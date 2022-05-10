The Green Room 42 is pleased to announce their May lineup for their popular Rooftop Movie Series. Films begin at 8:45pm, with doors open at 8:00pm for food and beverage service before and during the film.TheGreenRoom42.VenueTix.com.The May 2022 lineup includes: Monday, May 9: Mamma Mia! Thursday, May 12: Ghostbusters Friday, May 13: Monsters Inc Saturday, May 14: Silence of the Lambs Sunday, May 15: Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery Monday, May 16: The Wizard of Oz Thursday, May 19: Titanic Friday, May 20: Encanto Saturday, May 21: The Shining Sunday, May 22: Anchorman Monday, May 23: Cabaret Thursday, May 26: Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark Friday, May 27: The Little Mermaid Saturday, May 28: Nightmare on Elm Street Sunday, May 29: Mean Girls Monday, May 30: Little Shop of Horrors Situated across the hall from The Green Room 42 on the outdoor terrace, the Rooftop Movie Series allows audiences to sit back, relax, put on a pair of headphones, grab a drink, and enjoy classic, new, and innovative movies from across the decades. In the event of rain, the movie will be moved to the outdoor tented area. Headphones are provided. Located inside YOTEL Times Square (570 Tenth Avenue, Fourth Floor), The Green Room 42 is Broadway’s newest and most spacious cabaret club, hailed by the New York Times as “Broadway’s Off-Night Hotspot.” For tickets, priced at $20, and more information, please visit
The Green Room 42 Rooftop Movie Series Has Some Great Selections
