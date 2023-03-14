The Glorious Corner

OSCAR BLAST — It was a good show; not a great one – although after last years Will Smith-antics, I’m sure everyone (Academy prez Janet Yang too) was thrilled. Roger Friedman in his always-prescient Showbiz 411 said that as good as the show was, there was a feeling that the days of old Hollywood is long-gone. No Michael Douglas; Jack Nicholson, Jane Fonda, Dustin Hoffman, Robert Redford, Shirley Maclaine, Cher, Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn, or Michelle Pfeiffer … the biggest star at Sunday’s show was Harrison Ford and Stephen Speilberg.



All the predicted winners basically won; though I was rooting for Austin Butler. I still haven’t seen Everything Everywhere All at Once, but certainly will. I do think one of the best performances was David Byrne, Son Lux and Stephanie Hsu performing the movie’s theme song “This Is a Life.” Byrne is always on the cutting edge and even though the performance looked like something from his recent Broadway show American Utopia, it was still heads and tails above everything else.



A real close second was Lady Gaga’s stripped down “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun. Casually dressed while performing, it was searing. She is a real star; no doubt about it. For the record, Rihanna’s song sounded like all her other ones. She’s got to get a real producer.

And what exactly was that Little Mermaid trailer/commercial doing front-and-center with Melissa McCarthy and Halle Bailey. Wow … I guessDisney’s Bob Iger is back; as he was sitting front and center with wife Willow Bay/ Money speaks … even at the year’s Oscars; and it was on theDisney owned ABC. Shameless for sure. Definitely the most disturbing moment of the show. In case you missed the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kpGo2_d3oYE



I didn’t see the In Memoriam segment, but how could they leave out Paul Sorvino ? That’s really unforgivable.

Kimmels’ third time was perhaps the crowning charm, but he’s light years away from Billy Crystal or Steve Martin and definitely not Johnny Carson.

LENNON ALERT — (via The Daily Beatle) John Lennon’s posthumously released “Live in New York City” album from 1986 has seen a revival lately, without having been re-released on a physical disc or having received the “ultimate mix” treatment. In addition to selling physical items, Amazon also sells mp3 downloads and offers streaming services through Amazon Music. Now, the service has started streaming John Lennon’s 1986 album, “Live in New York City,” an album that was released posthumously and has not been subject to reissues or remixes. Something is odd about this. As the icon image for the release, Amazon Music has used an image of the front page of a very worn copy of the booklet from the original CD. Amazon Music gives a release date for the album as 25 January 2022. What gives? We know that producer Jack Douglas remixed both the album as well as the concert film years ago as well as making a new cut of the latter. One can only hope that a release is due soon. After all, the “Some Time in New York City” was readied for an anniversary release in an ultimate mix last year, that we were hoping that the new “Live in New York City” concert film would be part of the “Some Time in New York City” plans.

And as if that wasn’t enough, three days ago, the official John Lennon channel on YouTube posted the same content as a playlist, i.e. only sound and still image – the same tired scanned image of the booklet from the 1986 CD. Provided to YouTube by Parlophone and Auto-generated by YouTube.

I wasn’t at this show, but from the video and initial recordings, the grunge-rock element that Elephant’s Memory put into Lennon and Ono’s music, was really compelling. His album, Some Time In New York City (June, 1972) NYC.

Lennon’s brutal honesty in “Cold Turkey,” “Imagine” and “Come Together is nothing short of brilliant.

SHORT TAKES –– We hear from our inside source that Kjersti Long’s “Boys In Jersey” was thisclose to being used in the re-branded Jersey Shore:Family Vacation show on MTV … Great to see Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks dueting on the Tom petty-classic “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.” My sources tell me Joel may well be gearing up to record his first album in eons. I hope so …

Reading The Last Sultan by Robert Greenfield on Ahmet Ertegun. Just brilliant. I knew Ahmet , lived on the same block as he did, and the book is pretty spot-on. Bravo!

And, Check out this Micky Dolenz interview from Rolling Stone out yesterday; written by the magazine’s Andy Greene: https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/micky-dolenz-last-monkee-standing-1234692863/?fbclid=IwAR2hTbQQKac_s7fi0isr6FlvcWjlNRLbmaOBhiXDgr0uHDUrQHkCM0NLZsI



