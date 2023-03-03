The Glorious Corner

Entertainment
Actor, musician Michael Des Barre also delivered a spot-on interview as well. You might remember Des Barres as the husband of the infamous Pamela Des Barres and as part of Detective (1979) and The Power Station, when original singer Robert Palmer. Des Barres interview was spot-on.
Dolenz talked about his tour next month, The Monkees Celebrated by Micky Dolenz and a new photo-book due in November entitled I‘m Told I Had A Good Time; which is filled with photos, by Dolenz, of everyone from Jimi Hendrix to Cass Elliot, David Crosby, Brian Jones, and Eric Clapton.
SHORT TAKES — Stranger Things is officially coming to London’s West End. Check out a teaser below for the play set a quarter of a century before the Netflix smash. Read the Deadline story here: https://deadline.com/2023/03/stranger-things-the-first-shadow-west-end-phoenix-theatre-stephen-daldry-jack-thorne-duffer-brothers-sonia-friedman-1235275432/ …
(Via Deadline) Fox Nation will revisit the infamous Jussie Smollett saga with a five-part docuseries titled “Jussie Smollett: Anatomy of a Hoax.” Set for March 13, the series will feature exclusive interviews with brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, who were part of an elaborate plot to perpetrate a staged a hate crime on the Empire actor. They have apparently never spoken to the media about their role in the hoax. Smollett continues to maintain his innocence. “Anatomy of a Hoax takes a deep dive into a scam that reverberated through the worlds of entertainment, pop culture and politics,” said John Finley, the streaming platform’s EVP. “We’re excited for viewers to hear the real stories behind this scandal from the Osundairo brothers for the very first time.” In January 2019, Smollett alleged he was attacked on a Chicago street by two men who were said to have shouted “this is MAGA country” while beating and putting a noose around his neck. After a thorough investigation, Chicago police uncovered that the attack was staged, and that Smollett had hired the Osundairo brothers to carry out the crime. Fox Nation says the docuseries “will chronicle the behind the scenes maneuvering and drama that turned the star into a pariah and sent shock-wavesthrough Chicago and beyond, leaving a trail of damaged careers and reputations. The Osundairo brothers will unravel the details from the planning of the fake crime, its execution and all that ensued in the aftermath.” After being found guilty on five felony countsd, including lying to Chicago cops, Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in jail last March. While avoiding state prison, the incarceration came as a part of an overall sentence of 30 months probation, $120,106 in restitution to the Windy City, and a further $25,000 fine. He walked out of jail a week later after an Illinois Appellate Court cut his sentence pending appeal … Happy BDay Dara Kravitz Gottfriend
Michael Jordan Selects Montclair NJ’s Vanguard Theater
“We believe that these community organizations aren’t just local changemakers, but that they are dreamers, makers of generational bonds, and neighborhood leaders with an authentic understanding of how together they can create transformative change,” – Craig Williams, Jordan Brand President
“This funding will help us immensely in our continued efforts to mentor and amplify marginalized voices in all areas of the theater industry, including: writers, producers, composers, performers, directors, choreographers, and managers.” – Janeece Freeman-Clark
Oscar Week Events Bring Golden Delight with Grand Ticketed Events
Oscar Week events will make their debut at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and be open to the public with purchase of same-day general museum admission.
Film screenings will feature all nominated shorts, and panel conversations will feature Academy Award®–nominated filmmakers celebrating this year’s nominees in the Animated Feature Film, Animated Short Film, Documentary Feature Film, Documentary Short Film, International Feature Film, Live Action Short Film, and Makeup and Hairstyling categories.
Additionally, the Academy Museum will host its second annual Oscars Night at the Museum on March 12 from 3pm to 10pm. Guests, encouraged to dress in their best Hollywood glam looks, will be treated to a one-of-a-kind event at which they will walk the red carpet, savor food by Wolfgang Puck Catering plus a hosted bar, pose for photos, enjoy a 15% discount at the Academy Museum Store, receive a commemorative gift, and watch the Oscars ceremony live stream on ABC in the David Geffen Theater.
WHERE:
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
6067 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90036
All Oscar Week events take place in the David Geffen Theater.
WHEN:
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8
Animated Short Films and Animated Feature Films
Nominated animated shorts will screen twice in our David Geffen Theater, at 11am and 3pm. Nominees in the Animated Short Film and Animated Feature Film categories will be in conversation in the David Geffen Theater.
11am | Screening: Animated Short Films
Screened in alphabetical order: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse; The Flying Sailor; Ice Merchants; My Year of Dicks; An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It
1:30pm | Panel: Animated Short Film Nominees
3pm | Screening: Animated Short Films (encore)
6pm | Panel: Animated Feature Film Nominees
Nominated Animated Feature Films in alphabetical order: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio; Marcel the Shell with Shoes On; Puss in Boots: The Last Wish; The Sea Beast; and Turning Red. Note: These films will not be screened.
THURSDAY, MARCH 9
Documentary Short Films and Documentary Feature Films
Nominated documentary short films will screen twice at 10:30am and 2:45pm. Nominees in the Documentary Short Film and Documentary Feature Film categories will be in conversation in the David Geffen Theater.
10:30am | Screening: Documentary Short Films
Screened in alphabetical order: The Elephant Whisperers; Haulout; How Do You Measure a Year?; The Martha Mitchell Effect; Stranger at the Gate
1:30pm | Panel: Documentary Short Film Nominees
2:45pm | Screening: Documentary Short Films (encore)
6pm | Panel: Documentary Feature Film Nominees
Nominated Documentary Feature Films in alphabetical order: All That Breathes; All the Beauty and the Bloodshed; Fire of Love; A House Made of Splinters; and Navalny. Note: These films will not be screened.
FRIDAY, MARCH 10
Live Action Short Films and International Feature Films
Nominated live action short films will screen twice at 11am and 3pm. Nominees in the Live Action Short Film and International Feature Film categories will be in conversation in the David Geffen Theater.
11am | Screening: Live Action Short Films
Screened in alphabetical order: An Irish Goodbye; Ivalu; Le pupille; Night Ride; The Red Suitcase
1:30pm | Panel: Live Action Short Film Nominees
3pm | Screening: Live Action Short Films (encore)
6pm | Panel: International Feature Film Nominees
Nominated International Feature Films in alphabetical order: All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany); Argentina, 1985 (Argentina); Close (Belgium); EO (Poland); and The Quiet Girl (Ireland). Note: Clips from these films will be shown during the panel conversation, but the films will not be screened in their entirety.
SATURDAY, MARCH 11
Makeup and Hairstyling
The artists nominated for Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling will be in conversation in the David Geffen Theater.
1pm | Panel: Makeup and Hairstyling Nominees
2:30pm | Showcase: Behind the Scenes with Makeup and Hairstyling Nominees
Nominated films for Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling in alphabetical order: All Quiet on the Western Front; The Batman; Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Elvis; and The Whale. Note: These films will not be screened.
SUNDAY, MARCH 12
Oscars Night at the Museum
Join the Academy Museum for its second annual Oscars Night at the Museum on Sunday, March 12, from 3pm to 10pm, to celebrate the 95th Academy Awards®.
The 95th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.
TICKET INFO:
Access to all Oscar Week programs will be first come, first served. The purchase of a museum general admission ticket does not guarantee entry to programs if theater capacity is reached.
Purchase of general admission to the museum grants access to all same-day Oscar Week screenings and panels. Oscars Night at the Museum is a separately ticketed event.
Tickets to the Academy Museum are available only through advance online reservations via the Academy Museum’s website and mobile app.
General admission tickets for the museum’s exhibitions are $25 for adults, $19 for seniors (age 62+), and $15 for students (age 18+ with valid ID). Admission for Academy Museum Members, visitors ages 17 and younger, and for California residents with an EBT card is free.
Individual tickets to Oscars Night at the Museum are $250 and can be purchased via the Academy Museum’s website.
Photo Courtesy Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Tarragon Theatre Unleashes a Powerful and Funny Redbone Coonhound
“I fixed all that racism,” he says, just before Redbone Coonhound, the new play co-written by the interracial couple, Amy Lee Lavoie (Rabbit, Rabbit) and Omari Newton (Black Fly), dives down deep into the power and impact of language and words in ways that both astound and destroy, both in the best of all possible manners. The couple at the heart of the piece, Mike, played intensely by Christopher Allen (Canadian Stage’s Sweat) and his wife, Marissa, played strongly by Chala Hunter (Segal’s Travesties), might be seen as stand-ins for the playwrights, as they enter into a tense and uncomfortable conversation ignited by an unintentional interaction one lovely afternoon in the park. Said to be based on an actual real-life collision of sorts, the young couple begins a conversation with an older white couple, played most impressively by Deborah Drakeford (ARC’s Martyr) and Brian Dooley (Theatre Network’s Gordon), over their pointedly friendly dog who seems more interested in Mike than anyone else, much to the displeasure of both. It turns out that this breed of dog goes by the name, Redbone Coonhound, which signals some racist tracking that doesn’t really register too much meaning to white Marissa. But for Mike, these words have a whole history of intense power dynamics while also representing the pain and subjugation of an oppressed race, his, in particular. “It hurts me to explain it,” he states.
The words used to describe the breed, in isolation, have hot racist meanings and set an agitated fire inside Mike that ricochets throughout the whole space they inhabit, throwing sparks of disruption into more arenas than we could imagine. It elicits heated discussion between the two that quickly elevate, but nothing in comparison to what happens later on in this well-crafted play between this interracial couple and their friends; a black couple, played intently and wisely by Kwesi Ameyaw (Pacific’s The Mountaintop) and Lucinda Davis (Centaur’s Doubt), and a white single guy, played pretty brilliantly by Jesse Dwyre (Segal’s Red) who seems to have a difficult time thinking before speaking.
Those two words, Redbone Coonhound, send the play swirling, as well as the play’s solid group of actors, into multiple scenarios and different moments in time, past and future, unpacking layers upon layers of complex constructs that revolve around race, racism, misogyny, sexism, privilege, and hypocrisy, with the actors donning numerous hats and brilliantly exaggerated costumes, designed wonderfully by Nalo Soyini Bruce (Black Theatre Workshop’s Pipeline) that add engagement to the unraveling. And that description only hints at the complicated topics that are hunted down and unleashed. It’s impressive that this writing duo has found their way through this myriad of complexities without getting lost in the overly intense interactions. It stays true, unearthing a hilariously smart and sly play that never gives up its sense of purpose, or its sense of fun.
As wisely and wildly directed with style by Micheline Chevrier (Segal’s Top Girls), we are transported back and forth through time and space, literally, on a simple white projectable stage, designed smartly by Jawon Kang (DWP/Stratford’s Mary Stuart) with wild and wonderfully in tune projections by Frank Donato (Tarragon‘s Orestes). With strong lighting by Michelle Ramsay (Factory’s The Waltz) and a solid sound design by Thomas Ryder Payne (Tarragon‘s Buffoon), it shoots out confrontational engaging moments, and gives us access to a wide range of characters. We are surprised by a modern rap version of an American icon, Harriet Tubman, beautifully embodied by Davis, stepping in to save the day, as well as a put-upon white woman (Drakeford) who goes from being used as a table to declaring, “I vow to live my life like a Black woman would… Except for the hard parts.”
“Choo-Choo Motherfuckers!” And with that moment of excitement and clarity, Redbone Coonhound is off and running. It shifts from the present day to the past or the future, navigating life through an intersectional lens and trying hard to make strong points while playing most purposefully with all the different realms of experience. It gives so many thoughtfully strong moments, without ever feeling self-righteous or arrogant. We can’t help but sit in wonder at the quick sharp lines that unleash so much meaning, while also making us laugh at all the wildly successful constructions set forth before us.
The strongest scene, which made many a person squirm in their seats as they laughed loud and true, was when we are ushered into the home of a white couple, once again played by the miraculously good Drakeford and Dooley, who, against a backdrop of bongo drums and African-centric art, are agast and annoyed with their young daughter (Hunter). They howl with displeasure as they sit in their culturally appropriated inappropriate outfits, struggling to understand and accept that she has brought home a white intellectual, played beautifully by Dwyre, and announced that they plan to marry. They can’t take it in, shouting to the heavens ‘no’, as they wonder “why?!?” They feel that they had done everything in their power in order for their daughter to want to marry a black man. And are horrified that she doesn’t understand. They say it’s because they want a ‘real’ athlete in the family, but it’s far deeper and more demented that just that. The scenario is a profoundly intense, amusing, and intelligent assessment of racism and privilege, shaken apart and pulled back together again by some news the young white man receives from an Ancestry test that is cause for celebration. And astonishment.
Mike’s anger resonates throughout but what really takes this play forward is the ideas unleashed, without having to have a nice ending of realization and agreement. It’s filled with conflicting emotions and impossible conflicts seared in deep-rooted pain. Overt and covert racism has not been eliminated, like it almost has been in the 2030 universe out there in space. It lives on, infuriatingly and devastatingly so, tearing hearts and friendships apart from the vulnerability it has exposed. The actors all do magnificent jobs pulling apart and delivering Redbone Coonhound to the end, as they confront and send out into the universe ideas that are confrontational and dynamic, while never losing any opportunity to laugh. It’s a remarkable feat, one that everyone should take in and think about, once you stop with the uncomfortable laughter.
