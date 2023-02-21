The Glorious Corner

Celebrity
MADONNA’S FINALLY ENOUGH LOVE — We finally received a copy, through Rhino of Madonna’s deluxe-set Finally Enough Love-50 Number Ones. There’s no question that its a monster of a set; certainly chronicling Madonna’s out-sized career, but the set also posed a few intriguing questions.
A glorious review from Rock and Roll Globe: Has anyone been remixed more than Madonna?
Think about how many records she’s released since her first, “Everybody,” almost exactly 40 years ago (October 6, 1982, to be precise). And the fact that remixing has existed for the entirety of her career. And that she’s a dance/pop artist first and foremost, naturally prone to remixing.
There’s a few of her ballads that didn’t receive official remixes, sure – but the vast majority of her singles have. So many, in fact, that Madonna’s hit Billboard’s Dance Club Play chart 67 times, and 64 of those trips have resulted in top tens. And of those 64, an astounding 50 have topped the chart. (All three numbers are records by far, along with her 75 cumulative weeks at #1; additionally, no artist has topped any single Billboard survey as many times.)
To celebrate the occasion, and also to mark both the 40th anniversary of her first single and the 35th of her first remix album (1987’s You Can Dance), we now get the compilation Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, featuring single-edited versions of each one of these 50 chart-toppers across three CDs. Early on, her dance hits weren’t actually remixed, but sometimes just extended – as in the case of her first #1 on the dance chart, “Holiday” and “Lucky Star” were listed jointly as “LP Cuts,” a common practice on the chart at the time. Club DJs simply played the songs straight off the album! These two songs spent 5 weeks at #1, a run matched in her catalog only by 2000’s “Music.” Oddly, only “Holiday,” but not “Lucky Star,” appears on Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones. [I include the album’s subtitle because a more compact 16-track version, just titled Finally Enough Love, was released in June.]
What also doesn’t help is the choices of whose remixes to include: both Offer Nissim and Tracy Young get three selections apiece, for example. Offer Nissim’s mixes are alright, but tend to get very samey (spoiler alert: he really likes hard drums). Similarly, Young’s work is solid, but why not mix things up and give us some different contributors? (That said, her Tracy Young Dangerous Mix of “Crave” is deliciously breezy, and features an indefatigable bassline.) Then there’s “Give Me All Your Luvin,’” which is featured in its Party Rock Remix by, I wish I was kidding, LMFAO.
(Remember them?) It’s as clunky and stupid as their own singles – and worse yet, the thrusting, kinetic Laidback Luke mix of the same track was right there waiting to be used! (Blame Madonna herself, who reportedly curated the selections here.)
To be fair, I’m picky when it comes to these things. Shep Pettibone’s fingerprints are all over the selections here, especially on the first disc (“Into the Groove,” “Like A Prayer,” “Express Yourself,” “Keep It Together,” “Vogue,” and “Fever” all appear via his remixes), and I’m not mad at all – and would frankly welcome even more from the man who I think is one of the all-time greatest to ever remix a record. His take on “Groove” (originally featured on Madonna’s epochal 1987 remix album You Can Dance) in particular is the one I consider definitive; the edit featured here doesn’t defang any of its power.
The other chief problem with this collection is the simple fact that the remixes – and dance chart #1s – have been coming fast and furious this century, and a lot of these songs just aren’t that good. Starting with 2003’s American Life, I’ll argue that Madonna’s only made one good-to-great album in the past two decades (2005’s Confessions on a Dance Floor), and the last 12 remixes featured here are of songs originally on Hard Candy, MDNA, Rebel Heart, and Madame X – a stretch of work that I don’t think anyone would call her strongest. Conversely, however, even if you take her classic 80’s work out of the equation, there’s a lot of killers here.
Madonna’s 90’s-into-00’s can stand up against almost any pop artist’s catalog: from “Vogue,” of course, through “Erotica” (featured in Masters at Work’s legitimately sexy Underground Club Mix), to “Secret” and “Bedtime Story” (both remixed by Junior Vasquez), onto the classic Ray of Light singles, Music’s “What It Feels Like for a Girl” (presented here in its breathtaking Above & Beyond Club Radio Edit), culminating with the Dance Floor classics, remixed by the likes of Pet Shop Boys, Stuart Price, and Axwell. I mean, whew.
To be honest, I prefer the original mix or release of each and every one of these songs. One of my favorites, “Into The Groove” from 1985’s Desperately Seeking Susan on this set, was a totally different mix than the one I first heard and feel in love with.
The other thing I noticed as I carefully made my way through the tracks is that those early records of hers …as good as they were at the time, don’t seem to hold up. I was there at The Funhouse; 12 West; Danceteria and Paradise Garage and her records were legend at the time … it’s just all these years later, so much has changed.
It’s an enormous set and breathtaking undertaking; but well worth it. As I said when her tour was announced, only visual and videos from those early days were referenced and even this 3-CD set features an early Madonna-photo. She was iconic back then … and, we’ll see if she still is.
THE BELZ RANG SILENT — Richard Belzer passed this past weekend. I first saw him at Rick Newman’s legendary club Catch A Rising Star on First Avenue eons ago. He was simply hilarious, Snarky for sure, but funny. He appeared onSaturday Night Live; The Groove Tube and always left an indelible impression.
Always outfitted in black, TV discovered him when he launched the character of John Munch in Barry Levinson and Tom Fonatna’s cannily brilliant Homicide; Live On The Street. It was just a sensational show and really stood among the past great cop shows like Hill Street Blues and NYPD Blue. A crossover with Dick Wolff’s Law & Order, with Jerry Orbach, was just stellar. Orbach’s character dated Munch’ ex-wife and the hi jinks ensued. Together theysolved the crime, but there was an underlying dynamic that was just brilliant between the two.
Wolff in fact has said that the union was so good, he immediately wanted to introduce the character into one of his “newer”: shows Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.
Per the Hollywood Reporter: Munch made his first appearance in 1993 on the first episode of Homicide and his last in 2016 on Law & Order: SVU. In between those two NBC dramas, Belzer played the detective on eight other series, and his hold on the character lasted longer than James Arness’ on Gunsmoke and Kelsey Grammer’s on Cheers and Frasier. Certainly one of the most memorable cops in TV history, Munch — based on a real-life Baltimore detective — was a highly intelligent, doggedly diligent investigator who believed in conspiracy theories, distrusted the system and pursued justice through a jaded eye. He’d often resort to dry, acerbic wisecracks to make his point: “I’m a homicide detective. The only time I wonder why is when they tell me the truth,” went a typical Munch retort.
In a 2016 interview for the website The Interviews: An Oral History of Television, Homicide executive producer Barry Levinson recalled listening to Belzer on The Howard Stern Show and liking him for Munch. “We were looking at some other actors, and when I heard him, I said, ‘Why don’t we find out about Richard Belzer?”
Levinson said. “I like the rhythm of the way he talks. And that’s how that happened.”The pencil-thin Belzer portrayed Munch on all seven seasons of the NBC series. When it ended in 1999, the actor wasn’t quite ready to say goodbye to the role. He had appeared as Munch on NBC’s Law & Order three times from 1996-99 and thought he might be a good fit on that show. “When Homicide was canceled, I was in France with my wife and she said, ‘Let’s open a bottle of champagne and toast: You did this character for seven years,’” Belzer recounted in the 2009 book Law & Irder: Special Victims Unit Unofficial Companion. “And then I remembered that Benjamin Bratt was leaving L&O, and so I called my manager and said, ‘Call Dick Wolff — maybe Munch can become [Det. Lennie] Briscoe’s partner’ —- because we had teamed for the crossover. So he called and Dick said, ‘What a great idea, but I’ve already cast Jesse Martin to be the new guy [opposite Jerry Orbach].’”
Wolf, however, was in the process of developing a Law & Order spinoff to focus on the NYPD’s Special Victims Unit, the division that investigates sexually based crimes. He wanted Munch for that. When Law & Order: SVU debuted in September 1999, Munch had relocated from Baltimore to New York to join forces with Det. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Det. Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni). Capt. Donald Cragen (Dann Florek) was brought over from Law & Order to head the squad. Munch’s sardonic demeanor turned out to be perfect for the grim tone of the series, and Belzer stayed 14 seasons. The character announced his retirement from the NYPD in 2014, but Munch returned a couple years later for the 17th-season episode “Fashionable Crimes.”
I’d often bump into Belzer at The Friars club in NY with Orbach back in the day. He was a real NY-guy. Huge, huge loss.
SHORT TAKES — This whole brouhaha over the re-writing of some of Ronald Dahl’s books (Matilda; James and the Giant Peach; Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) is, in my opinion, just absurd. Let me explain it best this way: I am not a fan of the director’s cut or a song being remixed to death. For me, I want to hear a piece of art (movie, TV show, record) exactly the same way I first heard it the first time and the way it was when the artist created it and released it. One of my favorite movies is Blade Runner: I think I understood it the first time I saw it, but I sure loved everything about it. Then came the director’s cut; then came the version without the narration. Neither was better than the original version. I recall trying a bit too hard trying to figure out what the difference was and losing track of the story. And, I feel exactly the same way about this Ronald Dahl-situation. It’s blatant censorship. Art is a very personal choice and what you get out of it is also very personal. Sad for sure … Sighting: PR-pasha David Salidor and staff at Dimmer Summer on Smith Street in Brooklyn Heights …
Micky Dolenz, in NYC next week for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday the 27th, also will be on NY: Live Wednesday interviewed by the terrific Sara Gore.
Saw one of oddest movies I’ve ever seen this past weekend, The Outfit, with Mark Rylance and Zoey Deutsch. Eerily creepy, it seemed like a David Mamet-play at times. Rylance is just stunning as a tailor? Maybe, maybe not. I’d definitely recommend it … Lenny’s, the Brooklyn-pizza shop where John Travolta in Saturday Night Fever, gets his pizza in the opening moments of the 1977 film, closed this weekend after 70 years. Talk about staying power. I wonder if club promoter turned manager turned politician Vito Bruno still owns the original dance floor from the movie?
And, from Yellowstone’s Wes Bentley: ‘If you think this has a happy ending, you’re not paying attention.’” Ominous, right?
NAMES IN THE NEWS — Jason Elzy; Plastic EP; Jeff Smith; Andrew Saffir; Paul Yasso; Mary Q.; Marion Perkins; Angela Tarantino; Nancy Andrews; Bruce Grakal; Vinny Napolitano; Keren Red; Andrew Saffir; Guy Pearce; Robert Funaro; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Jeff Smith; and CHIP!
MICKY & JIMMY — As we teased a few columns back, we can now officially announce that Micky Dolenz will be joining Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, February 27.
Micky will join Jimmy on the couch and talk about the generational impact of The Monkess and their music, which continues as strong as ever to this day. He’ll also discuss his forthcoming tour in April: The Monkees Celebrated by Micky Dolenz. He’ll also drop news on a sensational new project as well that will be of supreme interest to Monkee-fans and the public alike.
Dolenz last guested on the show, sitting in with The Roots in 2015. Will he rejoin them again? Stay tuned.
And, remember, the two seasons of The Monkees (1966-1968) was on NBC … as is Fallon. It should be a sensational homecoming. Congrats!
JOHN, YOKO AND MIKE — (via Variety) Yoko Ono and Sean Lennon have authorized Daytime Revolution, a documentary about the week John Lennon and Ono co-hosted The Mike Douglas Show in early 1972, a few months after the release of their single “Happy Christmas (War Is Over).”
The Shout! Studios, Creative Differences, and CBS Media Ventures feature docu uses archival footage from each of the five 70-minute shows as well as interviews with six surviving guests, including Ralph Nader, to tell the behind-the-scenes story of the unprecedented week. While Ono and her son did not participate on camera, the duo approved and creatively consulted on the project. Directed by Erik Nelson, the 108-minute docu recently wrapped production and is looking for distributor as Ono prepares to celebrate her 90th birthday Feb. 18.“It’s become a cliche that Woodstock was the defining moment of the counterculture,” Nelson says, but “when I watched these broadcasts in their entirety, I realized that, in reality, this week in 1972, when John Lennon and Yoko Ono essentially hijacked the airwaves and presented the best minds and dreams of their generation to the widest possible mass audience of what was then called ‘Middle America,’ was as far as the counterculture would ever get. Not just music but a prescient blueprint for the future we now live in.”
Nelson believes that today’s viewers could learn from this remarkable week of programming 51 years ago. “Basically, this past points a way to our future,” he said.
When Lennon and Ono hosted the Philadelphia-based talk show alongside Douglas, it was the most popular show on daytime television, seen by about 40 million people a week. As hosts, Lennon and Ono broached controversial topics, including the empowerment of women, the deterioration of the environment, as well as police violence. The duo personally invited Black Panther chairman Bobby Seale, political activist Ralph Nader and comedian George Carlin to join them on the program.“We wanted to do the shows to show that we are working for peace and love and also to change the world, not with violence, but with love,” Ono explained in 1972. “And everybody that we selected is participating in efforts to change the world.” The shows also featured musical acts, with Lennon performing alongside Chuck Berry as well as delivering a poignant rendition of the now classic “Imagine.” “Let’s say that some of the people around the back of the show who were nervous about certain aspects of what we were doing were happy about it at the end,” Lennon said after completing his hosting duties. But not everyone, especially the Nixon administration, was thrilled with the duo taking over as co-hosts. “We heard that on February 4, just ten days before these shows were about to air, Senator Strom Thurmond went to Attorney General John Mitchell and wanted to warn the Nixon administration that John and Yoko were about to take sides,” says E.V Di Massa, an associate producer on “The Mike Douglas Show” in 1972.
I well remember this series of shows, which I believe were taped in just two days. Chuck Berry was a highlight for sure, but the site of John sand Yoko and Elephant’s Memory shook Philly like never before. I still have the box set of VHS tapes – a collector’s item for sure.
Douglas was a bit of an enigma himself. He was sort of like Jay Leno, but with a touch of Dick Cavett thrown in. He had great guests, but because the show didn’t originate from NY or LA, it didn’t have the same kind of clout. It was a great show to do, but only as a ladder to the Tonight Show or Merv Griffin.
I can’t confirm, but I believe Roger Ailes, who would go onto fame and fortune and controversy, as the chief of Fox News (and MSNBC before that) was once of the producers. Eons ago for certain but a great piece of musical history.
RAQUEL RIP — (Via Deadline) What can you say about Raquel Welch. Just a sensational personality all round. She turned heads in 1000 BC and was rather extraordinary in Fantastic Voyage.
Born Jo Raquel Tejada on September 5, 1940, in Chicago, Welch’s family moved to San Diego when she was a toddler. She attended San Diego State on a theater arts scholarship and got her start as a local TV weathercaster before starting to land guest shots on such classics TV series as McHale’s Navy, Bewitched, The Virginian and others.
Her breakout role came as Cora in the wild 1966 sci-fi pic Fantastic Voyage, also starring Stephen Boyd, Edmund O’Brien, Donald Pleasance and Arthur Kennedy. It followed the adventures of a group of people who are miniaturized along with a submarine and injected into the bloodstream of a nearly-assassinated scientist in an effort to save his life. But they only have an hour before they return to real size.
The film won Oscars for its visual effects and for Art Direction/Set Decoration and became a cult classic. It maintains a 91% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Welch then starred as a clan cavewoman in the 1966 British film One Million Years B.C., another wild tale set in an age when humans and dinosaurs existed together. A slightly censored version was released in the U.S., and the film became a TV staple in later years.
She went on to star with Dudley Moore and Peter Cook in the London-set 1967 comedy Bedazzled and opposite James Stewart, Dean Martin and George Kennedy in the 1968 western Bandolero! Welch’s next major film was with Mae West and John Huston in the title role of Myra Breckinridge. Based on the satirical Gore Vidal novel that reportedly was the first whose main character underwent a sex-change operation, the 1970 film followed her character’s journey to Hollywood in search of stardom and a cut of her wealthy uncle’s estate. It was West’s final major film and Farrah Fawcett’s first.
Firmly established as a movie star, Welch continued her big-screen career opposite some of the era’s biggest stars. She appeared with Burt Reynolds in the 1972 cop comedy Fuzz; with Richard Burton in Bluebeard the same year; with James Coburn, Richard Benjamin and others in Herbert Ross’ The Last of Sheila, written by Stephen Sondheim and Anthony Perkins; and opposite Richard Chamberlain, Oliver Reed and Michael York in 1973 The Three Musketeers.
That pic earned Welch a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical and spawned a 1974 sequel, The Four Musketeers: Milady’s Revenge. She also starred with Bill Cosby and Harvey Keitel in the L.A.-set 1976 ambulance-crew romp Mother, Jugs & Speed.
Among her other films of the era was Kansas City Bomber, the 1972 drama set in then-popular world of roller derby, along with The Beloved (1971) and toplining the western Hannie Caulder with Robert Culp and Ernest Borgnine, also in 1971.
Welch never was shy to fight for herself and her place at the Hollywood table. In that context, she made a very different set of headlines in the 1980’s when she sued MGM over being dumped from starring with Nick Nolte in Cannery Row.
Set to play an empathetic prostitute in the David S. Ward-helmed movie based on the work of John Steinbeck, Welch was booted off the project by the studio over a contract violation. She insisted on having her hair and makeup done at her home before coming to set every day.
MGM said no and replaced Welch with Debra Winger.
After trying to make peace by taking another role and being rebuffed by the studio then run by David Begelman, Welch hit back and sued MGM for $24 million.
Making headlines all over the world, Welch alleged in her suit that the studio had built the movie and its financing around her and then used the hair-and-makeup dispute as a way to get a younger actress in the hooker role.
The matter dragged on through the courts and appeals, but Welch ultimately was awarded a $10 million verdict in 1987 — which, of course, generated a whole new set of headlines for her.
Welch’s film career had ebbed by the late 1970’s, and she began to do more TV work. She appeared in a couple of Season 2 Mork & Mindy episodes with Robin Williams in 1979 and continued to appear in telefilms throughout that decade and the 1980’s.
Among her higher-profile roles of the era was the title character in The Legend of Walks Far Woman, the 1982 NBC telepic about a woman who kills her abusive husband. Another was in Right to Die, in which she toplined as a successful woman whose life is changed forever after her ALS diagnosis. The role earned her a Golden Globe nomination.
She later did a memorable cameo as herself in 1994’s Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult, getting into a wrestling match onstage at the Oscars with Leslie Nielsen’s Lt. Frank Drebin, and briefly appeared as Mrs Windham-Vandermark in 2001’s Legally Blonde.
Welch also played herself in the classic 1997 Seinfeld episode “The Summer of George.” It featured the actress mistakenly presenting a Tony Award to Michael Richards’ Kramer, with unexpected repercussions. The final episode of the all-timer series’ penultimate season also featured the classic “catfight” between Welch and Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Elaine Benes.
Other 1990’s TV guest roles included Evening Shade — reuniting with Reynolds — Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Lois & Clark and multiple episodes of Spin City and C.P.W. Her small-screen credits since then include a recurring role on the 2002 PBS series American Family, which starred Edward James Olmos and Sonia Braga, along with 8 Simple Rules, CSI: Miami, telefilm House of Versace, the short-lived CBS sitcom Welcome to the Captain and the Canadian comedy Date My Dad.
Since the 1960’s and throughout her career, Welch appeared on scores of TV talk, game and awards shows. She hosted Saturday Night Live during its first season in 1976, was a presenter at multiple Academy Awards and Tony Awards ceremonies, appeared on Bob Hope comedy specials and toplined her own specials in 1970, 1974 and 1980. Her 1970 CBS special Raquel! showcased Welch’s comedy, dancing and singing skills, earning a 51% share.
She also was a guest on Late Show with David Letterman, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson and talk or variety shows hosted by Oprah Winfrey, Craig Ferguson, Bonnie Hunt, Dick Cavett, Mike Douglas, Joey Bishop, Dean Martin, Merv Griffin and others.
Welch also appeared twice on Broadway. The first time in 1981, when she filled in for a vacationing Lauren Bacall in Woman of the Year. In 1997, she played the lead role of Victoria Grant in Victor/Victoria, replacing original star Julie Andrews.
Despite her Golden Globes win and nom, Welch never earned an Oscar or Emmy nomination during her long career. But other accolades include an ALMA Award in 2001, a Western Heritage Award for The Legend of Walks Far Woman and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1996.
Welch is survived by her son, Damon Welch, and daughter, Tahnee Welch.
Raquel
SHORT TAKES — I’ve never watched an entire show of The Masked Singer on Fox. To me, it’s always looked a bit tawdry and the judges (Robin Thicke; Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg; Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger) always looked like second-string choices, but Wednesday night, one of the unmasked figures was 97-year old Dick Van Dyke who always brings a smile. Good choice for sure … The movie Rust will resume in the spring. With all the legal wrangling still in the mix, it seems impossible, but stay tuned … From a Harvey Kubernick/Burt Bacharach interview via Forgotten Hits: “I started making my own records out of self-defense. To protect. Because I think (years ago) I ruined some good songs, because I trusted some of the A&R people. I thought they really had to be good, or they wouldn’t have that job. If I had a three bar phrase, then that really worked as a three bar phrase. It’s like, let’s take a song like “Wives and Lovers.” Thank God nobody suggested it in the A&R department, but if somebody had said, “We’ll get so-and-so to record it, it will be a single, it’ll go in the movie … but you’ve got to put it in 4/4. I’m very conscious of too much strings on records. It’s an invasion of some territory that I’m very allergic to now. First of all, you’ve got to have a lead going in. So, when you know you have a situation that plays, then you can take the strings – “ … hey, let them play five bars and let’s bail. Let’s bring ‘em out for that sweep down, and then, right on the modulation … ” And, you know … it’s like you have a great smile but you can’t use it all the time. Drop it in. I’ve gone 30, 40 takes. On Dionne’s first record, I had her on take four. Maybe the difference now from what it used to be is that I know I’m going to be OK at 95 percent. You can make yourself crazy going for 100 percent. It’s not about what you get, but what you’re gonna get as a result. Something is gonna be at fault in the record. The guitar player played great, but you don’t do it all at the same time. Played great on the one take, but the drummer made a mistake, or didn’t play as good, or didn’t go to the ride cymbal when you hoped he would. Then the balance shifts and you didn’t get the performance on the next take. It’s about compromising” …
The trailer for the third and possibly final season of Apple’s Ted Lasso dropped yesterday and its just brilliant. To me, the real beauty of it is that it drops no new information on this next season, but it’s uplifting just like the show. Check it out here:
The show returns on March 15 …
The trailer for Amazon’s Daisy Jones and The Six appeared this week and though it looks interesting, I immediately thought Almost Famous, The Affair and Vinyl while watching it. Based on the book, which I never heard of, it features Riley Keogh and Sam Claflin. Boy, Vinyl was a brilliant show. Check out the trailer:
Ryan Seacrest announced yesterday that he will be exiting Live With Kelly And Ryan. He’s hosted since 2001. I’ve known Ryan for years and he’s totally professional. He’d fly back-and-forth between LA and NYC for Live and his hosting duties on American Idol. With Disney laying off 7,000 people, I’m quite sure they immediately saw the savings in canceling those trips! Surprisingly in his farewell speech, neither he nor Kelly acknowledge original host Regis Philbin. Philbin for the record came up with the host chat segment …. which Barbara Walters stole for her View. Philbin did give Barbara his blessings. Shocking for sure.
NAMES IN THE NEWS — Jeremy Long; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Barbara Walters; Donald Berman; Rick Nowels; Vinny Napolitano; Tony King; Reed Richards; Paul Rudd; Dan Rattiner; Peter Shendell; Barry Fisch; Ken Dashow; Joe Bonadonna; Jim Kerr; Derek Taylor; Maria Milito; Steve Walter; Race Taylor; Morgan Landau; and BELLA!
Someone said to me last week do we watch the Super Bowl for the commercials, or do we watch the commercials with the Super Bowl? Interesting point. I thought the commercials were pretty good and the Dunkin’ one just terrifically funny. Though they were probably paid gazillions – as well as a Dunkin’-lifetime-pass, they seemed to genuinely having fun doing it and it certainly came off that way.
The game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles scored the third biggest audience in TV history. A total of 112.1 million people tuned in to watch the game, not to mention Rihanna’s half time show.
BON JOVI SECOND OBLIGATION —(Via Ultimate Classic Rock) Bon Jovi‘s rumored reunion with classic-era guitarist Richaie Sambora appears to be inching closer to fruition. Sambora, who played with the big-haired hitmakers from 1983 to 2013 and co-wrote many of their greatest hits, discussed the prospect of rejoining his former bandmates in a recent interview with the U.K.-based Absolute Radio. “We’re talking about it,” he said. “I don’t think there’s any reason not to at this point.”This update comes just three months after Sambora addressed rumors that he would join Bon Jovi at this year’s Glastonbury festival, telling Metro in November, “It’s a possibility. We’re talking a bit.”
Sambora also briefly touched on singer Jon Bon Jovi’s alleged vocal issues, which were a point of discussion among fans and critics during the band’s 2022 tour. “Jon was having a hard time with his voice a little bit there and he needed to take a little bit of a breather,” the guitarist said. “I don’t know when Jon’s going to get his voice together and [when the Bon Jovi reunion is] going to happen, but we have to get out there and do it for the fans, really. I feel a second obligation.”
Although he left the band in 2013 for unspecified “personal issues,” Sambora insisted he still has a good relationship with his former bandmates. “You know what, there’s no malice,” he said. “I mean, we did something … there’s not a lot of bands that did what we did. I mean, obviously, bands like the Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd and U2.”
While he didn’t come out and confirm the reunion outright, Sambora did respond affirmatively when asked if he would write new music with the namesake frontman. “Oh, if he doesn’t let me, he’s crazy,” he said. “I’m on a tear.” Sambora was also quick to note, “Actually, I did write that other [Bon Jovi] stuff, too.” The rockers only settled on their name because “we just couldn’t think of anything else really.”
“People think that I just come up with the guitar parts and something like that,” he continued. “But songwriting is conceptual. You have to have a concept. It’s a story. And it can sometimes just come from looking out the window and observing. And a lot of times, it comes from your own life, and for the most part of Bon Jovi, my life was a lot [more] colorful than everybody else’s in the band!”
Sambora, fresh off a stint on The Masked Singer reality singing show, is also channeling his fresh burst of creativity into a solo LP. “There’s a new [solo] album coming out, probably at the end of the end of March or the beginning of April, and [it’s] with [producer] Bob Rock,” he said. “It’s a rock record. Yeah, it’s a lot of fun and the songs are good, and I’m thrilled and I can’t wait to get out and play again.”
SHORT TAKES — I’ve seen the trailers for the new Keifer Sutherland Paramount + series Rabbit Hole and while it’s great to see him back on the screen, it reminds me so much of his stint on 24. I have to formally review the logline of the show, but it’s basically spy vs. spy one more time. IMBD describes the series like this: A private espionage operative battles over the preservation of democracy. So there!
Yoko Ono turns 90 on Saturday … Two prominent West Coast-PR-gunslingers have passed: Jeff Ballard who repped most famously Charlie Sheen and Paula Abdul and Howard Bragman. Both dazzling in their careers. Both sadly missed
20-year old wunderkind Ashley Suppa at Monday’s Lisa Nicole Cloud fashion show at the Rolls Royce Showroom in NYC on 11th Avenue. She was accompanied by her producer Alex Salzman and PR-man David Salidor. Also present T2C publisher Suzanna Bowling and ace-photographer Jeff Smith. Cloud debuted her je ne sais quoi collection which was stunningly elegant … One sweet moment was a Super Bowl ad for Blockbuster -remember them?- running on Twitter. Back in the day Blockbuster ruled the roost. Who wouldn’t show up on a Friday or Saturday and rent a slew of VHS tapes from Big Blue? Check this out: https://deadline.com/2023/02/blockbuster-video-will-run-ad-during-the-super-bowl-1235256854/
Whatever happened to Robert Miller’s Project Grand Slam? … Happy Bday Peter Gabriel and Jimi Celeste.
