The Glorious Corner

MUH-DONN-A MUZZLED — It was widely reported Tuesday that Universal has officially pulled the plug on their projected Madonna-bio pic., due to her upcoming Celebration tour.

Since it was first announced in 2020 there has been a myriad of people involved, including screenwriters Diablo Cody and Erin Cressia Wilson and last June it was announced that Ozarks’s Julia Garner had signed on to portray Ms. Ciccone Not true. In fact, insiders say that Garner passed several times.

Given all the intrigue in the movie and the delays and changing faces, the tour is a great distraction from the obvious production problems with the film.



Previous we had some fun theorizing what the audition process might be like with Madonna. Knowing her back in the day (casually, that’s all), we knew it would be pretty grueling for sure.

It was also announced that Madonna would direct it; a sure-fire formula for failure. How could Madonna be objective? But in hindsight, maybe that’s not what she wanted at all; but rather a revisionist, historical look at the Material Girl.

When Madonna hit it big, she really captured everyone and everything. It was, as a good friend of mine always says, like lightning in a bottle. Maybe her time has come and gone, but all of her announced shows sold out in minutes. The one thing I learned about her, personally too, is do not ever underestimate her.

For a glimpse into genius and unbridled gold-dust, watch her video “Into The Groove”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=52iW3lcpK5M



Madonna-biographer Mark Bego added: “Madonna has had a remarkable career based on her own savvy, and blind ambition to break all the rules. At the beginning of her career, she wisely worked with accomplished professionals like record producer Nile Rodgers, and acclaimed directors like Susan Seidelman (Desparately Seeking Susan) and Alan Parker (Evita). At some point in the last 12 years, Madonna has used her own ego to steer her career right off the tracks.”

BETTER LATE THAN NEVER — (Via Deadline) If that legal maneuver from the two young Romeo & Juliet actors, from 1987 no less, stopped you dead in your tracks – get ready for this one: Adam Scott went on the Boy Meets World re-watch podcast, Pod Meets World, on Sunday to air a longstanding grievance.

Scott, a recurring character who played Griff Hawkins on the 1990’s sitcom, told cast members Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Will Friedle about a moment on set that still haunts him. The incident happened as filming for the Season 2 finale concluded. The episode aired in 1995. Scott said cheers erupted as the final scene ended. Scott claimed he went up to Strong to give him a high-five and a hug, only to be rebuffed, with Strong pushing him and giving him a look indicating he didn’t recognize him. Strong then allegedly ran away. “Literally, this has been tugging on me for 29 years,” Scott said. Strong claimed that he didn’t remember the moment and questioned, “Why would I do that?” Laughter ended the moment. No indication whether Scott felt any better at that reaction. We’ve all had those WTF moments, but it seems to me a long, long time to be bearing an axe! I’m actually flabbergasted.

SHORT TAKES — (Via Forgotten Hits) Willie Nelson is celebrating his 90th in April. And he’s going to do it in style by throwing a big two-night concert … featuring some of his favorite friends … Like Neil Young, Beck, Chris Stapleton, Lyle Lovett, Kacey Musgraves, Miranda Lambert, Norah Jones, Roseanne Cash, Snoop Dogg, Sheryl Crow, Tom Jones, Ziggy Marley, The Chicks, The Lumineers, Bob Weir, Edie Brickell, Lukas Nelson, Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff, Orville Peck, Particle Kid, Sturgill Simpson, Allison Russell, Billy Strings, Charley Crockett, Leon Bridges, The Avett Brothers, Tyler Childers, Warren Haynes and more. They’re calling it LONG STORY SHORT … and tickets go on sale this Saturday (January 28th): https://blackbirdpresents.com/concert/willie-nelson-90/It’ll all take place on April 29th (Willie’s Birthday) and 30th (the day after) at The Hollywood Bowl … I have to say that the Washington-talking heads quoting Taylor Swift lyrics earlier this week as they took Ticketmaster and Live Nation to task were rather silly. I mean, great promotion for Swift, but the Washington-elite looked somehow petty. Ticketmaster and Live Nation are very definitely monopolies and like all monopolies, there are ongoing issues. My take: U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (Connecticut) looked the silliest of them all. Here’s a must-read interview with Ticketmaster’s former CEO, Fred Rosen: https://www.cbc.ca/radio/asithappens/ticketmaster-ex-ceo-1.6724785

First review of The Monkees Headquarters (on Rhino) re-issue from Second Disc’s Joe Marchese:

Two great episodes of the FBI and FBI: Most Wanted this week. First, Jeremy Sisto gave just a great performance. He’s really quite an actor. I knew there was much, more to him after Six Feet Under; and Dylan McDermott, has firmly cemented his role as Remy Scott in the second FBI-show. His scenes with an autistic boy were nothing short of phenomenal. Both roles, excellent

London’s The Times reviewed Tony King’s sensational book, The Tastemaker. Take a look: https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/the-tastemaker-by-tony-king-my-life-with-the-legends-and-geniuses-of-rock-music-dzv

… Most of the tri-state Regal Cinemas have closed down; and news came today that they are exploring selling options to a larger company. We hope it happens as it’s totally disgraceful that so many houses have shut down … Prince Harry’s book needs more than a spare … maybe a strike. Reports are that it dropped a stunning 105% in its second week of release. As we prognosticated, he wore out his welcome big time … HAPPY BDAY Norena Barbella!