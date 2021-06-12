The Hampton’s For June

The Hampton’s are in full swing. Here are some events to look forward to.

21st Annual Hampton Beach Master Sand Sculpting Classic June 17-18-19, 2021 The fun starts Friday, June 11th, 2021 when 200 tons of imported sand is dropped on Hampton Beach and the “Grady Bunch” starts pounding up the sponsor site. The entire area is illuminated for night viewing through June 27. Watch Greg Grady and “The Grady Bunch” build a mammoth Sand Demo Site. View all entries online on this website. The competition is by invitation only. The event is funded by the Hampton Beach Village District and Sponsors, in cooperation with The Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce and The NH Division of Parks.

Mon. – Wed. – June 14-15-16: Massive 100 Ton Sponsor Site Created Wed., June 16 – Sponsors Grand Finale with a Master Group Carve. Thurs., Fri., & Sat., June 17-18-19 – Solo Competition $15,000 purse and entry awards. Sat., June 19 – 1:00 – 3:00 PM Voting for People’s Choice Award. Sat., June 19 at 8:00 PM Awards Ceremony on Sea Shell Stage. Special Fireworks Display at 9:30 PM. The event is lighted for nightly viewing through June 27.

Juneteenth: Emancipation and Celebration – Virtual Event

June 16, 2021, 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Hampton History Museum Facebook Live

In this Facebook event, Fragments of Freedom Theatre Productions presents “Juneteenth: Emancipation and Celebration through Spoken Word Theatre and Music,” featuring the talents of spoken word artists and award-winning soul/R&B artist K’bana Blaq. Written and directed by Hampton playwright, Marie St. Clair, this moving experience will illuminate the origins and meaning of Juneteenth, the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Spoken word artists from the Hampton Roads area: Dreason Ruckett, L.E.V.I. and Aundre Raashard, will perform their original pieces with actors and singers to share the history, and celebrate the progress attained by generations past and present in the fight for freedom. K’bana Blaq will debut new music in the concert portion of the evening from his yet to be released album, “Chocolate Freedom.” K’bana Blaq was awarded the 2021 R&B/Soul Artist of the Year and Music Video of the Year by Veer Magazine.

GrillHampton

Thursday, August 19, 2021

7:00 PM 9:30 PM

Nova’s Ark Project (map)

Thursday, August 19, 2021 // 7-9:30PM

Friday, August 20, 2021 // 7-9:30PM

It’s Hamptons vs NYC as GrillHampton pits 4 East End chefs against 4 Manhattan chefs in a one-of-a-kind cooking competition and tasting event. Guests enjoy the great grilled fare, beer and specialty cocktails – along with live music and dancing – then become part of the action as they vote for the finest food!

Taste of Two Forks

Sat, Aug 21, 20217:00 PM Sun, Aug 22, 20218:30 PM

Nova’s Ark Project (map)

Saturday, August 21, 2021 // 7PM – 9:30PM

Sunday, August 22, 2021 // 6PM – 8:30PM

Deets: The 10th Annual, wildly popular, summer event celebrating the best of the East End’s restaurants and wineries from both the North and South Forks!