The Glorious Corner

G.H. Harding

BEATLES VS. STONES — Mick Jagger and Keith Richards went on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music show this week to promote the new Rolling Stones single, “Living in a Ghost Town,” which also gave them an opportunity to respond to Paul McCartney’s recent claim that the Beatles were a better band than the Stones.

Paul McCartney

“[The Stones] are rooted in the blues,” McCartney recently told Howard Stern. “When they are writing stuff, it has to do with the blues. We had a little more influences. There are a lot of differences, and I love the Stones, but I’m with you. The Beatles were better.”

This is part of a friendly rivalry that goes back nearly 60 years, and Jagger laughed when it came up. “That’s so funny,” he said. “He’s a sweetheart. There’s obviously no competition.”

But he did elaborate on what he saw as the big difference between the two bands. “The Rolling Stones is a big concert band in other decades and other areas, when the Beatles never even did an arena tour, Madison Square Garden with a decent sound system,” he said. “They broke up before that business started the touring business for real.”

“We started doing stadium gigs in the Seventies and [are] still doing them now,” he continued. “That’s the real big difference between these two bands. One band is unbelievably luckily still playing in stadiums, and then the other band doesn’t exist.”

He didn’t address McCartney’s claim that the Stones copied Sgt. Pepper when they released their Satanic Majesties Request. “We started to notice that whatever we did, the Stones sort of did it shortly thereafter,” McCartney said. “We went to America and we had huge success. Then the Stones went to America. We did Sgt. Pepper, the Stones did a psychedelic album. There’s a lot of that.”

The Stones were supposed to launch another North American leg of their No Filter Tour this summer, but they’ve had to indefinitely postpone the dates because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They did perform “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” on the recent One World: Together At Home broadcast and basically stole the show. And their new single, “Living in a Ghost Town,” is their first original song since 2012 and shot right to #1.

You know people have a lot of down time when there’s a social media fracas on something as banal as this. One reader posted: The Stones covered the Beatles; the Beatles never covered the Stones. End of debate. While another said: I like both apples and oranges; and, another: What debate? Everybody knows The Kinks are # 1! LOL!!!

Well, at least they didn’t start a Beatles vs. Monkees discussion.

Totally crazy, yet Mick does make a good point. Me? In case you wondered … I like both apples and oranges too!

ALL TOGETHER SHINES — Saturday’s All Together Now online telethon was simply spectacular. Uplifting, true and a great mix of talent. My friend tagged it a hootenanny of the first order. Sure, there were the opening moments guffaws, but once host Rob Morrow got everything moving in the right direction it was must-see TV.

In no particular order: Singer-songwriter Dan Navarro was excellent with his homespun version of his song “We Belong” – that was a worldwide hit for Pat Benatar in 1984. Also, Lisa Loeb was exemplary as well, as well as having her son running around her house during her performance lending just the right degree of emotion.

The Immediate Family

The Immediate Family, consisting of drummer Russ Kunkel; guitarist Dan Kortchmar; bassist Leland Sklar and guitarist Waddy Wachtel, did a terrific take on the late-great Warren Zevon’s “Werewolves Of London.” And, if I’m not mistake halfway during the song , Wachtel, who sang it, sand we were all fired by James Taylor … which I believe actually did happen.

Guitarist Mark Bonilla performed a terrific, electric-version of “Whiter Shade Of Pale,” which just dazzled (fromBogie’s in Westlake Village); but, the real surprise for me, was Venice’s version of “Middle Age Lullaby.” Simply a delight. And, Jesse Colin Young preformed “Get Together,” his hit with The Youngloods. At 78, he was tremendous.

Also, there were some heartfelt messages of hope delivered by Jeff Bridges, Micky Dolenz and Kim Bullard.

The event was engineered by Mayor Eric Garcetti of LA and was truly heartfelt; assembling just the right degree of talent and care. I love LA … I always have and this was LA at its best!

Here’s Venice’s with that song:

SHORT TAKES — Intriguing article in Saturday’s WSJ about just what might be the soundtrack of the coronavirus pandemic. Oldies? Comfort music. Great piece, check it out here: https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-soundtrack-of-the-coronavirus-pandemic-oldies-11587819602 … That Tommy James show set for Westbury Music Fair in March now set for December. We’ll see what happens … Watched the finale of this season’s Ozark onNetflix and had been warned it was a crazy ending. It was a good ending, but not the degree of heat I had expected. I love Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, but it seemed that this season has stories from their first two seasons. Dunno … expected more …

Blindspot

NBC’s Blindspot got bumped again. Their new and final season now starts on May 7. Too bad as this show started off with all cylinders firing and just got too drawn out. Sad …

Robert Miller’s Project Grand Slam gets a video premier for their new song and video, “I’m Falling Off Of The World,” on Keith Girard’s NY Independent Tuesday. Check them out here: https://www.thenyindependent.com/music/ … Rockers On Broadway’s Donnie Kehr has written and recorded a new song called “New York Strong.” He’ll premiere this Thursday, May 1 … And, writer Adam White, in his West Grand Blog, wrote a terrific obit of Motown’s Barney Ale’s, truly legend in the music industry. Take a read: https://www.adampwhite.com/westgrandblog/2020/4/23/sultan-of-sales

