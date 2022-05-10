MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
The Green Room 42 Rooftop Movie Series Has Some Great Selections

The Green Room 42 is pleased to announce their May lineup for their popular Rooftop Movie Series. Films begin at 8:45pm, with doors open at 8:00pm for food and beverage service before and during the film.The May 2022 lineup includes:  Monday, May 9: Mamma Mia! Thursday, May 12: GhostbustersFriday, May 13: Monsters Inc Saturday, May 14: Silence of the LambsSunday, May 15: Austin Powers: International Man of MysteryMonday, May 16: The Wizard of Oz Thursday, May 19: TitanicFriday, May 20: EncantoSaturday, May 21: The Shining Sunday, May 22: Anchorman Monday, May 23: CabaretThursday, May 26: Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost ArkFriday, May 27: The Little Mermaid Saturday, May 28: Nightmare on Elm Street Sunday, May 29: Mean GirlsMonday, May 30: Little Shop of HorrorsSituated across the hall from The Green Room 42 on the outdoor terrace, the Rooftop Movie Series allows audiences to sit back, relax, put on a pair of headphones, grab a drink, and enjoy classic, new, and innovative movies from across the decades. In the event of rain, the movie will be moved to the outdoor tented area. Headphones are provided.  Located inside YOTEL Times Square (570 Tenth Avenue, Fourth Floor), The Green Room 42 is Broadway’s newest and most spacious cabaret club, hailed by the New York Times as “Broadway’s Off-Night Hotspot.”For tickets, priced at $20, and more information, please visit TheGreenRoom42.VenueTix.com.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

