Celebrity
The Glorious Corner
OSCAR BLAST — It was a good show; not a great one – although after last years Will Smith-antics, I’m sure everyone (Academy prez Janet Yang too) was thrilled. Roger Friedman in his always-prescient Showbiz 411 said that as good as the show was, there was a feeling that the days of old Hollywood is long-gone. No Michael Douglas; Jack Nicholson, Jane Fonda, Dustin Hoffman, Robert Redford, Shirley Maclaine, Cher, Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn, or Michelle Pfeiffer … the biggest star at Sunday’s show was Harrison Ford and Stephen Speilberg.
Kimmels’ third time was perhaps the crowning charm, but he’s light years away from Billy Crystal or Steve Martin and definitely not Johnny Carson.
LENNON ALERT — (via The Daily Beatle) John Lennon’s posthumously released “Live in New York City” album from 1986 has seen a revival lately, without having been re-released on a physical disc or having received the “ultimate mix” treatment.
In addition to selling physical items, Amazon also sells mp3 downloads and offers streaming services through Amazon Music. Now, the service has started streaming John Lennon’s 1986 album, “Live in New York City,” an album that was released posthumously and has not been subject to reissues or remixes. Something is odd about this. As the icon image for the release, Amazon Music has used an image of the front page of a very worn copy of the booklet from the original CD.
Amazon Music gives a release date for the album as 25 January 2022. What gives? We know that producer Jack Douglas remixed both the album as well as the concert film years ago as well as making a new cut of the latter. One can only hope that a release is due soon.
After all, the “Some Time in New York City” was readied for an anniversary release in an ultimate mix last year, that we were hoping that the new “Live in New York City” concert film would be part of the “Some Time in New York City” plans.
I wasn’t at this show, but from the video and initial recordings, the grunge-rock element that Elephant’s Memory put into Lennon and Ono’s music, was really compelling. His album, Some Time In New York City (June, 1972) NYC.
SHORT TAKES –– We hear from our inside source that Kjersti Long’s “Boys In Jersey” was thisclose to being used in the re-branded Jersey Shore:Family Vacation show on MTV … Great to see Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks dueting on the Tom petty-classic “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.” My sources tell me Joel may well be gearing up to record his first album in eons. I hope so …
Reading The Last Sultan by Robert Greenfield on Ahmet Ertegun. Just brilliant. I knew Ahmet , lived on the same block as he did, and the book is pretty spot-on. Bravo!
And, Check out this Micky Dolenz interview from Rolling Stone out yesterday; written by the magazine’s Andy Greene: https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/micky-dolenz-last-monkee-standing-1234692863/?fbclid=IwAR2hTbQQKac_s7fi0isr6FlvcWjlNRLbmaOBhiXDgr0uHDUrQHkCM0NLZsI
RAZZIE DAZZIE — (Via Deadline) Blonde, starring the Oscar-nominated Ana de Armas took the big prize — Worst Picture — as well as Worst Screenplay for writer-director Andrew Dominick among the winners announced for the 43rd annual Razzie Awards.
Tom Hanks, meanwhile, now has two Razzie statuettes to pair with his Oscars.
Hanks, “who’s spent his career stretching his acting capabilities to great success, went a bridge too far with his version of Col. Tom Parker in the otherwise excellent biopic, Elvis,” Razzie organizers said. As a result, he won for Worst Supporting Actor and Worst Screen Combo (for Hanks and his latex face).
It actually could have been worse for Hanks, believe it or not, since he was also nominated in the Worst Actor category for his turn as Geppetto in Disney’s Pinocchio. That category was instead won by Hanks’ fellow Oscar winner Jared Leto for Morbius. Leto’s co-star Adria Arjona received Worst Supporting Actress.
Disney’s Pinocchio didn’t come away empty-handed, however, winning for Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel.
As for Blonde, the Razzies call the Netflix project “misogynistic, salacious and fallacious” and say it “shamelessly exploits the memory of the late Marilyn Monroe.” Blonde actually led this year’s nominations with eight, so being awarded just two Razzies can be seen as some sort of victory. De Armas, who is nominated for an Oscar for her turn as Monroe, was not nominated for a Razzie.
In another surprise, the Razzies for the first time in their history took a Razzie themselves. The awards body cited its blunder in nominating a pre-teen for worst actress, for which it took a well-deserved drubbing. The Golden Raspberry Awards committee publicly apologized to the actress and changed the rules to disallow anyone under 18 before putting the awards organization in her place on the ballot. It won by a landslide.
Below is the full winners list:
WORST PICTURE
Blonde (An Andrew Dominik Film / Netflix)
WORST ACTOR
Jared Leto / Morbius
WORST ACTRESS
The Razzies (for “Their 43rd Worst Actress Nominations Blunder”)
RAZZIE REDEEMER AWARD
Colin Farrell (From 2004 Worst Actor nominee to 2022 Best Actor Oscar Front-Runner)
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Tom Hanks / Elvis
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Adria Arjona / Morbius
WORST SCREEN COMBO
Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and That Ludicrous Accent) / Elvis
WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Disney’s Pinocchio (NOT del Toro’s!)
WORST DIRECTOR(S)
MGK (aka Colson Baker) & Mod Sun / Good Mourning
WORST SCREENPLAY
Blonde, Written for the Screen by Andrew Dominik
I remember well when Blonde was about to come out (September 2022); there were critics -or at least they claimed to be- that this movie was like the second coming. It came out and then disappeared faster than a George Santos-lie. PR-pasha David Salidor always says do the media before it comes out so if the product is a bust, at least you generated some media buzz … and he’s right!
I actually thought Hanks delivered a spot-on performance as Colonel Parker. I never met him, but his tale is legendary. Speaking of Hanks, I caught his Captain Phillips on the tube and thought he was tremendous. Amazing range, he’s tops in my book.We’ll have our Oscars breakdown Wednesday. Hopefully, clean and easy!
Thursday’s CSI: Vegas, where they finally solved the mystery of the Silver Ink Killer was a bit of a disappointment as the identified and showed the killer in the opening moments. Theirs was a very strong season, but this episode left me wanting much more … The last two episodes of ABC’s Alaska Daily have been just excellent. The second one was written by Gabriel Sherman of Vanity Fair fame. Hilary Swank is just excellent. What an actress.
Jeff Perry has been remarkable too. Amazing that his career started off as a Grateful Dead-head in Nash Bridges as Harvey Leek; he was also splendid in My So-Called Life. Amazing actor …
When Micky Dolenz guested on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, the musical guest was Dierks Bentley. Here’s a shot backstage of them all .. And, The New York Independent’s Keith Girard finishing up his second novel.
OSCARS — Will anyone get slapped at Sunday’s Oscars? Will there be extra security on hand?
Dick Biondi was a legend at Chicago’s famed WLS and his life is portrayed in the forthcoming Dick Biondi Documentary, that we were privileged to just see a rough cut of. Eight years in the making, it’s really a terrific rendering of not only Biondi and the marvelous attraction he was, but also it vividly depicts the often chaotic life of the radio DJ. One day you’re on top and the next day, you’re fired – often due to no more than a change of ownership of the station.
SHORT TAKES — Jane Dashow did a fabulous job on husband’s Ken’s air-shift Wednesday for International Women’s Day on Q1043. Superb. She should get her own air-shift and we loved her music choices …
Robert Funaro from The Sopranos joins director Vinny Pastore (also from The Sopranos) and Maureen Van Zandt for the forthcoming play Marlon Brando Sat Right There. Coming to Steve Walter’s Cutting Room on May 31. Everything Funaro’s been in has been a hit; The Irishman; The Sinner; Ray Donovan. Just exemplary work … The chatter about a new documentary on (of all people) Blood, Sweat & Tears has been rather remarkable. It’s called What The Hell Happened To Blood, Sweat and Tears. Check out the trailer:
Just read in Crain’s that the much lauded and historic Flatiron Building is empty! The last tenant St.Martin’s Press moved out last month. All the owners are suing one another Sad … RIP Topol at 87. He was most famous for Tevya in Norman Jewison’s Fiddler On The Roof …
Apple TV+’s Shrinking just renewed for a second season. The best show on the streaming tunnels right now … Industry-veteran Steve Leeds is departing SiriusXMas talent Executive. He joined the satellite-network in 2004. Between you and I, he made the station what it is today …
Micky Dolenz next week is off on a Flower Power Cruise; details to follow … Happy BDay Dave Stewart!
BYRNE BREAK-UP — (Via Ultimate Classic Rock) David Byrne admitted it was “very possible” he mishandled Talking Heads’ breakup. During an interview with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes, Byrne offered up some contrition for the way things ended with the band.“I became, I think, kind of obsessive about getting that show up and running,” Byrne said, referring to Talking Heads’ 1983-84 tour. “I might not have been the most pleasant person to deal with at that point.”The fragmentation that began then continued for several years. Even as Talking Heads continued making music, Byrne began pursuing projects outside of the band.
“As I became more relaxed as a person, started writing different kinds of songs, songs that maybe weren’t quite as angst-ridden and peculiar, so fans were probably disappointed. ‘We liked the really quirky guy’ or ‘We liked the guy who was really struggling with himself and really having a hard time,’” Byrne noted. “And I thought, ‘Why would you wish that on me? For your own amusement, right?’”
By the dawn of the 90’s, Talking Heads “was pretty much over.” Still, there was never an official announcement about the disbandment. “As far as we’re concerned, the band never really broke up. David just decided to leave,” drummer Chris Frantz famously told the Los Angeles Times in 1992.
Byrne said he didn’t know if rumors that his bandmates heard about the breakup in media reports were true but admitted he didn’t discuss it with them properly. “I think it is very possible that I did not handle it as best as I could,” he confessed to Cooper.
In a bonus “Overtime” section of the 60 Minutes interview, Byrne once again affirmed that Talking Heads would never reunite.
“I realized after awhile that I was very happy doing the kind of wide variety of things that I was doing and the different kinds of music that I was doing,” he explained. “And I thought, ‘Why should I trade in my happiness for some cash?’
Knowing Bryne during that whole new-wave moment. he indeed was very, very quirky. But if he’s indeed found some inner peace -not to mention much success- then so be it. I’d put him right up there with Peter Gabriel – a true innovator.
Watch him perform the title track at Sunday’s Oscars, for the film Everything Everywhere All at Once.
SHORT TAKES — Look for a forthcoming doc on Gary Glitter. From Deadline: https://deadline.com/2023/03/gary-glitter-documentary-netflix-1235280243/
…Terrific article on Leon Russell from Jim Farber in the U.K’s Guardian. Check it out here:
3 episodes in on ABC’s compelling The Company You Keep with Milo Ventimiglia and Catherine Haena Kim, and we’re totally hooked. Based on the South Korean TV series My Fellow Citizens!, its brilliantly written for adults only and the performances are first rate. Ventimiglia, who has always been one to watch, shines here as does Kim and William Fichtner, Polly Draper (thirtysomething) and Sarah Wayne Callies (Prison Break). The first episode was front-loaded with so much intel, it took a minute, but we’re loving it now …
Jason Sudeikis on Ted Lasso possibly ending: “I mean, there’s always Cameo, right?” Sudeikis tells Deadline how he could return as Ted one day, via the website that lets you request personalized videos from your favorite actors. “This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell. The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet—that being Season 3—it’s flattering. Maybe by May 31, once all 12 episodes of the season [have been released], they’re like, ‘Man, you know what, we get it, we’re fine. We don’t need anymore, we got it.’ But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we’ve come up with so far” …
The second season of HBO’s Perry Mason returned Monday (Chapter Nine) and was just terrific. Matthew Rhys is just perfect for the beleaguered Mason, as are all of the other characters, including the stunning Juliet Rylance as Della Street. Very stylized for sure, it’s smart-TV for adults. We loved it …
As a longtime fan of James Spader and The Blacklist I was sorry to hear that this would be their last season. I watched the first episode last week and was let down a tad, but their second was as strong as ever. Spader even name drops Steve Jones, the guitarist for the Sex Pistols and even drops his radio show, Joney’s Jukebox; I know Jones and am sure he was justifiably proud. Bravo James Spader. What an actor …
Check out the alternate-cover on The Monkees on the new Goldmine cover. Another Henry Diltz-gem for sure … Happy Bday Micky Dolenz; David Gilmour; and Bill McCuddy.
Trending
-
Tech2 years ago
How to Take Advantage of Virtual Numbers for SMS
-
Business2 years ago
Entre Institute Review – Is Jeff Lerner’s Program a Scam?
-
Entertainment2 years ago
A Star is Born – Barvina Takes Entertainment World by Storm
-
Events3 months ago
New Year’s Eve Traditions In The US and Around The World
-
Film8 months ago
Elvis and The Mob Connection
-
Broadway2 years ago
Broadway Reopening: The Theatre Listings
-
Spiritual2 years ago
The History of Numerology
-
Family2 years ago
Who Is Justine Ang Fonte and Why Are We Letting Her Near Children?
-
Broadway11 months ago
Funny Girl Makes Julie Benko a Star
-
Tech2 years ago
Are there any issues with updating YouTube Vanced on your android phone?