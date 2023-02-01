The Glorious Corner

NEXT UP — There’s so many music docs out, that it’s become a bit of an overkill. But, that said, the next one out of the box is on … singer Jimmy Roselli.

Per Deadline: Academy Award and 3x Emmy winner Bill Conti (The Right Stuff) has been tapped to pen the score for Roselli’s Way, a new biopic on Italian American pop singer Jimmy Roselli.

The film scripted by J.D. Zeik (Ronin) will watch as Roselli looks back on a career, in which he was forever the underdog in comparison to contemporary Frank Sinatra, among others.

Michael Besman, James Deutch, Roger Birnbaum and Mark Kimsey will produce for EMP Productions, along with Spike Seldin and Neil Jesuele of Remarkable Media, and veteran music exec and record producer Ron Fair, who will also serve as music supervisor. James Ivory and Stephen Dembitzer will serve as exec producers. A director is not yet attached to the project, though the casting search for its title character is now under way.

“The story behind one of the greatest voices of his era needs to be told,” Conti told Deadline. “Roselli’s life, though unknown is most compelling.”

Conti won an Academy Award for his The Right Stuff score in 1984, after securing Original Song noms for the films For Your Eyes Only and Rocky in 1982 and 1977, respectively. He’s scored more than 90 features in total, including such other notable titles as The Thomas Crown Affair, Necessary Roughness, Broadcast News and The Karate Kid. He also served as Musical Director for the Academy Awards for nineteen years and won his three Emmys for his work on the broadcasts.

Conti may well be right; if memory serves, the last bio-pic (so to speak) on a singer like Roselli was Beyond The Sea (2004); based on the life of Bobby Darin and featured Kevin Spacey. in the title role. Spacey also directed the movie. I actually recall attending the premiere and a lavish post-premiere event at The Waldorf in NYC where there was an orchestra and Spacey performed. He was just terrific.

Conti in December of 2021 announced that he was indeed working on a Netflix-biopic of Sinatra … with the cooperation of daughter Tina. Wonder whatever happened to that one?

Correct me if I’m wrong, but the definitive Sinatra-bio has yet to be done; although per Deadline:

“The New York, New York crooner was previously the subject of the 1992 miniseries Sinatra, in which he was played by Philip Casnoff, with Marcia Gay Harden as Gardner, Gina Gershon as Nancy Barbato Sinatra and Olympia Dukakis as Dolly Sinatra. There also had been a long-gestating feature biopic in the works with Martin Scorsese at the helm, which ultimately didn’t take flight after objections from the Sinatra family.”



PAUL & THE LATE NIGHT BOYS — This Friday night, Paul Shaffer and the members of his great David Letterman band will sit in for the vacationing Roots. on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. What a terrific idea. I’ve known bassist will Lee for decades and he and the band are the best. Shaffer is a consummate personality. Tune in for sure. Great piece from Deadline: