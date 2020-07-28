The Glorious Corner

G.H. HARDING

REGIS — In all my years in this business, I never, ever, heard one bad one word about Regis Philbin. Regis, who passed last weekend, had an astonishing 60-year career. From being an NBC page in NYC; to being Joey Bishop’s side-kick for years (on his NBC and CBS) show, his influence on modern day TV was just mesmerizing.

Regis Philbin and Kathie Lee Gifford (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

His wife Joy – who was Bishop’s secretary- and as sweet as they come, was a terrific partner. I well remember her show Haven; which looked at design in homes, was sensational.

Regis, who has the Guinness World record for most hours on TV, was just a whirlwind of activity. Books, appearances, premieres; glitzy dinners … he actually used it as fodder on the host-chat opening on his shows. I saw Kathie Lee interviewed yesterday and she said when they first started, as the local Morning Show on WABC-TV right here in NYC, it was about 7 minutes … once they hit their stride, it became more like 23.

Each show was unexpectedly a blast and needless to say, Live, ruled the AM-airwaves. There really hasn’t been anything like it since. Barbara Walters first announced her plans for The View (with Bill Gedde), on Live, and said it’d be an all-female host-chat show. I distinctly remember when she said it and Regis reaction was palpable. Someone was actually admitting copying their format … and, admitting it!

Astonishing … just astonishing. David Letterman said when Regis went off he air; he lost interest in TV. PR-pasha Randy Alexander said that Reege gave him some great career advice that he’s never forgotten … Don’t put all your eggs in one basket.

In my humble opinion, there’ll never be another Regis. God bless him!

PR-man David Salidor wrote a great remembrance on the man for Keith Girard’s NY Independent; check it out here: https://www.thenyindependent.com/163484/regis-philbin-dead-88-remembrance/

BLINDSPOT — “Iunne Ennui” Episode 511 — Pictured: Jaimie Alexander as Jane Doe — (Photo by: Scott McDermott/NBC/Warner Brothers)

BLINDSPOT FINALE — Blindpsot’s series finale (lunne Ennui) last week was abuzz on the ‘net, mostly about the ending, written and directed by creator Martin Gero, which could have been interpreted two ways: Jane lived … Jane died.

The opening shot of the show showed the number 100 – it was their 100th episode – then reversed itself around to signal 001 … a new beginning perhaps?

The really extraordinary thing about the episode was the fact that it brought back practically all of the guests stars and characters (even including David, Patterson’s bf who started it all off) from the series entire 5-year run. If you think that was easier, according to Gero it was not, but he said almost every actor asked, immediately agreed to it … some even without proper compensation. I think that says a lot.

The show, ended up in Times Square, where it first started … with a body bag, no less.

As for me, a faithful watcher of the show –and, truth be told, there were more good episodes than bad- I like to believe that Jane lived and the ending family scene in Colorado was for real.

As you can well imagine, viewers posted the most outrageous opinions and some of them actually could be true. Some posters took Gero to task for not coming up with a finite ending. Me, I liked it and the ambiguity of it was totally appealing.

Again, this show stated hot right out of the box and somehow they lost momentum during Seasons 3 and 4. One day that story will come out and I bet it was be a killer reveal. Great work by everyone. Bravo!

A brilliant show, a brilliant run. I’m already missing it.

SHORT TAKES —Micky Dolenz was interviewed by Shawn Anderson from the Hall of Very Good podcast Monday; he actually talked a lot about the Hollywood Vampires; which actually started out as a softball team. Check it out here: https://thesportsdaily.com/2020/07/28/the-hovg-podcast-micky-dolenz-hovg11/ …

East Side Sessions from Robert Miller’s Project Grand Slam and Vic Kastel’s Time Traveler, both out Friday … Hearst Publications shutting down the print version of Oprah Winfrey’s O magazine. It remains online. Sadly, this will be the fate for many magazines still in print and suffering embarrassing sales losses. Vogue’s September issue, which is usually in excess of 400 pages, is 80 pages this year …

Mick Jagger

And, happy Bday Michael Philip Jagger, ever amazing at 77! Keith, 76, who co-founded the band with Mick in 1962, posted a throwback with his friend, of the duo fist-pumping during a performance. He captioned it: ‘Mick, Wishing you a Happy Birthday! Love, Keith.’ Ronnie Wood, 73, who was not part of the original line-up, joining the rock band in 1976, posted: ‘Wishing @mickjagger a very happy birthday!’

