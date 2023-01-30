The Glorious Corner

Although an official purchase price was not announced, the word “BIG” was used several times during the announcement.

It just seems to be the way things are done these days … what a great investment in yourself as an artist if it happens to pay off big!

The Doors’ music is just timeless. I remain a HUGE fan!

GMA’s TJ AND AMY IMPLODE: I have to be honest and say I never heard of T. J. Holmes before his kerfuffle with Amy Robach – both of ABC’s forever faltering Good Morning America – reared its head. Apparently the U.K.’s Daily Mail was first to break with their story of a love affair in November. These days, post-Matt Lauer, anything resembling illicit at a major network has got to be checked … and then checked again. Disney owns ABC, so the fix was definitely in.

Last week after weeks of intense negotiation, they were both officially let go by the network. It’s interesting that the two have been photographed at airports; on holiday; on the streets of Manhattan , both looking footloose and fancy free. I hope they are!

You can imagine the posts after Disney’s official missive hit the airwaves very-late Friday aftrenoon. On the one hand, had they been re-instated, the ratings would have been huge when they returned … but, still it’s a dicey little story.

I’ve known Robach for years and she’s a dream. Totally professional. One ABC-insider -unnamed of course- said that she showed up on day at GMA drunk. Wonder if that informant got a raise?

In these days of the new normal, one must be so, so careful. God, I miss the days of David Hartman and Joan Lunden.

TOM VERLAINE RIP — (Via Deadline) Tom Verlaine, whose Television band was one of the more influential groups on the New York Punk scene in the 1980’s, died Saturday at 73 in Manhattan.

Jesse Paris Smith, the daughter of Patti Smith, announced the death, attributing it to “after a brief illness” in her statement.

Television was not a huge commercial success, but Verlaine was a vast influence on guitarists of the era, and continued on as a solo artist after the group broke up after two albums.

Verlaine was the band’s lead singer and did most of the songwriting. His deep lyrics and the group’s somewhat ethereal sound made them a favorite of those who wanted some art with their rock. The former Thomas Miller adopted the name of poet Paul Verlaine as an added touch.

Signed to Elektra Records, Television’s first major label album, Marquee Moon, arrived in 1977. Increasing tensions between Verlaine and co-founder Richard Lloyd saw Television call it quits after its second album, Adventure, in 1978. They came back together for a 1992 album for Capitol Records and occasional live gigs after that.

Verlaine’s solo career saw him release eight solo albums from 1979 to 1992. He then went silent for 14 years, returning in 2006 with Songs and Other Things and the instrumental set Around, both released simultaneously on the Chicago independent label Thrill Jockey.

He also spent time supporting Patti Smith on her albums Gone Again, Gung Ho, Twelve, and Banga.

No information on survivors or memorial plans have been announced;

I was employed at a small, yet very successful indie label when Television hit the scene. They were just terrific and along witch Patti Smith; Blondie; the Talking Heads, extremely influential musically. Television’s Marquee Moon (1977) … a classic!

2023 is getting off to a very sad start. Beck, Crosby, Verlaine, Daughtry, Bachman, Conner, Gowers, and Topham … very, very sad.

BERNIE TALES — (Via Best Classic Bands) Four years after Elton John published his memoir, Me his writing partner will do the same. Bernie Taupin, the legendary lyricist of most of John’s hits, has announced his own book, Scattershot – Life, Music, Elton and Me. The title arrives via Hachette Books on Sept. 12, 2023, in the U.S.; Sept. 7 in the U.K. The book is described by the publisher as “an evocative, clear-eyed, and revealing memoir.”

The English-born Taupin has worked in partnership with legendary singer, composer, pianist, and worldwide icon Elton John since 1967 and has written the lyrics for such classic rock favorites as “Tiny Dancer,” “Levon,” “Rocket Man,” “Candle in the Wind,” “Crocodile Rock”, “Your Song,” “I’m Still Standing,” and dozens of others. One of the most successful and long-running musical collaborations in music history, John and Taupin received the Johnny Mercer Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame, a lifetime achievement Grammy Award, an Academy Award, and more. In 2022, Taupin was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for services to music.

“I loved writing,” he says. “I loved chronicling life and every moment I was cogent, sober, or blitzed, I was forever feeding off my surroundings, making copious notes as ammunition for future compositions. . . . The thing is good, bad, or indifferent I never stopped writing, it was as addictive as any drug.”

Taupin and John’s extraordinary, half-century-and-counting creative relationship has been chronicled in the 2019 biopic Rocketman and in John’s own autobiography, Me. But Taupin, a famously private person, has kept his own account of their adventures close to his chest, until now.

More from the publisher’s announcement: Written with honesty and candor, Scattershot allows the reader to witness events unfolding from Taupin’s singular perspective, sometimes front and center, sometimes from the edge, yet always described vibrantly, with an infectious energy that only a vivid songwriter’s prose could offer. From his childhood in the East Midlands of England whose imagination was sparked and forever informed by the distinctly American mythopoetics of country music and cowboy culture, to the glittering, star-studded fishbowl of 70’s and 80’s Beverly Hills, Scattershot is simultaneously a Tom Jones­-like picaresque journey across a landscape of unforgettable characters, as well as a striking, first-hand account of a creative era like no other and one man’s experience at the core of it.

Taupin and John honed their skill to such a degree that Taupin could present John with a lyric and he could compose to it within the hour. In the period between 1970-76, with producer Gus Dudgeon at the helm, John and Taupin made an astonishing 14 albums including Elton John, Tumbleweed Connection, Madman Across the Water, Honky Chateau, Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only the Piano Player, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, Caribou and Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy.

This should be an interesting read for sure. I hope Taupin discusses his solo albums as well, including the He Who Rides The Tiger one and his writing of “How You Going To Know Me” for Alice Cooper; “We Built This City” for Starship; “These Dreams” for Heart, which was originally for Stevie Nicks; and “The Rumour” for Olivia Newton-John, which featured Elton as well. And, of course the time when he said he’d just be referred to as Taupin and his four marriages. Like I said, an interesting read.

SHORT TAKES — (Via Forgotten Hits) Keyboardist Dean Daughtry, a founding member of The Atlanta Rhythm Section (and one of the musicians who split off from The Classics IV to create the new band) passed away on the 26th.) Dean had been in poor health for quite some time. When I saw ARS a few years ago, he needed help making it to the stage and did not look well at all. Still, he played his heart out that night, letting it be known that there was no place else he would rather be than up on stage, sharing his music. (He had since stopped performing with them for health reasons.) Daughtry co-wrote the band’s two biggest hits, “So In To You” (#5, 1977) and “Imaginary Lover” (#7, 1978). The sound of his keyboard helped define the band, who are probably best remembered for their guitar-driven assault. The band alluded as much in their official statement after Dean’s passing: “While ARS is known to be a guitar-centric band, just listen to the recordings and you’ll realize the contribution that Dean brought to the band. From the first chord of “So In To You” and the introduction to “Imaginary Lover,” he left his imprint on the band’s recordings. For 49 years he never missed a gig, until his health forced him to retire a couple of years ago, cutting short his goal of 50 years. He was like a Bulldog, but his friends knew him as “OX.”

The music of The Atlanta Rhythm Section brought me a great amount of joy over the years … and will continue to do so for (hopefully) many more years to come …

