Celebrity
The Glorious Corner
LINDLEY PASSES — (Via Deadline) David Lindley, whose talents on string instruments made him a sought-after collaborator for Jackson Browne, Dolly Parton, Leonard Cohen, Bob Dylan and more, has died at 78. No cause was given, but Lindley was reportedly suffering from a long-term illness. Lindley’s skill on
“The loss of David Lindley is a huge one,” singer Jason Isbell wrote on Twitter. “Without his influence, my music would sound completely different. I was genuinely obsessed with his playing from the first time I heard it. The man was a giant.”
Graham Nash also posted. “One of the most talented musicians there has ever been,” Nash wrote. “David could play pretty much any instrument you put in front of him with incredible versatility and expression.”
Lindley was part of The Section, a group of regular session players who helped shape soft rock in the 1970’s.
“I’d listen to a song and see what worked. The song is the center of everything. If the song was about a friend of Jackson’s who died, you play something appropriate for that,” Lindley told Rolling Stone in 2010. “You don’t play a Chuck berry solo in the middle of ‘Song for Adam.’ A Chuck Berry solo is a great thing, but not that for that moment.”
Lindley worked in Jackson Browne’s band for most of the 1980’s. The favor was returned by Browne when he produced Lindley’s 1981 album, El Rayo-X, which spawned an FM hit single with a cover of “Mercury Blues.” They played together through 2010 for live shows.
In addition to his wok for others, Lindley had his own bands, including Kleidoscope and El Rayo-X. He played altogether on more than 50 records.
For those in the know, Lindley was just an essential element in that classic LA-sound – from his work on Jackson’s still-great song “Lives In The Balance” to all his other session work. Just an astonishingly creative player. His debut solo album Very Geasy (1998) with his band El Rayo-X, was simply terrific. A huge, huge loss. What a tremendous talent. Check out his work with Crosby, Nash and Browne here:
SHORT TAKES — Here’s Micky Dolenz and NY Live’s Sara Gore from their interview last week …
Rachel Ray’s calling a halt to her show after 17 seasons. She was great and will be missed. Best to Tommy Crudup … We briefly mentioned Willem Dafoe’s new movie Inside which is simply exquisite. Seen at the after-party were Bradley Cooper; Robert Pattinson; Cynthis Rowley; Tory Kittles; and Dafoe, at Ian Schrager’s newest hotel outpost PUBLIC. Check out this clip from Lifeminute.tv: https://www.msn.com/en-gb/entertainment/movies/willem-dafoe-at-nyc-premiere-of-new-movie-inside/vi-AA189WtL …
We also lost master-musician Wayne Shorter last week at 89. I knew him first from Weather Report, Miles Davis and Art Blakey, but hearing him on Steely Dan’s Aja album, on the title track, brought him to an even wider audience A master musician. Check out this story from the BBC: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-64830949 …
Speaking of Dolenz, he talks to Rolling Stone’s Andy Greene Tuesday re his April tour and book (I’m Told I Had A Good Time) set for release later this year … Rhino’s main media man Jason Elzy set to depart the label. Jason’s a terrifically resourceful PR-man and will turn up fast at another post. Stay tuned …
I did not know that Talking Heads-wizard David Bryne composed the title song for the movie Everything Everywhere All at Once, which seems to be the movie front-runner for next week’s Oscars. It’s nominated for Best Song and Bryne will perform it with Son Lux and Stephanie Hsu at the ceremony. Terrific interview in Deadline on Mr. Bryne; check it out here: https://deadline.com/2023/03/everything-everywhere-all-at-once-david-byrne-interview-oscars-talking-heads-reunion-podcast-1235278086/ … Live At Leeds – Great piece in the local Haworth, New Jersey publication The Neighbors, about the brothers Leeds; Steve and Harvey. Check it out here: https://www.flipsnack.com/bergenneighbors/cdh_mar23.html?fbclid=IwAR3wQEdXPOWNW34hgrnxY2_998O2iCBjBCgMOYMOWJwDFcC0uA84n6mgNWU …
And, is veteran-actor Clancy Brown the new Penguin in the new HBO Max Penguin series? You betcha!
NAMES IN THE NEWS — Harrison Jordan; Richard Johnson; Greg D’Alessandro; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Kent Denmark; Vinny Napolitano; Juie Gurovitsch; Andrew Sandoval; Jacqueline Boyd; Kristina Delmar; Morgan Landau; Andrew Saffir; Marion Curtis; Paul Morphos; Alex Salzman; and CHIP!
CAT ON A DARK HORSE — Cat Stevens is the latest artist on Dark Horse Records-the label begun by George Harrison in 1974 and now run by his son Dhani and his manager David Zonshine. Stevens is releasing a new album and this weekend dropped his performance of George’s transcendent “Here Comes The Sun.”
Face it, if there ever was an artist destined for Dark Horse, it’s Stevens.
SHORT TAKES — We talked about Apple TV’s Shrinking a few columns back, but this week’s episode (Episode 6) was the best yet. So cleverly written and acted; its a stone cold hit. And, Harrison Ford is a riot along with Jason Segal. Some of the best work ever for Ford. The revelation in this episode will inform the remaining six episodes in their debut season. Just great. Check it out if you haven’t yet …
Sunday’s Daily Mail broke the story that Yoko Ono has departed NYC for a compound in Franklin, NY. Reports are that she has not been well for quite some time; she turned control of Apple (her part) to son Sean, so we wish her all the best. Love her or not, she has been an extraordinary artist for most of her life …
Saw just a delightful movie on Amazonthis past week: Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris with Lesley Manville, Rose Williams and Jason Isaacs. In partnership with the House of Dior, the movie tells the story of a widowed cleaning lady in 1950’s London who falls madly in love with a dress from Dior. Its just utterly charming. Can’t recommenced it enough …
I’m impressed that the MTA has enlisted more and more police officers at their many locations, but at my location at 23rd and Fifth, they still have dozens of people jumping the turnstiles. In addition to the officers positioning themselves at the worst possible locations to see the crime being committed, there must be at least 75 offenders daily. You do the math. With prices of fares going higher and higher, it seems to be this type of offense should be higher on their list. NYC is not the NYC old old. Sad for sure … And, this week’s classic throw-back is Sniff ‘n’ the Tears – “Driver’s Seat”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v754paceO44
A SUCCESSION END — Jesse Armstrong, creator of HBO’s massive hit Succession, has announced that their upcoming season, beginning in March, will be their last. As you can imagine, pundits from all over are weighing in on the real reasons why the show is ending. To me, the first season was astonishingly brilliant, from Brian Cox on down. Seasons 2 and 3 were good, but not great.
RICK NEWMAN PASSES — There was a time in the late 70’s that if you wanted to be a comic, or just be cool, Rick Newman’s Catch A Rising Star club on First Avenue in NYC was where you had to be. It was a glorious time to be in NYC; be it at Warner Leroy’s Maxwell’s Plum or Dorian’s Red Hand or Adam’s Apple; if you were footloose and fancy free in the 70’s, you’d be at one of these haunts.
Interesting David Bowie development from the U.K. Take a read here:
… Donnie Kehr had a private listening party for his just-out Beautiful Strange (ROB Recoirds/Jazzheads) CD at the Friki Tiki in NYC … HAPPY BDAY Dara Gottfried and Doug Breitbart.
NAMES IN THE NEWS — Angela Tarantino; Barney Ross; Herb Rosen; Adam Saltzman; Steve Leeds; Gary Dell’Abate; Eppy; Pete Bennett; Tony Sachs; Andrew Sandoval; Michael Des Barres; Steve Van Zandt; Kid Leo; Vinny Napolitano; Questlove; Barry Zellman; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Kristina Delmar; John Billings; Bruce Haring; and CHIP!
LOVE TO LOVE YOU — (Via Deadline) The documentary Love to Love You, Donna Summer, about one of the world’s greatest pop stars, constitutes a kind of duet – between two filmmakers. The film, making its world premiere in Berlin, comes from directors Roger Ross Williams and Brooklyn Sudano, daughter of the subject of the film, the legendary Donna Summer.
“I was such a huge, massive fan of Donna’s and nothing made me feel the way she made me feel on the dance floor,” Williams, the Oscar-winning director of Music By Prudence, tells Deadine. “I thought, I want tomake a music documentary. I did The Apollo — which I guess is a music documentary — but I want to make one about an artist, and it has to be Donna Summer. “I think people know her for songs, but I don’t think they really understand the full body of her work and just how much she contributed to that creatively as a songwriter and as a full-fledged, complex person and artist,” Sudano observes. “I went to my dad after my mom passed and I had my daughter, and I was like, ‘I think I want to do a doc on mom.’ And he was like, ‘Go for it.’”
The film, playing in the Berlin Film Festival’s Berlinale Special Gala section, sheds new light on Summer through an incredible archive of material, including a teenage Donna singing “The Age of Aquarius” in German, as part of a touring production of Hair. In the film, Sudano also interviews her sisters, Amanda and Mimi, and her mom’s siblings and longtime friends and associates about key moments and formative experiences in Summer’s life.
“Almost everyone in the documentary, this is the first time they’ve talked about Donna,” Williams notes. “It was really tough for Brooklyn to convince them to talk because they’ve never spoken to the press.”
“They’ve mentioned things here and there,” Sudano adds, “but never to this level.”
A picture emerges in the documentary of a person divided between a strong religious grounding and a free spirit with a fun-loving and uninhibited side. Donna’s mother wanted her to sing gospel, which she did early on. But Summer was destined to record much more risqué material, especially the sexually frank song that launched her international career, “Love to Love You Baby.”
“There’s so many celebrity documentaries nowadays, and a lot of them are very superficial. They’re more like PR vehicles for the celebrities,” Williams says. “Brooklyn and I talked about that from the start. Brooklyn was like, ‘I don’t want that. I want to tell the truth. I want it to be an honest portrait of an artist.’ And the complexity just makes you love her more as an artist. It is an unexpected film, but I think it gives people something — sometimes it’s not what you expect, but it’s what you need,” Sudano says. “I hope the audience really sees what we were trying to give, that this is how the family, this is how we see her — complex, but fun and loving, super-talented mother, mom, and artist.”
It bows on HBO this May.
NASH’S NOW — I don’t know about you but Graham Nash has always intrigued me. First, with The Hollies and certainly with Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. I loved his first solo album Songs For Beginners (1971) and the follow-up Wild Tales in 1974. Even his one-off album on Capitol Records, Earth & Sky in 1980 was terrific. He supposedly left the label because they differed with him on a packaging snafu.
His writing too always knocked me out; political yes, but beautiful as well. His Songs For Survivors album (2002) was pretty stellar too. I remember being at a release party for the album with Scott Muni; Zach Martin; Danny Glass and Danny Goldberg at NYC’s Shoreham Hotel. Great memories for sure.
His autobiography, also titled Wild Tales was terrific too. I’ve read it several times and even bumped into him once while I was reading it and told him how much I’ve enjoyed it. His eyes lit up as he said to me, quite a life, right?
Also, his photo work is excellent too. Great images and concepts, Beautiful for sure.
His issues with C,S,N & Y and David Crosby are well documented and his post after Crosby’s death was heartfelt for sure. Re-located to NYC he’s got a new album called Now (his first album in 7 years) and the first single, “Right Now” is pretty terrific. At 81, Nash is definitely on a creative and well-deserved high. Take a listen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q_58dWaipEA
SHORT TAKES —Great interview with Eric Burdon from Mike Greenblatt in Goldmine. Mike’s one of the best journalists out here – always superb work! Check it out here: https://www.goldminemag.com/articles/age-health-struggles-match-musical-beast-eric-burdon?fbclid=IwAR307mPgH4sLjECkToCRvKqZIMXB5a74-rbvD2R_1pZFqY0E-HhlZNXmd3Y …
CBS has not yet renewed East New York, with Amanda Warren and Jimmy Smits, which was touted as one of the big hits for CBS. Odd, right? It’s a terrific showcase; from the producers that brought us NYPD Blue back in the day. Terrific writing too … Also not renewed is Blue Bloods with Tom Selleck. Apparently they’re trying to cut the show’s budget. Crazy, right? In the golden age of TV, 26 shows was a full season. Now, you’re lucky if you get 6 … Alec Baldwin’s Rust continues to be tangled up in lawsuits; however one charge against Baldwin, turns out not to have been enacted until after the tragedy occurred. One fan told me that’s how fast-and-loose the New Mexico authorities are playing this in trying to send a high-profile star to jail and generate national headlines. I predict this will come back to haunt them ten-fold. It’s a freaking mess for sure, but the production is still set to resume in the Spring …
Spoke to an old friend this week, Robbie Wolliver, who used to stage the New York Music Awards – pictured here: Debbie Gibson receiving her award in 1989. He has some interesting projects coming up. Stay tuned … Speaking of Gibson, via her manager Heather Moore, she’s beginning an “encore” tour of The Body Remembers album in May. Congrats …
The rock world went into a major tizzy yesterday when much of the media reported that Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr were recording with The Rolling Stones. Well, it seems that it was just Macca and his bass playing. No Ringo. This is the Stones first new batch of recordings in years. Can’t wait for this one and see how the release is handled.
Clinton-based Kjersti Long’s “Boys In Jersey” is a hit. Why is no one playing it … MSG owner Jimmy Dolan is pursuing an idea of moving the legendary hall a block away. In my opinion this is one of the worst ideas I’ve ever heard. Think of all the legendary concerts you’ve seen there. Shameful for sure … HAPPY BDAY Derek Storm and Gary Gershoff.
NAMES IN THE NEWS — Steve Leeds; Markos Papadatos; Angela Tarantino; Vinny Napolitano; Jane Blunkell; Pat Prince; Ken Sharp; Donnie Kehr; Max Middleton; Greg D’Allesandro; Rod Stewart; Jane Ayer; MJQ; Derek Taylor; Dave Davidson; Crimshaw; Paul Prestonal; Lush Ice; Len Berman; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Tony King; Melissa Davis; Deb Caponetta; William Schill; and BELLA!
