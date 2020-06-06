The Glorious Corner

G.H. Harding

Killing Eve

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO THE MAIDEN VOYAGE – From Coati Mundi/Kid Creole & The Coconuts: Two score ago we embarked on a musical life-affirming journey. It was a voyage that was educational, experimental, and exhilarating. It was also exhausting, almost as much as this “elliteration”

Well, Kid Creole and I have decided to temporarily bury the bamboo hatchet in order to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the album that started it all, Kid Creole & The Coconuts – Off The Coast Of Me. We were even planning to dare I say it, perform together again but then you know what happened.

Nevertheless, we decided to express our reunion sentiment by re-releasing the album. However we have re-mastered it and included never heard or seen before bonus treats as well as personal blurbs from the founders; August Darnell, Adriana Kaegi, and myself.

Our first single is the semi-biographical song about Kid Creole titled, “Mister Softee” on the 2c2c Record label. This amazing jammie is available on various listening and streaming platforms. We have put together a live performance video extracted from the Downtown 81 film starring Jean-Michel Basquiat. Just in case you missed it I’ve also provided a link for the 1980 Saturday Night Live performance (See links below).

We hope you enjoy. Eventually more singles and the album will be released so stay tuned. They say we were ahead of our time in America well maybe now the USA is ready for what we were throwing down.

Thank you all for the support through the years.

SPOTIFY https://open.spotify.com/track/5oI6vQAYoK0zlkdHHIf4Mz…

STREAMING PLATFORMS https://song.link/mistersoftee2020

VIDEO – SNL https://www.imdb.com/video/vi3739269401?ref_=nmvi_vi_imdb_2



PR-pasha David Salidor ran the PR-department of the fledgling ZE Records back in the day, which first released Off The Coast Of Me. He adds in, “40 years ago I watched this album come together, as well as the group, and was just amazed at every turn. The album was like a rock opera (with everyone at the heights of their powers) … but, done Kid Creole-style. This album in my opinion paved the way for Prince, Sade, and numerous other R&B-oriented acts. UIt really opened my eyes as to what could be possible. A landmark album for sure; this was their masterpiece.”

VARIETY’S MOMENT — (via Deadline) Claudia Eller, editor-in-chief of Variety, will take a two month administrative leave after making an angry social media outburst in a heated moment.

This came after Eller wrote an article lamenting that Variety did not have enough diversity in its staff, and vowed to work to change things. She was challenged on social media and responded to a former employee at a rival trade, Piya Sinha-Roy, who is of South Asian descent. Eller called the woman “bitter,” leading to a continued heated exchange. After a meeting between Eller, PMC( Variety’s owner) and Variety staffers who were offended by the back and forth, it was mutually decided it would be best for Eller to take some time away to consider her actions.

While Eller is doing that, Cynthia Littleton will step in as interim editor. Littleton had been co-editor-in-chief along with Eller and Andrew Wallenstein, before stepping away from that role several years ago to focus on business reporting and take the title of Business Editor.

I’ve known, admired and competed against Eller for the better part of 30 years, and I can say with certainty that her response was reflective of her intensity toward a journalist who had been at a competitive publication. This has been an incredibly stressful, painful year for everyone, and it is a shame that she let her emotions get the best of her.

Tough times of late for the industry trades papers. If you recall, Variety’s main competition, the Hollywood Reporter, jettisoned several of its staffers and editor, after they refused to kow-tow to certain demands made by its owners.

The faithful will remember that Variety, in addition to its weekly publication, was also out every day – called Daily Variety. Hollywood Reporter was once a daily sheet too. They’d be filled with tidy-industry tidbits and really reflected the thrill and the glow of the business. That thrill and glow is long gone.

ACCESS HOLLYWOOD — Season: 2014 — Pictured: (l-r) Liz Hernandez, Kit Hoover, Billy Bush, Shaun Robinson — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

BILLY BUSH — Ex-Access Hollywood staple Shaun Robinson is taking former co-anchor Billy Bush to task for arriving late to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Responding to Bush’s Extra Q&A with colleague Nate Burleson about the George Floyd protests, Robinson posted on Twitter, “I appreciate you being an ally now. But, if you want to talk about the pain White Privilege causes African Americans, you should probably also talk to the Black woman who sat next to you on the set of Access Hollywood for years.”



Robinson and Bush’s tenures at Access Hollywood overlapped from 2004 until 2015, which is when Robinson exited the entertainment news magazine after a 16-year run. Bush joined Extralast year. It marked his first TV job since getting fired from Today in 2016, following the leak of a now-infamous Access Hollywood tape.

Apparently Robinson didn’t specify exactly what may have happened, which left friends totally dumbfounded. I loved her on the show and was dismayed when she left. Friends said the two were chummy at recent social events … but, who knows. Insiders said she always walked a fine-line between between cordial … and, not.

As I’ve said before, I’ve known Billy for years and while we’ve all made errors in judgement, Billy’s a stand up and professional guy. These days, one must remember, a kiss is no longer just a kiss … you have to be so, so careful

SHORT TAKES — Celebrity scribe Mark Bego was just interviewed by Mark Kleiner for his very excellent podcast, NesmithTorkGoffin & King. Check out Kleiner’s site: http://nesmithtorkgoffinandking.podbean.com/... We finished the third season of AMC’s Killing Eve and just loved it. Phoebe Waller Bridge is still an executive producer, but a new writer this season, Suzanne Heathcote, did just a wonderful job. The episode (Are You From Pinner) about Villanelle visiting her true parents, found her brother with a major Elton John-infatuation and they’d all spontaneously break into an Elton song. Great episode. The ending, after a dance sequence together in a dance-hall, was with the two leads on the London Bridge walking away from each other … but, they couldn’t finish. I’ll tell you, just one stylish, inventive and fun show. Jodie Comer’s costumes are just amazing. Can’t wait for next season where I predict they’ll end up working together. Fabulous! …

Robert Miller’s Project Grand Slam in the studio

Next week will bring another video from Robert Miller’s Project Grand Slam and it’s a winner Think of the phrase spaghetti western. We’ll have here for you. here’s a shot of the ensemble in the studio recording their latest album East Side Sessions ... Great to catch up with drummer-extraordinaire Billy Amendola. Many don’t know, or recall, that he was the drummer on Debbie Gibson’s Atlantic Records debut album (that went multi-platinum) way back in 1986, entitled Out Of The Blue. He was also with the ground-breaking band Mantus and is currently editor-at-large at Modern Dummer. He’s anxious to get back to work in full-time mode, as we all are. One of the true good-guys out there … Also, ABC’s Agents Of Shield – in their final season – just had their first two shows screen and they were just extraordinary. I’ve pretty much followed the show since it’s debut and Clark Gregg and all, are just so comfortable in their roles. The writing is just sensational and the plots the same. I can’t really believe ABC would let go of such a tremendous show. Enjoy it! … Tuesday, June 16 we finally get to hear that Alec Baldwin/Micky Dolenz podcast ...Thank You, Mister Rogers (featuring Dolenz; Jon Secada; The Cowsills, Vanessa Williams, and moie) has been nominated for a 2020 Libera Award through A2IM. The American Association of Independent Music is the worlds largest independent music award show and winners will be announced 6/18 and, Happy BDay to Ed Steinberg and Sylvain Gaboury.

NAMES IN THE NEWS — Randy Pratt & The Lizards; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Joel Diamond; Rebecca Holden; John Rynski; Randy Alexander; Deb Caponetta; Vic Kastel; Daeodon; Patrick Klein; Carmine Appice; Jeff Smith; and, CHIP!