The Glorious Corner

PAUL SHAFFER LIVE —– As we told you Paul Shaffer and The world’s Most Dangerous Band sat in for The Roots on Friday’s Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and were just sensational. I’ve known Paul for ages and he’s the read deal up and down. He’s an encyclopedia of musical information. Canadian-born Paul produced and wrote the anthemic “It’s Raining Men” with Paul Jabara. Originally it was intended for Donna Summer, but with her becoming a born-again Christian, she ultimately passed, as did and Diana Ross, Cher and Barbara Streisand.

It was a monster hit when it was released and still played today in the dwindling circus of discos.



Said Shaffer of the Tonight Show appearance, “What a trip. It is surreal to be here after all this time. It’s such a coincidence we’re here tonight because 41 years ago this very week was when David Letterman came on the air right across the hall here at NBC, so this is like our 41st anniversary that we’re celebrating. And thanks to you, I have reunited the entire band from the Letterman show – boys and girl – and we’re having the time of our lives.”





It was great. Now, if only we could get Dave back for a nightly dose!

GRAMMY SHAMMY — Many of the daily-gossip columnists are aflutter over Sunday’s 65 Grammy presentation. Honestly, most of the acts slated to appear, will be history by the 66th show. Of course, Adele, Taylor Swift , Harry Styles, and Beyonce won’t be, but today’s music is in somewhat of a flux. The classic catalog songs are the ones racking up sales and attention. Heck, Kate Bush is a nominee for the next Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony and look at what Linda Ronstadt’s “Long Long Time” has accomplished.

Truth be told, I miss the Grammy-intrigue when personalities like Michael Greene; Neil Portnow and Debbie Duggan ran the show. The three were all ousted when certain improprieties came to light. Harvey Mason, Jr., runs it now and he’s been looking for an exit strategy almost since he signed on.

The Grammys have nowhere near the impact they once did. Too many controversies.

The good news is: there are still dozens of classic-tracks yet to be discovered … and I predict we’ll hear ’em all soon.

TAKE THIS BOOK — (Via Square One Publishing) Whether a book is being released through a commercial publisher or an academic press, or it is being self-published, the author should play a crucial role in getting the title seen, talked about, and sold. How can authors gain attention for themselves and, mostly importantly, for their books?

In How to Promote Your Book, publishing veteran Jan Yager shows them how they can make it happen. The book is divided into three sections. Part One looks at promotion basics, including knowing the book’s marketplaces, identifying the audience, understanding both traditional and digital media, and embracing the role as the book’s author and chief promoter. Once the reader understands the basics, Part Two discusses what authors need to do before the book is published, including setting up a realistic timeline and obtaining the blurbs and pre-publication reviews that can jump-start the book’s promotion. Then Part Three guides authors through the first few months of the publicity program. They learn how to put together professional-looking press releases and media kits; how to generate speaking engagements and interviews with newspapers, radio shows, and other media outlets; and how to make their book—and themselves—more visible through book fairs and conventions. Authors also learn the ins and outs of using social media to generate buzz, increase media coverage, and stimulate sales.

Throughout the book, insets focus on important topics such as “Estimating and Documenting Costs,” “Attracting an Audience to Author Events,” “Crowdfunding,” and more. An extensive resource guide provides links to organizations, groups, and media that can offer help during the book promotion process.

This is a terrific idea for “new” writers. The major pub-companies such as Simon & Schuster or St. Martin’s/Macmillan employ a battery of PR-people in house that regularly send releases; advance tips; and reviews to everyone from Cindy Adams to Roger Friedman. Friedman in fact began his career as a book publicist.

The smaller companies do not employ even one PR-person so it’s up to the individual authors to engage one if need be. Says PR-pasha David Salidor, who’s repped dozens of books and authors (including rock ‘n roll-scribe Mark Bego and Yorkshire Publishers): “Publicity makes you more negotiable, so creating an awareness of a forthcoming title is crucial to a book’s success. If you’re seeing a lot of ink about a forthcoming book or author, you can rest assured that there are several PR-persons in play. That said you have to get someone who has successfully promoted a book before. You can do it yourself, but if you don’t have the right network of contacts … it’s going to be all the more difficult. PR, it’s all about the relationships and expertise. There’s got to be a solid hook or connective tissue that makes it all work.”

We’ve reviewed the book and it’s a home run. Another success from Sq1 Publishing.

SHORT TAKES — George Santos claimed over the weekend that he produced the Spider Man:Turn Off The Dark play. He didn’t. Clearly, this fellow is in need of some serious help; but how in the world did he get elected? To me, that’s the real question …

Ashley Suppa will be at next week’s Lisa Nicole Collection show at the Rolls Royce showroom in Manhattan as NYFW begins … RIP producer John Davis and Stanley Mieses …

Pub-mastermind Tony Seidl working on a book from The Nelsons (Matthew and Gunnar) … I tried to watch Bullet Train last night, but after a half-hour had to dismiss it. It literally made no sense to me … If you haven’t yet seen Christian Bale in Pale Blue Eyes, it was just outstanding. Can’t recommend it enough. It even has Edgar Allan Poe in it! …Happy BDay Mike Greenblatt.

