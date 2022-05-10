The Green Room 42 Rooftop Movie Series Has Some Great Selections

The Green Room 42 is pleased to announce their May lineup for their popular Rooftop Movie Series. Films begin at 8:45pm, with doors open at 8:00pm for food and beverage service before and during the film.



The May 2022 lineup includes:



Monday, May 9: Mamma Mia!

Thursday, May 12: Ghostbusters

Friday, May 13: Monsters Inc

Saturday, May 14: Silence of the Lambs

Sunday, May 15: Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Monday, May 16: The Wizard of Oz

Thursday, May 19: Titanic

Friday, May 20: Encanto

Saturday, May 21: The Shining

Sunday, May 22: Anchorman

Monday, May 23: Cabaret

Thursday, May 26: Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark

Friday, May 27: The Little Mermaid

Saturday, May 28: Nightmare on Elm Street

Sunday, May 29: Mean Girls

Monday, May 30: Little Shop of Horrors



Situated across the hall from The Green Room 42 on the outdoor terrace, the Rooftop Movie Series allows audiences to sit back, relax, put on a pair of headphones, grab a drink, and enjoy classic, new, and innovative movies from across the decades. In the event of rain, the movie will be moved to the outdoor tented area. Headphones are provided.



Located inside YOTEL Times Square (570 Tenth Avenue, Fourth Floor), The Green Room 42 is Broadway’s newest and most spacious cabaret club, hailed by the New York Times as “Broadway’s Off-Night Hotspot.”



For tickets, priced at $20, and more information, please visit TheGreenRoom42.VenueTix.com.