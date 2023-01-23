The Glorious Corner

DAVID CROSBY — As we went to press Thursday, news of David Crosby’s passing came. Stunned was my first reaction; especially after the recent Jeff Beck news. Certainly not unexpected, but a true shock for sure. Memories, observations and reactions from almost everyone followed; many from the denizens of Laurel Canyon so long ago. Crosby, for all his idiosyncrasies, was a true giant in the music world and the culture of the 60’s.
MILEY’S GYM — Wow, one look at that new Miley Cyrus video “Flowers” and I’m going back to the gym! I never really took Miley all that serious – although she just set a new record for Spotify with the new song – but what a video. God, it could be the next Peleton commercial. Whew! Roger Friedman had a funny post about Diane Keaton doing her own video. in his Showbiz 411 column. And, check out Diane Keaton’s house too. Read it here: https://www.showbiz411.com/2023/01/20/miley-cyrus-sets-a-spotify-record-for-streaming-with-flowers-eyes-400k-in-sales-inspires-diane-keaton-dance-video SHORT TAKES –— 20-year old singer/songwriter Ashley Suppa joined Michael Lee Brown (from Dear Evan Hansen Friday night for a performance of “Falling.” They sounded delicious together. Brown also dueted with Stranger Things’ Gaten Matarrazo, who was pretty terrific. too Also there, her producer Alex Salzman and Mike Suppa … We love the Drudge Report here – they hold nothing back. Here’s an interesting article on why Drudge has gone from color back to black-and-white: https://www.laweekly.com/why-is-drudge-report-black-and-white-we-investigate-matts-drudgereport-com/
I was a DJ and then Music Director at my college station and just loved it.
Legendary names like Scott Muni; Joe Bonadonna; Wolfman Jack; Scott Shannon; Rodney Bingeheimer; Carol Miller; Jim Kerr; Dan Ingram; Bruce Morrow; Alison Steele; Race Taylor; Don Imus; Ken Dashow and so many more, are part of a hallowed, iconic group. This past Friday was National DJ Day … I started watching Will Trent on Hulu and I have to say, I am immensely enjoying it. So much so, it’s one of best things I’ve yet seen streaming-wise.
The show, based on the book-series by Karin Slaughter, features Ramon Rodriguez and the marvelous Erika Christensen, who I well remember from the movie Traffic. Just brilliantly written, acted and directed. A touch of Monk-for sure, but this is just so intelligently written. A must-see for sure … And, Nicole Davis’ Brooklyn Based web-zine has just sent out its last post. Started in 2007, it’s been a most welcomed read for all Brooklynites. She’l be back shortly for sure.
