The Glorious Corner

PETER’S COURT — (via Stereogum) Peter Gabriel is gearing up to release i/o, his first new album of original material since 2002’s Up. We’ve heard “Panopticom,”from it so far, and today he’s back with a new single, “The Court,” put out on a Sunday to coincide with this month’s full moon.
For singer/songwriter Tom DiPaola, it started a while back. He’s written thirteen original Christmas songs; recorded them in his home studio in New Jersey and the industry reaction from the labels and producers who have heard early samples has been nothing short of positive. “I wrote these songs because I wanted to hear ‘new’ Christmas music,” says DiPaola “and I got tired of looking for it.”
As big as Mariah Carey’s perennial “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and Elmo and Patsy’s “Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer,” are each and every season; industry experts saw a significant drop in those records sales this past Holiday-season. “Everyone always plays the standards and holiday favorites because they generate immediate attention and sales,” says a radio insider. “But the truth is, there’s been a dearth of new holiday music.”
PR-man David Salidor, who promoted a new-holiday single by Jersey Boy-J. Robert Spencer in 2019, “Waiting on Christmas” says: “The competition is extraordinarily tough for sure, but we had Robert playing shows and events from Thanksgiving to Christmas. The fact is: people loved hearing a new holiday song.”
Pop-icon Debbie Gibson even released a Christmas album last October (Winterlicious) containing both original songs as well as standards and it was received very well.
With a team in place DiPaolo is aggressively shopping his new material. The payoff is that if an artist can successfully come up with a new Christmas song, it can become a catalog release for every season.
NEW WHO? — (Via Rock Cellar) Later this year, legendary Canadian rock band The Guess Who will release a new album titled Plein D’Amour. The group — which features drummer and founding member Garry Peterson, as well as Derek Sharp, Michael Staertow, Leonard Shaw, Michael Devin — introduced the album on Friday with a video for “The King”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qI7SG2sxFvI
When released, Plein D’Amour will be the seventh album released under The Guess Who name not involving longtime vocalist Burton Cummings, and the first since 2018’s The Future Is What It Used To Be.
More on the band’s upcoming plans, per a news release: The band is ready to start the newest chapter of its illustrious career in partnership with Deko Entertainment (ADA/Warner Music Group) commencing with the forthcoming release of Plein D’Amour. Bandmate Michael Staertow expressed it best when he said, “We couldn’t think of a better time to introduce the world to an exceptional collection of songs that exude positivity and cohesive energy, a much needed cultural antidote. Now we ARE love — Plein D’Amour!”. Founding member Garry Peterson continues, “After recording this album, and living with it for a while, I believe this is the best album that I have played on.” Deko Entertainment president, Bruce Pucciarello, comments on the new album, “This new song collection is a progressive-pop blend of well-written material and the musicianship is over the top. Decades later, this band still blows me away!”
Derek Sharp, songwriter and lead vocalist, says, “The King” is a nod to ‘all the king’s horses and all the king’s men, couldn’t put Humpty together again’ … however, loving kindness is a universal balm, which can not only put Humpty together again, but turn him into a Prince!
The release is certainly full of pomp and circumstance, but let’s be honest: It’s not the classic Guess Who with Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman. Sure it’s the original drummer, but a far-from-perfect re-union. Remember that. The video is cute, the song as well, but it’s just not the same.
SHORT TAKES — Still stunned by the passing of songwriter extraordinaire Burt Bacharach last week. Pretty significant is the fact that almost every broadcaster (rock; pop; talk) had something terrifically positive to say about him. His music touched everybody. I found out last week that he penned the song “Baby It’s You” which was originally covered by The Shirelles and the Beatles and was hit for both of them. The highest-charting version of the song was by the band Smith, who took the song to #5 in 1969. He also penned “One Less Bell To Answer” which the Fifth Dimension recorded in 1970. His touch and reach and talent were simply mesmerizing. As I said last week, thank god his music will live on being constantly re-discovered. He was, one of a kind. One reader said: With his passing, it feels like my childhood is pretty much over. Burt was an icon of a world now gone.We shall never again see the likes of this remarkable talent again … And, I just started watching Apple TV’s Shrinking and I have to say, it’s the best thing I’ve seen since Season 1 of The Morning Show. The writing is absolutely brilliant and the acting from Jason Segal and Harrison Ford is off the charts. Created by TV’s superb Bill Lawrence, Segal and some of the Ted Lasso-producers, it’s just stunningly good.
It”s about a small group of shrinks working together in an office and seriously questioning whether they’re doing any good. There’s a bit more to it than that, but after watching the first-four episodes, it’s so refreshing to watch an adult dramedy that does indeed make a lot of sense. It’s certainly as stellar as that first season of Hacks with Jean Smart. Am loving it.
NAMES IN THE NEWS — Scott Stevens; Frank Conway; Cori Gardner; Keith Girard; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Frank Schmitt; William Schill; Ken Sharp; Jane Hanson; David Ushery; Todd Snyder; Anthony Mason; Jill Rappaport; Nancy Solomon; Jimmy Fallon; Anthony Pomes; Calista Flockhart; Bill Macy; and CHIP!
T2C Talks To David Patrick Columbia Otherwise Known As The Social Diary
David Patrick Columbia is the founder and editor of New York Social Diary, a website that chronicles the lives of the Big Apple’s elite. Since graduating from Colby College in 1962, Columbia has led numerous lives: he’s been a stockbroker, an owner of a head shop in upstate New York, a sportswear designer, a freelancer (he wrote a firsthand account of one of Truman Capote’s “lost weekends”), and a scriptwriter for a courtroom television show. In 1988, Columbia finally found his calling when he collaborated with Debbie Reynolds on her autobiography. In 1994, Columbia began writing the New York Social Diary for Quest Magazine (a condensed version of the website is still printed in Quest every month). The New York Social Diary website was launched in September, 2000. Columbia has since become something of social fixture himself: he’s been the subject of articles and blog posts in New York Magazine, Gawker, and the New York Observer.
We were a little late in shooting this interview, but T2C finally sat down with this prolific man about town. Video is by Magda Katz.
You can see the movie, “Last Night in New York,” which follows Columbia, from his humble beginnings in Massachusetts to rubbing elbows with the chicest at black-tie galas. The documentary will run on google starting February 14. Featured in the series include Liz Smith, Charlotte and Anne Ford, Olivia Palermo, Patrick McMullan, Jill Kargman, Hilary Ross, Olivia Palermo, Geoffrey Bradfield, Susan Fales-Hill, Beth DeWoody, Nikki Haskell, Cornelia Guest, Gayfryd Steinberg, Carolyne Roehm, Muffie Potter Aston, and more. LAST NIGHT IN NEW YORK TEASER from QE-Deux LLC on Vimeo.
MORE BOSCH — (Via Deadline) Expanding TV universes is the hottest trend right now. Bosch, one of the early adopters with Bosch: Legacy, is forging ahead with two police dramas inspired by the work of bestselling author Michael Connelly, which are in development at Amazon Studios.
The first, the Untitled J. Edgar project, follows Harry Bosch’s former partner, Detective Jerry Edgar, who is tapped for an undercover FBI mission in Little Haiti, Miami. In this glamorous city, he is forced to balance his new life with the gritty underbelly of the city, while being chased by his mysterious past.
The original series was for Prime Video; spinoff Bosch: Legacy is for AVOD sibling Freevee; it hasn’t been determined yet what Amazon platform the new shows would be for.
While building franchises has been part of the fabric of TV for decades, with Dick Wolf as the main driver, Starz’s Power took that to the next level with a universe involving multiple offshoots ordered and produced at the same time. Yellowstone is arguably the most talked about universe on TV right now, built around the success of the flagship series.
Just yesterday, Showtime announced plans for Billions and Dexter universes with multiple spinoffs in development.
Bosch: Legacy received an early Season 2 renewal before its first episode even dropped. The series, from Fabel Entertainment, is executive produced by Connelly, Eric Overmyer, Tom Bernardo, Henrik Bastin, Pieter Jan Brugge and Welliver. Season 2 is slated to premiere this fall.
Bosch was Amazon’s first original drama series, and at seven seasons, the streamer’s longest-running original series by a wide margin. The series, based on Connelly’s bestselling books, starred Welliver in the title role.
Though I started viewing Bosch late-in-the-game, I think the show was one of the best streaming-shows yet. In fact, I’d put it right after The Shield with Michael Chicklis. I knew Welliver from TV’s Lost and though he was just great as the man-in-black, on this show he is nothing short of sensational. Terrifically well written and directed this became a fast favorite.
The first season of Bosch; Legacy was good, but several things changed, so the vibe was a bit different.
Here he is with Monkee-Micky Dolenz … With all the news about Michael Jackson’s catalog being sold for zillions, remember that he didn’t write all his hit songs, so all that cabbage will be split every which way … People always ask me the best sheets to read for what’s happening in media. Well, first would be my column (LOL!) but in all honesty it would be Deadline and then Roger Friedman’s Showbiz 411 – both unvarnished and usually right on the money. Deadline was started by the infamous Nikki Finke, then bought by Jeff Penske’s PMC Media and still retains much credibility. Friedman, on the other hand, started the column for Fox and now it’s his own banner. beautifully written and thought out, his track record is impeccable. Also there: Kent Kotal’s Forgotten Hits;
Richard Johnson in the New York Daily News; and yes, Bob Lefsetz’s weekly musings. Usually Bob’s way out there where the buses don’t run, but every once in a blue moon, he delivers a beautifully written column
As we go to press, towering songwriter Burt Bacharach has passed at 94. Dick Clark often talked about the soundtrack of our lives …
Bacharach wrote much of it. I loved most all of his work, but the album Painted From Memory (1998) he did with Elvis Costell0 -which is being beautifully reissued this month- was just outstanding. Even Bruce Springsteen on his brilliant Western Stars album kept referencing Bacharach as a major inspiration for that work and you could hear it in the production. For a great piece on Bacharach, read this from Showbiz 411:https://www.showbiz411.com/2023/02/09/rip-burt-bacharach-towering-composer-of-pop-classics-was-94-known-for-his-hits-and-his-swagger
From our U.K. spy: Wonderful turnout for Tony King’s book launch in Soho last night organised by Mark Hart for the Walthamstow Rock & Roll Book Club. Elton John, Lulu, Charlie Watts’ daughter Serafina, James McCartney and others all showed up to pay homage to the legendary promo man who ended up working with so many greats (ex-Beatles, Stones, Elton, Ronettes etc) after his humble beginnings at Decca Records in 1958. Excellent Q&A hosted by Alexis Petridis in a great setting, big thanks to Tom Ferguson and good to see Paul Levett, Gary Crowley, Mark Baxter, Chris Charlesworth, Mark Lewisohn, Andy Neil, Tris Penna and many others there. Quite possibly the book launch of the year, check it out at The Tastemaker by Tony King published by Faber Books … Happy BDay Ivan Arguello and France Joli.
GRAMMY FEST — It was an interesting show for sure; not a huge huge ratings grabber (Sunday’s show came in at 10.7 million, up by 2 million from last year, but off by 40%) but it definitely had its moments. At the top of the list just has got to be Bonnie Raitt winning for her song “Just Like That.” I’m a huge fan and somehow this song just passed me by. Truth be told, it sounds so much like many of her other songs. Gracious, passionate … true Bonnie For sure. Congratulations.
I discussed this turn with a great friend and he referenced what the great Mo Ostin (Warner Brothers Records) said: Don’t worry if you miss a band, bands are like a bus; there will be another one in 10 mins . So true, but this young lady had something very, very special and so much promise ... Samantha Ryan departing Yorkshire Publishing. Best wishes … Barbra Streisand releases her memoir My Name Is Barbra in November via Penguin. 1,040 pages and will cost $40.00. Now that will be an very interesting read … Happy Bday Carole King; Axl Rose; and Frank Santopadre!
