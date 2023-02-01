Celebrity

The Glorious Corner

The Glorious Corner
NEXT UP — There’s so many music docs out, that it’s become a bit of an overkill. But, that said, the next one out of the box is on … singer Jimmy Roselli.
Per Deadline: Academy Award and 3x Emmy winner Bill Conti (The Right Stuff) has been tapped to pen the score for Roselli’s Way, a new biopic on Italian American pop singer Jimmy Roselli.

The film scripted by J.D. Zeik (Ronin) will watch as Roselli looks back on a career, in which he was forever the underdog in comparison to contemporary Frank Sinatra, among others.

Michael Besman, James Deutch, Roger Birnbaum and Mark Kimsey will produce for EMP Productions, along with Spike Seldin and Neil Jesuele of Remarkable Media, and veteran music exec and record producer Ron Fair, who will also serve as music supervisor. James Ivory and Stephen Dembitzer will serve as exec producers. A director is not yet attached to the project, though the casting search for its title character is now under way.

“The story behind one of the greatest voices of his era needs to be told,” Conti told Deadline. “Roselli’s life, though unknown is most compelling.”

Conti won an Academy Award for his The Right Stuff score in 1984, after securing Original Song noms for the films For Your Eyes Only and Rocky in 1982 and 1977, respectively. He’s scored more than 90 features in total, including such other notable titles as The Thomas Crown Affair, Necessary Roughness, Broadcast News and The Karate Kid. He also served as Musical Director for the Academy Awards for nineteen years and won his three Emmys for his work on the broadcasts.

Conti may well be right; if memory serves, the last bio-pic (so to speak) on a singer like Roselli was Beyond The Sea (2004); based on the life of Bobby Darin and featured Kevin Spacey. in the title role.  Spacey also directed the movie. I actually recall attending the premiere and a lavish post-premiere event at The Waldorf  in NYC where there was an orchestra and Spacey performed. He was just terrific.

Conti in December of 2021 announced that he was indeed working on a Netflix-biopic of Sinatra … with the cooperation of daughter Tina. Wonder whatever happened to that one?

Correct me if I’m wrong, but the definitive Sinatra-bio has yet to be done; although per Deadline: “The New York, New York crooner was previously the subject of the 1992 miniseries Sinatra, in which he was played by Philip Casnoff, with Marcia Gay Harden as Gardner, Gina Gershon as Nancy Barbato Sinatra and Olympia Dukakis as Dolly Sinatra. There also had been a long-gestating feature biopic in the works with Martin Scorsese at the helm, which ultimately didn’t take flight after objections from the Sinatra family.”

Russ Titleman; David Salidor; and Will Lee

PAUL & THE LATE NIGHT BOYS — This Friday night, Paul Shaffer and the members of his great David Letterman band will sit in for the vacationing Roots. on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. What a terrific idea. I’ve known bassist will Lee for decades and he and the band are the best. Shaffer is a consummate personality. Tune in for sure. Great piece from Deadline:

SHORT TAKES — Producer Chip Rachlin has passed. From booking some of Billy Joel earliest concerts and working for the legendary promoter Bill Graham at the Fillmore East, Rachlin  was also involved in the start-up of both MTV and VH1. Record industry gunslinger Mark Spector: “Rachlin and his Fillmore friend Michael Klenfner were massive Beach Boys fans. Unable to convince Bill Graham to present them at the Fillmore, they went out on a giant limb and booked the group to headline Carnegie Hall in February 1971. That historic show was a major turning point in the group’s career; Chip soon found himself representing the band as well as its angelic lead singer, the late Carl Wilson during his solo career. Chip’s love of the Beach Boys extended into the 21st Century when in 2001, he produced “An All Star Tribute to Brian Wilson” at Radio City Music Hall. That show happened because his high school friend Eddie Micone had become the head of Radio City Entertainment and Chip’s MTV colleague, Brian Diamond, was Senior V.P. working with Eddie. The tribute was a landmark event, including superstars Elton John, Billy Joel, Paul Simon and Sir George Martin. It was a night Chip called “one of the greatest of my career.” Brian Wilson agreed. “He loved the Beach Boys and my music and the tribute Chip produced at Radio City was one of the greatest nights of my life. Chip was a really good guy. Everybody liked him” … Micky Dolenz guests on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (NBC) on Monday, February 27 … Motown’s great Barrett Strong (who wrote “Money (That’s What I Want”)  has passed at 81. Terrific story from Deadline: https://deadline.com/2023/01/barrett-strong-dead-motown-artist-songwriter-123524392

Annie Wersching and Keifer Sutherland

Annie Wersching (Revolution; Picard; Bosch; 24) has passed at 45 from cancer. She was a terrific presence on all those shows and a sensational actress. Keifer Sutherland said: The world lost a light today Annie Wersching was one of the greatest actors I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with, and my friend. My heart breaks for her young family. May she be remembered for the beautiful person that she was” …

UNSPECIFIED – CIRCA 1970: Photo of Linda Ronstadt Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

On Sunday, January 29th, between 11:00 PM and midnight ET, there was more than 4900% increase in U.S. streams of 1979’s “Long Long Time” by Linda Ronstadt; airing in the third episode of HBO’s The Last Of Us. Classic-rock: nothing like it …

Ashley Suppa

Ashley Suppa talks to Plastic EP on his podcast today from Melbourne, Australia … as we go to press there was a report that Ruth’s Chris Steak House is closing. I hope not … Happy BDay Pete Sanders and RIP Cindy Williams and Louise Harrison.

NAMES IN THE NEWS — Richard Johnson; Terry Jastrow; Jeff Smith; Kevin Mazur; RJ Capak; Steve Sands; Bill Amendola; Mark Bego; Mark Rose; Steve Walter; Chris Noth; Matt Lauer; T.J. Holmes; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Markos Papdatos; Alex Salzman; Pete Best; Art Rutter; Michele Grant; Eppy; and BELLA.

G. H. Harding is a four decades insider to the entertainment world. He’s worked for record companies; movie companies; video-production He’s worked for record companies; movie companies; video-production companies and several cable outlets. His anonymity is essential in bringing an unbiased view to his writings on pop culture. He is based in NYC.

