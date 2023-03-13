Celebrity
The Glorious Corner
RAZZIE DAZZIE — (Via Deadline) Blonde, starring the Oscar-nominated Ana de Armas took the big prize — Worst Picture — as well as Worst Screenplay for writer-director Andrew Dominick among the winners announced for the 43rd annual Razzie Awards.
Tom Hanks, meanwhile, now has two Razzie statuettes to pair with his Oscars.
Hanks, “who’s spent his career stretching his acting capabilities to great success, went a bridge too far with his version of Col. Tom Parker in the otherwise excellent biopic, Elvis,” Razzie organizers said. As a result, he won for Worst Supporting Actor and Worst Screen Combo (for Hanks and his latex face).
It actually could have been worse for Hanks, believe it or not, since he was also nominated in the Worst Actor category for his turn as Geppetto in Disney’s Pinocchio. That category was instead won by Hanks’ fellow Oscar winner Jared Leto for Morbius. Leto’s co-star Adria Arjona received Worst Supporting Actress.
Disney’s Pinocchio didn’t come away empty-handed, however, winning for Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel.
As for Blonde, the Razzies call the Netflix project “misogynistic, salacious and fallacious” and say it “shamelessly exploits the memory of the late Marilyn Monroe.” Blonde actually led this year’s nominations with eight, so being awarded just two Razzies can be seen as some sort of victory. De Armas, who is nominated for an Oscar for her turn as Monroe, was not nominated for a Razzie.
In another surprise, the Razzies for the first time in their history took a Razzie themselves. The awards body cited its blunder in nominating a pre-teen for worst actress, for which it took a well-deserved drubbing. The Golden Raspberry Awards committee publicly apologized to the actress and changed the rules to disallow anyone under 18 before putting the awards organization in her place on the ballot. It won by a landslide.
Below is the full winners list:
WORST PICTURE
Blonde (An Andrew Dominik Film / Netflix)
WORST ACTOR
Jared Leto / Morbius
WORST ACTRESS
The Razzies (for “Their 43rd Worst Actress Nominations Blunder”)
RAZZIE REDEEMER AWARD
Colin Farrell (From 2004 Worst Actor nominee to 2022 Best Actor Oscar Front-Runner)
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Tom Hanks / Elvis
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Adria Arjona / Morbius
WORST SCREEN COMBO
Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and That Ludicrous Accent) / Elvis
WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Disney’s Pinocchio (NOT del Toro’s!)
WORST DIRECTOR(S)
MGK (aka Colson Baker) & Mod Sun / Good Mourning
WORST SCREENPLAY
Blonde, Written for the Screen by Andrew Dominik
I remember well when Blonde was about to come out (September 2022); there were critics -or at least they claimed to be- that this movie was like the second coming. It came out and then disappeared faster than a George Santos-lie. PR-pasha David Salidor always says do the media before it comes out so if the product is a bust, at least you generated some media buzz … and he’s right!
I actually thought Hanks delivered a spot-on performance as Colonel Parker. I never met him, but his tale is legendary. Speaking of Hanks, I caught his Captain Phillips on the tube and thought he was tremendous. Amazing range, he’s tops in my book.We’ll have our Oscars breakdown Wednesday. Hopefully, clean and easy!
Thursday’s CSI: Vegas, where they finally solved the mystery of the Silver Ink Killer was a bit of a disappointment as the identified and showed the killer in the opening moments. Theirs was a very strong season, but this episode left me wanting much more … The last two episodes of ABC’s Alaska Daily have been just excellent. The second one was written by Gabriel Sherman of Vanity Fair fame. Hilary Swank is just excellent. What an actress.
Jeff Perry has been remarkable too. Amazing that his career started off as a Grateful Dead-head in Nash Bridges as Harvey Leek; he was also splendid in My So-Called Life. Amazing actor …
When Micky Dolenz guested on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, the musical guest was Dierks Bentley. Here’s a shot backstage of them all .. And, The New York Independent’s Keith Girard finishing up his second novel.
Celebrity
The Glorious Corner
OSCARS — Will anyone get slapped at Sunday’s Oscars? Will there be extra security on hand?
Dick Biondi was a legend at Chicago’s famed WLS and his life is portrayed in the forthcoming Dick Biondi Documentary, that we were privileged to just see a rough cut of. Eight years in the making, it’s really a terrific rendering of not only Biondi and the marvelous attraction he was, but also it vividly depicts the often chaotic life of the radio DJ. One day you’re on top and the next day, you’re fired – often due to no more than a change of ownership of the station.
SHORT TAKES — Jane Dashow did a fabulous job on husband’s Ken’s air-shift Wednesday for International Women’s Day on Q1043. Superb. She should get her own air-shift and we loved her music choices …
Robert Funaro from The Sopranos joins director Vinny Pastore (also from The Sopranos) and Maureen Van Zandt for the forthcoming play Marlon Brando Sat Right There. Coming to Steve Walter’s Cutting Room on May 31. Everything Funaro’s been in has been a hit; The Irishman; The Sinner; Ray Donovan. Just exemplary work … The chatter about a new documentary on (of all people) Blood, Sweat & Tears has been rather remarkable. It’s called What The Hell Happened To Blood, Sweat and Tears. Check out the trailer:
Just read in Crain’s that the much lauded and historic Flatiron Building is empty! The last tenant St.Martin’s Press moved out last month. All the owners are suing one another Sad … RIP Topol at 87. He was most famous for Tevya in Norman Jewison’s Fiddler On The Roof …
Apple TV+’s Shrinking just renewed for a second season. The best show on the streaming tunnels right now … Industry-veteran Steve Leeds is departing SiriusXMas talent Executive. He joined the satellite-network in 2004. Between you and I, he made the station what it is today …
Micky Dolenz next week is off on a Flower Power Cruise; details to follow … Happy BDay Dave Stewart!
Celebrity
The Glorious Corner
BYRNE BREAK-UP — (Via Ultimate Classic Rock) David Byrne admitted it was “very possible” he mishandled Talking Heads’ breakup. During an interview with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes, Byrne offered up some contrition for the way things ended with the band.“I became, I think, kind of obsessive about getting that show up and running,” Byrne said, referring to Talking Heads’ 1983-84 tour. “I might not have been the most pleasant person to deal with at that point.”The fragmentation that began then continued for several years. Even as Talking Heads continued making music, Byrne began pursuing projects outside of the band.
“As I became more relaxed as a person, started writing different kinds of songs, songs that maybe weren’t quite as angst-ridden and peculiar, so fans were probably disappointed. ‘We liked the really quirky guy’ or ‘We liked the guy who was really struggling with himself and really having a hard time,’” Byrne noted. “And I thought, ‘Why would you wish that on me? For your own amusement, right?’”
By the dawn of the 90’s, Talking Heads “was pretty much over.” Still, there was never an official announcement about the disbandment. “As far as we’re concerned, the band never really broke up. David just decided to leave,” drummer Chris Frantz famously told the Los Angeles Times in 1992.
Byrne said he didn’t know if rumors that his bandmates heard about the breakup in media reports were true but admitted he didn’t discuss it with them properly. “I think it is very possible that I did not handle it as best as I could,” he confessed to Cooper.
In a bonus “Overtime” section of the 60 Minutes interview, Byrne once again affirmed that Talking Heads would never reunite.
“I realized after awhile that I was very happy doing the kind of wide variety of things that I was doing and the different kinds of music that I was doing,” he explained. “And I thought, ‘Why should I trade in my happiness for some cash?’
Knowing Bryne during that whole new-wave moment. he indeed was very, very quirky. But if he’s indeed found some inner peace -not to mention much success- then so be it. I’d put him right up there with Peter Gabriel – a true innovator.
Watch him perform the title track at Sunday’s Oscars, for the film Everything Everywhere All at Once.
SHORT TAKES — Look for a forthcoming doc on Gary Glitter. From Deadline: https://deadline.com/2023/03/gary-glitter-documentary-netflix-1235280243/
…Terrific article on Leon Russell from Jim Farber in the U.K’s Guardian. Check it out here:
3 episodes in on ABC’s compelling The Company You Keep with Milo Ventimiglia and Catherine Haena Kim, and we’re totally hooked. Based on the South Korean TV series My Fellow Citizens!, its brilliantly written for adults only and the performances are first rate. Ventimiglia, who has always been one to watch, shines here as does Kim and William Fichtner, Polly Draper (thirtysomething) and Sarah Wayne Callies (Prison Break). The first episode was front-loaded with so much intel, it took a minute, but we’re loving it now …
Jason Sudeikis on Ted Lasso possibly ending: “I mean, there’s always Cameo, right?” Sudeikis tells Deadline how he could return as Ted one day, via the website that lets you request personalized videos from your favorite actors. “This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell. The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet—that being Season 3—it’s flattering. Maybe by May 31, once all 12 episodes of the season [have been released], they’re like, ‘Man, you know what, we get it, we’re fine. We don’t need anymore, we got it.’ But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we’ve come up with so far” …
The second season of HBO’s Perry Mason returned Monday (Chapter Nine) and was just terrific. Matthew Rhys is just perfect for the beleaguered Mason, as are all of the other characters, including the stunning Juliet Rylance as Della Street. Very stylized for sure, it’s smart-TV for adults. We loved it …
As a longtime fan of James Spader and The Blacklist I was sorry to hear that this would be their last season. I watched the first episode last week and was let down a tad, but their second was as strong as ever. Spader even name drops Steve Jones, the guitarist for the Sex Pistols and even drops his radio show, Joney’s Jukebox; I know Jones and am sure he was justifiably proud. Bravo James Spader. What an actor …
Check out the alternate-cover on The Monkees on the new Goldmine cover. Another Henry Diltz-gem for sure … Happy Bday Micky Dolenz; David Gilmour; and Bill McCuddy.
Celebrity
Supermodel Gallienne Nabila a Pro Print and Commercial Model Life Is Much More Than That.
For many women who are well-known on social media, big numbers, views and likes are the ultimate status symbol that determines their identity and self-worth. The obsession these personalities have with daily and monthly tallies for their posts – and any monetary income that emerges from that – often serves as a substitute for developing their full artistry as human beings and using their multitude of other talents to benefit and bring joy and inspiration to the world.
For Gallienne Nabila, this popularity – and all the great success she’s had as a pro print and commercial model – is just merely the tip of the proverbial iceberg of all she is. It’s the springboard for a multitude of impending endeavors as a performer, entrepreneur and motivational beacon of self-empowerment. Over time, she will reveal herself to be a force of nature fully living in, as she says, “the full boss I know I am.”
Opportunities are now coming together for the New York native (now based in Los Angeles but truly a citizen of the world) to bring the fullness of her talent, large and infectious personality and effortless charisma to a the TV and film world, beginning with an appearance in an upcoming short film. The daughter of a Guyanese father and white Southern Belle (of French/English heritage) mother, Gallienne’s uniquely ambiguous ethnic look, sexy yet classy and respectable vibe makes her a favorite of casting directors looking for an exotic yet earthy something extra, with a deep soul and otherworldly flair.
From Miami to London and L.A., Gallienne’s international modeling success as an Elite and Wilhelmina International model was also built on her “right in the middle” body type, that sweet spot between the super thick/curvaceous type see showcasing fashion brands and the super slim, super tall Versace supermodel look.
Beyond the multi-media realm, the 24-year-old’s ambitious entrepreneurial mind is always in extreme overdrive. She aims to better herself every day as she introduces products and processes to uplift and bring more inner and outer magic to people’s lives. Fascinated by and passionate about beauty since she was a little girl, she is currently developing the multi-faceted brand Gallienne, starting with a tanning oil. It is a natural choice since so many of her fans and followers have asked about her skin tone and the secret to keeping her skin so silky and pure. Selling in stores and building an international sales platform online, her goal is for Gallienne to become a multi-faceted brand and universal name in the multi-billion dollar beauty industry.
Fitness is another great passion in Gallienne’s life, and she strongly believes that maintaining her physical health is as important as her mental health. She is always willing to share her knowledge in this realm, most importantly that having a healthy body can really help people maintain mental balance in their lives. She has cultivated a balanced, healthy approach to all aspects of her life, starting with a healthy diet and working out consistently at the gym.
From the time she started getting social media traction and then booking modeling gigs in her late teens, Gallienne has strived to be a role model for women of all ages. As she works towards more formally becoming a motivational speaker, one of the key elements of success she is focused on is the need for people to get out of their comfort zone. She believes they need to take advantage of important opportunities rather than simply follow a less fulfilling path in life that they think they are supposed to.
During her senior year in high school in Silver Spring, Maryland – where she lived from ages 13-19 after her family moved from Southern Virginia – she worked hard to get great grades and, aiming to get into a good college, added to her impressive a resume with community service work. Gallienne went to college for a time, but when her online presence led companies in Miami to reach out with high paying modeling gigs, she shifted her mindset and took the risk to move to Florida, realizing that her future career was in something other than she originally envisioned.
Playing to the camera and audiences was a natural fit for her. She learned poise and confidence appearing in pageants throughout the country for many years, had signed with her first local modeling agency at age 10, and had been modeling throughout her teens. Both parents were incredibly supportive of all her endeavors, and, in addition to pageants, her mom signed her up for public speaking, ballet, tap and jazz classes.
Though she has always had a very strong drive to succeed in any endeavor she tried, Gallienne didn’t know exactly what she was going to do beyond those initial offered gigs when she moved permanently to Miami. Yet she felt it would be an important growing experience. Though she knew she was different from everyone else in the modeling world there, she was confident she could make things happen. She took the risk and it worked out beyond her wildest dreams, with Elite even sending her to London, where she worked on campaigns through most of 2019. Though travel is always a constant, Gallienne now lives and works mostly in L.A.
“While college is great for those who want to be in certain professions like medicine or law, for others who choose a different creative or entrepreneurial path, it may not be the only choice,” Gallienne says. “I like to tell people like that to rewire their brains and not simply follow what society teaches you to do or that you must do in order to make an impact on the world. I have dedicated my life to helping people and showing them what they can achieve if they step out of that comfort zone and move beyond what is expected of them and a limited view of what life can be. Because you never know what can hit and what might happen.”
“My faith in God is another huge part of who I am, and it is the only way I can explain the sense of inner peace I have,” she adds. “I want to help others find that. I want them to have the courage to chase their dreams and become everything they can be to elevate their lives and see it more beautifully. The woman I am today and everything wonderful I am experiencing in the world today is the result of doing just that.”
Trending
-
Tech2 years ago
How to Take Advantage of Virtual Numbers for SMS
-
Business2 years ago
Entre Institute Review – Is Jeff Lerner’s Program a Scam?
-
Entertainment2 years ago
A Star is Born – Barvina Takes Entertainment World by Storm
-
Events2 months ago
New Year’s Eve Traditions In The US and Around The World
-
Film8 months ago
Elvis and The Mob Connection
-
Broadway2 years ago
Broadway Reopening: The Theatre Listings
-
Spiritual2 years ago
The History of Numerology
-
Family2 years ago
Who Is Justine Ang Fonte and Why Are We Letting Her Near Children?
-
Broadway11 months ago
Funny Girl Makes Julie Benko a Star
-
Tech2 years ago
Are there any issues with updating YouTube Vanced on your android phone?