The Glorious Corner

LOVE TO LOVE YOU — (Via Deadline) The documentary Love to Love You, Donna Summer, about one of the world’s greatest pop stars, constitutes a kind of duet – between two filmmakers. The film, making its world premiere in Berlin, comes from directors Roger Ross Williams and Brooklyn Sudano, daughter of the subject of the film, the legendary Donna Summer.

“I was such a huge, massive fan of Donna’s and nothing made me feel the way she made me feel on the dance floor,” Williams, the Oscar-winning director of Music By Prudence, tells Deadine. “I thought, I want tomake a music documentary. I did The Apollo — which I guess is a music documentary — but I want to make one about an artist, and it has to be Donna Summer. “I think people know her for songs, but I don’t think they really understand the full body of her work and just how much she contributed to that creatively as a songwriter and as a full-fledged, complex person and artist,” Sudano observes. “I went to my dad after my mom passed and I had my daughter, and I was like, ‘I think I want to do a doc on mom.’ And he was like, ‘Go for it.’”

The film, playing in the Berlin Film Festival’s Berlinale Special Gala section, sheds new light on Summer through an incredible archive of material, including a teenage Donna singing “The Age of Aquarius” in German, as part of a touring production of Hair. In the film, Sudano also interviews her sisters, Amanda and Mimi, and her mom’s siblings and longtime friends and associates about key moments and formative experiences in Summer’s life.

“Almost everyone in the documentary, this is the first time they’ve talked about Donna,” Williams notes. “It was really tough for Brooklyn to convince them to talk because they’ve never spoken to the press.”

“They’ve mentioned things here and there,” Sudano adds, “but never to this level.”

A picture emerges in the documentary of a person divided between a strong religious grounding and a free spirit with a fun-loving and uninhibited side. Donna’s mother wanted her to sing gospel, which she did early on. But Summer was destined to record much more risqué material, especially the sexually frank song that launched her international career, “Love to Love You Baby.”

“There’s so many celebrity documentaries nowadays, and a lot of them are very superficial. They’re more like PR vehicles for the celebrities,” Williams says. “Brooklyn and I talked about that from the start. Brooklyn was like, ‘I don’t want that. I want to tell the truth. I want it to be an honest portrait of an artist.’ And the complexity just makes you love her more as an artist. It is an unexpected film, but I think it gives people something — sometimes it’s not what you expect, but it’s what you need,” Sudano says. “I hope the audience really sees what we were trying to give, that this is how the family, this is how we see her — complex, but fun and loving, super-talented mother, mom, and artist.”

It bows on HBO this May.





NASH’S NOW — I don’t know about you but Graham Nash has always intrigued me. First, with The Hollies and certainly with Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. I loved his first solo album Songs For Beginners (1971) and the follow-up Wild Tales in 1974. Even his one-off album on Capitol Records, Earth & Sky in 1980 was terrific. He supposedly left the label because they differed with him on a packaging snafu.

His writing too always knocked me out; political yes, but beautiful as well. His Songs For Survivors album (2002) was pretty stellar too. I remember being at a release party for the album with Scott Muni; Zach Martin; Danny Glass and Danny Goldberg at NYC’s Shoreham Hotel. Great memories for sure.

His autobiography, also titled Wild Tales was terrific too. I’ve read it several times and even bumped into him once while I was reading it and told him how much I’ve enjoyed it. His eyes lit up as he said to me, quite a life, right?

Also, his photo work is excellent too. Great images and concepts, Beautiful for sure.

His issues with C,S,N & Y and David Crosby are well documented and his post after Crosby’s death was heartfelt for sure. Re-located to NYC he’s got a new album called Now (his first album in 7 years) and the first single, “Right Now” is pretty terrific. At 81, Nash is definitely on a creative and well-deserved high. Take a listen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q_58dWaipEA

SHORT TAKES —Great interview with Eric Burdon from Mike Greenblatt in Goldmine. Mike’s one of the best journalists out here – always superb work! Check it out here: https://www.goldminemag.com/articles/age-health-struggles-match-musical-beast-eric-burdon?fbclid=IwAR307mPgH4sLjECkToCRvKqZIMXB5a74-rbvD2R_1pZFqY0E-HhlZNXmd3Y …

CBS has not yet renewed East New York, with Amanda Warren and Jimmy Smits, which was touted as one of the big hits for CBS. Odd, right? It’s a terrific showcase; from the producers that brought us NYPD Blue back in the day. Terrific writing too … Also not renewed is Blue Bloods with Tom Selleck. Apparently they’re trying to cut the show’s budget. Crazy, right? In the golden age of TV, 26 shows was a full season. Now, you’re lucky if you get 6 … Alec Baldwin’s Rust continues to be tangled up in lawsuits; however one charge against Baldwin, turns out not to have been enacted until after the tragedy occurred. One fan told me that’s how fast-and-loose the New Mexico authorities are playing this in trying to send a high-profile star to jail and generate national headlines. I predict this will come back to haunt them ten-fold. It’s a freaking mess for sure, but the production is still set to resume in the Spring …

Spoke to an old friend this week, Robbie Wolliver, who used to stage the New York Music Awards – pictured here: Debbie Gibson receiving her award in 1989. He has some interesting projects coming up. Stay tuned … Speaking of Gibson, via her manager Heather Moore, she’s beginning an “encore” tour of The Body Remembers album in May. Congrats …

The rock world went into a major tizzy yesterday when much of the media reported that Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr were recording with The Rolling Stones. Well, it seems that it was just Macca and his bass playing. No Ringo. This is the Stones first new batch of recordings in years. Can’t wait for this one and see how the release is handled.

Clinton-based Kjersti Long’s “Boys In Jersey” is a hit. Why is no one playing it … MSG owner Jimmy Dolan is pursuing an idea of moving the legendary hall a block away. In my opinion this is one of the worst ideas I’ve ever heard. Think of all the legendary concerts you’ve seen there. Shameful for sure … HAPPY BDAY Derek Storm and Gary Gershoff.



