-center-dionne-warwick-peter-frampton-amy-grant-am-1235490179/ … Sunday night’s Critics Choice Awards was another dismal event ratings wise.

It was on the CW which is undergoing a major restructuring and Seth Rogen’s rant about the station was rather hilarious. Chelsea Handler was a breath of fresh air after the tirade by the Golden Globes host – whose name I can’t even recall with a straight face. Face it, these awards shows may have run their course. Except for the Oscars, the rest are rather meaningless …

Check out the metal-band Crimshaw. We heard about them from an industry gunslinger who was going to work with them in a management position and then the deal fell through. Your turks for sure, but they’ve learned and listened well. Check out a track called “Evil Days.” We hear that SiriusXM heard the track and loved it. Here’s their site: https://crimshaw.com/ … And, He’s worked for The Stones; Elton; and The Beatles.

Music insider Tony King’s The Tastemaker ( Faber & Faber) is out next month. Check out this interview from the U.K.’s Guardian: https://www.theguardian.com/music/2023/jan/17/tony-king-on-life-with-john-lennon-elton-john-and-freddie-mercury

