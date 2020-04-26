The Glorious Corner

FETCH THE BOLT CUTTERS —(from guest-columnist Anthony Pomes) In a moment when every screen within view seems blasted by a perpetually growing vomit of death statistics due to Covid-19, one feels that insanity might be next. Then one listens to Fiona Apple’s new album, Fetch The Bolt Cutters, a staggeringly epic work of art and melody and vision and rhythmic pulses both percussive and concussive in equal parts. And one realizes that to live, and to be reminded of life through the sublimely barbaric yawp of this teasingly brilliant and self-bandaged songstress of the post-#MeToo’d trauma trough, is truly the sweetest and most thrilling gift we can have at this collective moment of held breath. Listen to this album, over and over, and get high on the exhale of this breath . . . this is genius.

Fetch The Bolt Cutters is the bravest album of the year, the first work of scary genius in this new decade of the 2020’s. The sound of an artist having fulfilled her voice in a way here that leaves the listener—this one, at least—largely speechless. Any attempts at capturing its essence in words is largely moot—but I will certainly try, if only to flag everyone down and to point them all towards this pristinely savage piece of sonic art.

This album has even won the recent approval of the ever-irascible Bob Lefsetz, who has been so consistently anti-album and “singles only” in recent seasons that his embrace of the record seems to have surprised even him.

The album opens forebodingly with “I Want You To love Me” which starts with a robotic plasticity, then slides into an earthier and more immediate piano part, with a spare percussive part. Her voice is so close in the mix, it sounds like it’s either right near your ear—or perhaps even in your head. The vocal style is imbued with a slightly more rageful variation on Stevie Nicks, and then slides into Yoko Ono-esque shrieks towards the end. The track even has that homemade-sounding fade out to it, ala McCartney’s first solo album McCartney (the one that he recorded in relative seclusion and his own admitted near-despair out on that farm in Scotland).

The next track, “Shameika” – which has already birthed a meme based on the lyrical refrain “Shameika said I had potential”—is similar in its singular presence of mind and lyrical ferocity to the track “Jonathan” from Apple’s previous album, The Idler Wheel (actual title: The Idler Wheel Is Wiser Than the Driver of the Screw and Whipping Cords Will Serve You More Than Ropes Will Ever Do – which is not as long a title as the one that adorned her second album, known also in shortened form as When the Pawn….)

That album’s long title was a bit of irony from Apple at the time, in response to some critical drubbing she received following an interview in Spin magazine. This reveals something crucial, though, in the reception given to her work. If a system like conventional media—which has had to often balance its editorial word counts alongside paid advertising space—has felt the need to abbreviate the titles that Fiona Apple has given to her remarkable works, then can any of these assessments truly encompass the rich depths and contradictions that Apple has brought to every shred of her recorded brilliance? Quick answer? No. The best that any of us can do, when writing or talking about Apple’s remarkable work every time a new piece of it emerges, is to simply say, “Listen to it.”

So here in “Shameika,” Apple’s hard and earthy piano arpeggios during the verses evoke thoughts of an anxious inner voice that is edging increasingly towards a kind of breakdown. This is the sound of the inner mind, closed off to all other realities other than the one that is churning along inside of it . . . and the gift here for us is that it was captured by studio microphones.

The album’s title track – Fetch The Bolt Cutters – is perhaps the definitive anthem of the world’s current predicament, our locked-down-in-quarantine “right now,” with the lyrical refrain of “Fetch the bolt cutters—I’ve been in here too long” that might speak to all of us stuck at home. There are also poignant glimpses into the past; any past, since Apple’s created world of song achieves a kind of universality—even if coming from her own life. She sings, “Ashamed of what they did to me, of what I let get done / They stole my fun, they stole my fun.” Who among us hasn’t thought those words at least twice a month since we left behind those hazy hazing days of elementary school? And to further drive home the primal echoes in this track, we’ve even got barking dogs in the outro—done once before by Brian Wilson back in 1966 at the end of “Caroline, No” on the Beach Boys’ Pet Sounds album. These new barks are just as visionary, in their way—but these dogs of Fiona’s are also far angrier, and more insistent—even desperate, in a way that Wilson seemed to want to escape through what he always considered his teen love masterpiece.

This new album from Fiona Apple has leapt far beyond that mark, in ways that are only going to grow and further amplify for as long as we’ve got left here on this spinning globe of frowns on which we find ourselves.

“Under The Table” starts with a very interesting and well-sung series of intervallic notes, while the chorus (“Kick me under the table all you want—I won’t shut up, I won’t shut up”) reminds one very much of the 1985 song “Voices Carry,” co-written and sung by Aimee Mann back then in the group ’Til Tuesday. This, of course, provides an interesting parallel when one recalls that Mann also provided various songs for the quasi-apocalyptic 1999 Paul Thomas Anderson film, Magnolia—and Apple was, of course, involved with Anderson at the time of that film’s inception and subsequent release, in what has been reported over the years as a fairly explosive and passionate relationship. Sometimes a cigar is just a strong song of soul survival, released 21 years later.

Then comes “Relay,” which comes at the listener like some kind of percussive boot army and is sung righteously by some kind of self-styled sister sophist from far west of this communal citadel we call here, in which the voice of held-back rage in our world spills out of the speakers (“I resent for you being raised right . . . I resent you presenting your life like some f*cking propaganda brochure”). This is beyond words and music—these lyrics are post-Ginsburg, post-Adrienne Rich, post-Anne Waldman—this here truly embodies the twist and turns of freakishly alive poetry.

To draw a parallel to rap—which remains the big moneymaker in today’s music streaming—this entire album’s lyrical output is on par with the strongest and most deeply etched lines of Eminem, of Drake, of Chance the Rapper. There is a fierce mind on display here. “Evil is a relay sport” goes the catchy chorus—think about the last decade of online trolling, and presidential politics—could the timing of this song’s release have been any better? Reaching into the past, as well, Apple ends this track in a kind of strange whispery-falsetto a cappella coda voice that feels like something ripped straight out of the song assemblage from Captain Beefheart and His Magic Band’s seminal 1969 classic

Going deeper into the album—which never lets up, for even a second—the listener starts to find interesting spins on gender objectification—“Rack Of His,” in which a guitarist’s gear is described with a kind of sexually fetishistic glee—and “Newspaper” where we hear more barking dogs at the start, a sound collage that emerges like some kind of dark and veering machine of ugliness—“We’re the only ones who know” stands nakedly in the track as perhaps the perfect allusion to the world prior to #MeToo. “From then on, it was his big show”—how can one hear this lyric without thinking of the recent Harvey Weinstein court trial?

Apple’s vision here is far vaster than mere accusation, however. The next track, “Ladies,” finds her in playful voice and rooted in place to soothe and console and build up. Though the song has the same slow sparsity of John Lennon’s “Isolation” from his own wildly original post-Beatles album Plastic Ono Band, it differs in that Apple opens her arms wide here in embrace to the listener; whereas Lennon’s arms on “Isolation” (recently covered by Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck) still seem wrapped tightly around that withering chip on his shoulder that had been there since A Hard Day’s Night, and which he worked hard to shrug off in that last decade of his life.

The songs continue to tumble forward before the listener: “Heavy Balloon,” a sort of complement to the soundscape on Apple’s second album, “Extraordinary Machine”; “Cosmonauts,” which evokes thoughts of space travel as experienced in a vastly foreign language and culture; “For Her,” which begins with a deep intake of air, followed by ambient-room clapping and an a-cappella woman’s choir, and continues that theme of strident healing that sustains this portion of the album. “Drumset,” which begins funnily enough with a warmly sustained harp arpeggio, is the most consistently percussive track on the album and is similar in vibe to the sound and feel of Apple’s first big song, 1997’s Grammy-winning “Crimimal.”

Which brings the album to a close with the track “On I Go,” a song that blasts into one’s mind with the righteous force of some primitive incantation. We encounter the song’s recurring phrase, “But now, I only move to move,” and it signals freedom not only for Fiona Apple as the artist but also—if and when we wish it—for ourselves as listeners and as human beings.

Fiona Apple’s Fetch The Bolt Cutters is one of the greatest albums thus far in the 21st century. There is truly nothing else like it. Listen to it.