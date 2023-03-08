Celebrity
The Glorious Corner
BRYNE BREAK-UP — (Via Ultimate Classic Rock) David Bryne admitted it was “very possible” he mishandled Talking Heads’ breakup. During an interview with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes, Byrne offered up some contrition for the way things ended with the band.“I became, I think, kind of obsessive about getting that show up and running,” Byrne said, referring to Talking Heads’ 1983-84 tour. “I might not have been the most pleasant person to deal with at that point.”The fragmentation that began then continued for several years. Even as Talking Heads continued making music, Byrne began pursuing projects outside of the band.
“As I became more relaxed as a person, started writing different kinds of songs, songs that maybe weren’t quite as angst-ridden and peculiar, so fans were probably disappointed. ‘We liked the really quirky guy’ or ‘We liked the guy who was really struggling with himself and really having a hard time,’” Byrne noted. “And I thought, ‘Why would you wish that on me? For your own amusement, right?’”
By the dawn of the 90’s, Talking Heads “was pretty much over.” Still, there was never an official announcement about the disbandment. “As far as we’re concerned, the band never really broke up. David just decided to leave,” drummer Chris Frantz famously told the Los Angeles Times in 1992.
Byrne said he didn’t know if rumors that his bandmates heard about the breakup in media reports were true but admitted he didn’t discuss it with them properly. “I think it is very possible that I did not handle it as best as I could,” he confessed to Cooper.
In a bonus “Overtime” section of the 60 Minutes interview, Byrne once again affirmed that Talking Heads would never reunite.
“I realized after awhile that I was very happy doing the kind of wide variety of things that I was doing and the different kinds of music that I was doing,” he explained. “And I thought, ‘Why should I trade in my happiness for some cash?’
Knowing Bryne during that whole new-wave moment. he indeed was very, very quirky. But if he’s indeed found some inner peace -not to mention much success- then so be it. I’d put him right up there with Peter Gabriel – a true innovator.
Watch him perform the title track at Sunday’s Oscars, for the film Everything Everywhere All at Once.
SHORT TAKES — Look for a forthcoming doc on Gary Glitter. From Deadline: https://deadline.com/2023/03/gary-glitter-documentary-netflix-1235280243/
…Terrific article on Leon Russell from Jim Farber in the U.K’s Guardian. Check it out here:
3 episodes in on ABC’s compelling The Company You Keep with Milo Ventimiglia and Catherine Haena Kim, and we’re totally hooked. Based on the South Korean TV series My Fellow Citizens!, its brilliantly written for adults only and the performances are first rate. Ventimiglia, who has always been one to watch, shines here as does Kim and William Fichtner, Polly Draper (thirtysomething) and Sarah Wayne Callies (Prison Break). The first episode was front-loaded with so much intel, it took a minute, but we’re loving it now …
Jason Sudeikis on Ted Lasso possibly ending: “I mean, there’s always Cameo, right?” Sudeikis tells Deadline how he could return as Ted one day, via the website that lets you request personalized videos from your favorite actors. “This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell. The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet—that being Season 3—it’s flattering. Maybe by May 31, once all 12 episodes of the season [have been released], they’re like, ‘Man, you know what, we get it, we’re fine. We don’t need anymore, we got it.’ But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we’ve come up with so far” …
The second season of HBO’s Perry Mason returned Monday (Chapter Nine) and was just terrific. Matthew Rhys is just perfect for the beleaguered Mason, as are all of the other characters, including the stunning Juliet Rylance as Della Street. Very stylized for sure, it’s smart-TV for adults. We loved it …
As a longtime fan of James Spader and The Blacklist I was sorry to hear that this would be their last season. I watched the first episode last week and was let down a tad, but their second was as strong as ever. Spader even name drops Steve Jones, the guitarist for the Sex Pistols and even drops his radio show, Joney’s Jukebox; I know Jones and am sure he was justifiably proud. Bravo James Spader. What an actor …
Check out the alternate-cover on The Monkees on the new Goldmine cover. Another Henry Diltz-gem for sure … Happy Bday Micky Dolenz; David Gilmour; and Bill McCuddy.
Supermodel Gallienne Nabila a Pro Print and Commercial Model Life Is Much More Than That.
For many women who are well-known on social media, big numbers, views and likes are the ultimate status symbol that determines their identity and self-worth. The obsession these personalities have with daily and monthly tallies for their posts – and any monetary income that emerges from that – often serves as a substitute for developing their full artistry as human beings and using their multitude of other talents to benefit and bring joy and inspiration to the world.
For Gallienne Nabila, this popularity – and all the great success she’s had as a pro print and commercial model – is just merely the tip of the proverbial iceberg of all she is. It’s the springboard for a multitude of impending endeavors as a performer, entrepreneur and motivational beacon of self-empowerment. Over time, she will reveal herself to be a force of nature fully living in, as she says, “the full boss I know I am.”
Opportunities are now coming together for the New York native (now based in Los Angeles but truly a citizen of the world) to bring the fullness of her talent, large and infectious personality and effortless charisma to a the TV and film world, beginning with an appearance in an upcoming short film. The daughter of a Guyanese father and white Southern Belle (of French/English heritage) mother, Gallienne’s uniquely ambiguous ethnic look, sexy yet classy and respectable vibe makes her a favorite of casting directors looking for an exotic yet earthy something extra, with a deep soul and otherworldly flair.
From Miami to London and L.A., Gallienne’s international modeling success as an Elite and Wilhelmina International model was also built on her “right in the middle” body type, that sweet spot between the super thick/curvaceous type see showcasing fashion brands and the super slim, super tall Versace supermodel look.
Beyond the multi-media realm, the 24-year-old’s ambitious entrepreneurial mind is always in extreme overdrive. She aims to better herself every day as she introduces products and processes to uplift and bring more inner and outer magic to people’s lives. Fascinated by and passionate about beauty since she was a little girl, she is currently developing the multi-faceted brand Gallienne, starting with a tanning oil. It is a natural choice since so many of her fans and followers have asked about her skin tone and the secret to keeping her skin so silky and pure. Selling in stores and building an international sales platform online, her goal is for Gallienne to become a multi-faceted brand and universal name in the multi-billion dollar beauty industry.
Fitness is another great passion in Gallienne’s life, and she strongly believes that maintaining her physical health is as important as her mental health. She is always willing to share her knowledge in this realm, most importantly that having a healthy body can really help people maintain mental balance in their lives. She has cultivated a balanced, healthy approach to all aspects of her life, starting with a healthy diet and working out consistently at the gym.
From the time she started getting social media traction and then booking modeling gigs in her late teens, Gallienne has strived to be a role model for women of all ages. As she works towards more formally becoming a motivational speaker, one of the key elements of success she is focused on is the need for people to get out of their comfort zone. She believes they need to take advantage of important opportunities rather than simply follow a less fulfilling path in life that they think they are supposed to.
During her senior year in high school in Silver Spring, Maryland – where she lived from ages 13-19 after her family moved from Southern Virginia – she worked hard to get great grades and, aiming to get into a good college, added to her impressive a resume with community service work. Gallienne went to college for a time, but when her online presence led companies in Miami to reach out with high paying modeling gigs, she shifted her mindset and took the risk to move to Florida, realizing that her future career was in something other than she originally envisioned.
Playing to the camera and audiences was a natural fit for her. She learned poise and confidence appearing in pageants throughout the country for many years, had signed with her first local modeling agency at age 10, and had been modeling throughout her teens. Both parents were incredibly supportive of all her endeavors, and, in addition to pageants, her mom signed her up for public speaking, ballet, tap and jazz classes.
Though she has always had a very strong drive to succeed in any endeavor she tried, Gallienne didn’t know exactly what she was going to do beyond those initial offered gigs when she moved permanently to Miami. Yet she felt it would be an important growing experience. Though she knew she was different from everyone else in the modeling world there, she was confident she could make things happen. She took the risk and it worked out beyond her wildest dreams, with Elite even sending her to London, where she worked on campaigns through most of 2019. Though travel is always a constant, Gallienne now lives and works mostly in L.A.
“While college is great for those who want to be in certain professions like medicine or law, for others who choose a different creative or entrepreneurial path, it may not be the only choice,” Gallienne says. “I like to tell people like that to rewire their brains and not simply follow what society teaches you to do or that you must do in order to make an impact on the world. I have dedicated my life to helping people and showing them what they can achieve if they step out of that comfort zone and move beyond what is expected of them and a limited view of what life can be. Because you never know what can hit and what might happen.”
“My faith in God is another huge part of who I am, and it is the only way I can explain the sense of inner peace I have,” she adds. “I want to help others find that. I want them to have the courage to chase their dreams and become everything they can be to elevate their lives and see it more beautifully. The woman I am today and everything wonderful I am experiencing in the world today is the result of doing just that.”
The Glorious Corner
LINDLEY PASSES — (Via Deadline) David Lindley, whose talents on string instruments made him a sought-after collaborator for Jackson Browne, Dolly Parton, Leonard Cohen, Bob Dylan and more, has died at 78. No cause was given, but Lindley was reportedly suffering from a long-term illness. Lindley’s skill on
“The loss of David Lindley is a huge one,” singer Jason Isbell wrote on Twitter. “Without his influence, my music would sound completely different. I was genuinely obsessed with his playing from the first time I heard it. The man was a giant.”
Graham Nash also posted. “One of the most talented musicians there has ever been,” Nash wrote. “David could play pretty much any instrument you put in front of him with incredible versatility and expression.”
Lindley was part of The Section, a group of regular session players who helped shape soft rock in the 1970’s.
“I’d listen to a song and see what worked. The song is the center of everything. If the song was about a friend of Jackson’s who died, you play something appropriate for that,” Lindley told Rolling Stone in 2010. “You don’t play a Chuck berry solo in the middle of ‘Song for Adam.’ A Chuck Berry solo is a great thing, but not that for that moment.”
Lindley worked in Jackson Browne’s band for most of the 1980’s. The favor was returned by Browne when he produced Lindley’s 1981 album, El Rayo-X, which spawned an FM hit single with a cover of “Mercury Blues.” They played together through 2010 for live shows.
In addition to his wok for others, Lindley had his own bands, including Kleidoscope and El Rayo-X. He played altogether on more than 50 records.
For those in the know, Lindley was just an essential element in that classic LA-sound – from his work on Jackson’s still-great song “Lives In The Balance” to all his other session work. Just an astonishingly creative player. His debut solo album Very Geasy (1998) with his band El Rayo-X, was simply terrific. A huge, huge loss. What a tremendous talent. Check out his work with Crosby, Nash and Browne here:
SHORT TAKES — Here’s Micky Dolenz and NY Live’s Sara Gore from their interview last week …
Rachel Ray’s calling a halt to her show after 17 seasons. She was great and will be missed. Best to Tommy Crudup … We briefly mentioned Willem Dafoe’s new movie Inside which is simply exquisite. Seen at the after-party were Bradley Cooper; Robert Pattinson; Cynthis Rowley; Tory Kittles; and Dafoe, at Ian Schrager’s newest hotel outpost PUBLIC. Check out this clip from Lifeminute.tv: https://www.msn.com/en-gb/entertainment/movies/willem-dafoe-at-nyc-premiere-of-new-movie-inside/vi-AA189WtL …
We also lost master-musician Wayne Shorter last week at 89. I knew him first from Weather Report, Miles Davis and Art Blakey, but hearing him on Steely Dan’s Aja album, on the title track, brought him to an even wider audience A master musician. Check out this story from the BBC: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-64830949 …
Speaking of Dolenz, he talks to Rolling Stone’s Andy Greene Tuesday re his April tour and book (I’m Told I Had A Good Time) set for release later this year … Rhino’s main media man Jason Elzy set to depart the label. Jason’s a terrifically resourceful PR-man and will turn up fast at another post. Stay tuned …
I did not know that Talking Heads-wizard David Bryne composed the title song for the movie Everything Everywhere All at Once, which seems to be the movie front-runner for next week’s Oscars. It’s nominated for Best Song and Bryne will perform it with Son Lux and Stephanie Hsu at the ceremony. Terrific interview in Deadline on Mr. Bryne; check it out here: https://deadline.com/2023/03/everything-everywhere-all-at-once-david-byrne-interview-oscars-talking-heads-reunion-podcast-1235278086/ … Live At Leeds – Great piece in the local Haworth, New Jersey publication The Neighbors, about the brothers Leeds; Steve and Harvey. Check it out here: https://www.flipsnack.com/bergenneighbors/cdh_mar23.html?fbclid=IwAR3wQEdXPOWNW34hgrnxY2_998O2iCBjBCgMOYMOWJwDFcC0uA84n6mgNWU …
And, is veteran-actor Clancy Brown the new Penguin in the new HBO Max Penguin series? You betcha!
NAMES IN THE NEWS — Harrison Jordan; Richard Johnson; Greg D’Alessandro; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Kent Denmark; Vinny Napolitano; Juie Gurovitsch; Andrew Sandoval; Jacqueline Boyd; Kristina Delmar; Morgan Landau; Andrew Saffir; Marion Curtis; Paul Morphos; Alex Salzman; and CHIP!
The Glorious Corner
CAT ON A DARK HORSE — Cat Stevens is the latest artist on Dark Horse Records-the label begun by George Harrison in 1974 and now run by his son Dhani and his manager David Zonshine. Stevens is releasing a new album and this weekend dropped his performance of George’s transcendent “Here Comes The Sun.”
Face it, if there ever was an artist destined for Dark Horse, it’s Stevens.
SHORT TAKES — We talked about Apple TV’s Shrinking a few columns back, but this week’s episode (Episode 6) was the best yet. So cleverly written and acted; its a stone cold hit. And, Harrison Ford is a riot along with Jason Segal. Some of the best work ever for Ford. The revelation in this episode will inform the remaining six episodes in their debut season. Just great. Check it out if you haven’t yet …
Sunday’s Daily Mail broke the story that Yoko Ono has departed NYC for a compound in Franklin, NY. Reports are that she has not been well for quite some time; she turned control of Apple (her part) to son Sean, so we wish her all the best. Love her or not, she has been an extraordinary artist for most of her life …
Saw just a delightful movie on Amazonthis past week: Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris with Lesley Manville, Rose Williams and Jason Isaacs. In partnership with the House of Dior, the movie tells the story of a widowed cleaning lady in 1950’s London who falls madly in love with a dress from Dior. Its just utterly charming. Can’t recommenced it enough …
I’m impressed that the MTA has enlisted more and more police officers at their many locations, but at my location at 23rd and Fifth, they still have dozens of people jumping the turnstiles. In addition to the officers positioning themselves at the worst possible locations to see the crime being committed, there must be at least 75 offenders daily. You do the math. With prices of fares going higher and higher, it seems to be this type of offense should be higher on their list. NYC is not the NYC old old. Sad for sure … And, this week’s classic throw-back is Sniff ‘n’ the Tears – “Driver’s Seat”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v754paceO44
