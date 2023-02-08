The Glorious Corner

GRAMMY FEST — It was an interesting show for sure; not a huge huge ratings grabber (Sunday’s show came in at 10.7 million, up by 2 million from last year, but off by 40%) but it definitely had its moments. At the top of the list just has got to be Bonnie Raitt winning for her song “Just Like That.” I’m a huge fan and somehow this song just passed me by. Truth be told, it sounds so much like many of her other songs. Gracious, passionate … true Bonnie For sure. Congratulations.

I’m glad she won and all – and the award was presented by none other than Judy Collins – but, the song was on a small indie record label, Redwing, so I’m all the more surprised. Generating a Grammy-campaign and actually winning is a heavy-handed affair, Lots of money changes hands … be in for advertising or for something far more nefarious.

However it happened, it was very well deserved.

Another glaring moment (well, besides Sam Smith and we’ll get to that in a bit) was during the Christine McVie tribute … featuring Mick Fleetwood, Sheryl Crow and Raitt. Just where exactly were her former-husband John McVie; Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks … who had called McVie her best friend. Man, that was weird for sure. Almost as weird as Roger McGuinn not commenting on the passing of David Crosby. I know Buckingham has had health issues, but the other two most certainly should have been there. Heck, Mick jetted in from Hawaii. Very, very odd ans sad for sure.

For the record Fleetwood said that for all intensive purposes, Fleetwood Mac is over. And, I sort of agree with him. To come back after McVie’s passing is sort of wrong for a bunch of reasons. Let the memory and the music live on.

Sam Smith. What can you say? His song “Unholy” with Kim Petras was baffling from the start. I know the story with Petras and certainly applaud it, but was that even a song? I really can’t comment on it any more. Shock and awe for sure.





The 50-year celebration of Hip Hop was a tad odd too. I know the Grammys and Hip Hop have not had the best relationship, but to trot out everyone from Run-DMC to Queen Latifah, Ice T, Public Enemy and Salt ‘n Pepa seemed a bit much. Organized by Questlove -who is truly a genius- it touched all the right bases. I saw one poster who said that their daughter watching said “Is the Equalizer a singer?” Very, very precious for sure.

Finally Madonna. Was that really her. Honestly, I would been terrified to show myself looking so askew. I used to know her, but I don’t know her now. That was truly a frozen moment.

One Twitter poster said: Madonna doesn’t even look like Madonna. Who was that? So awkward.

SHORT TAKES — Matt Lauer mounting a media comeback? This will take some real-deep strategic planning. I've known Matt and always enjoyed him; but certainly didn't know about his private time which is sad. Truth be told, the Today Show still hasn't fully recovered from his exit. The show's a total train-wreck … RIP Charles Kimbrough who played Jim Dial on CBS' Murphy Brown. What a sensational actor, Read this tribute from EW: https://ew.com/tv/charles-kimbrough-dead-murphy-brown-actor-86/

Here’s an advance look at Goldmine’s next cover which features a great Micky Dolenz interview from Ken Sharp. It’s out March 1 …. Sad to hear an up-and-coming singer/songwriter has parted with her PR-rep who did so much for her in literally the blink-of-an-eye. On the verge of inking a major new deal, apparently the monies just ran out from the management firm behind her.

I discussed this turn with a great friend and he referenced what the great Mo Ostin (Warner Brothers Records) said: Don’t worry if you miss a band, bands are like a bus; there will be another one in 10 mins . So true, but this young lady had something very, very special and so much promise ... Samantha Ryan departing Yorkshire Publishing. Best wishes … Barbra Streisand releases her memoir My Name Is Barbra in November via Penguin. 1,040 pages and will cost $40.00. Now that will be an very interesting read … Happy Bday Carole King; Axl Rose; and Frank Santopadre!



