Adolphus Hailstock is a postmodern composer, pianist, and conductor who has penned more than 250 works. He has written numerous works for chorus, solo voice, piano, organ, various chamber ensembles, band, orchestra and opera. The first composition on the album Nobody Know (with Grammy award-winning baritone soloist Kenneth Overton) will be performed. Written to commemorate 1619, the arrival of the first enslaved black people in America, the piece received its world premiere as part of the 11th Annual Black History Month Celebration at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in February 2019.
Events
The Harlem Chamber Players Rehearse For Free Celebratory Concert Black Composer Adolphus Hailstock Marking The Release of Their New Album
Photo Liz Player and Kenneth Overton
At the inauguration of “President” Biden and “Vice President” Kamala Harris Adolphus Hailstock’s “Fanfare On Amazing Grace was selected and performed by the US Marine Band. Now the award-winning Harlem Chamber Players are rehearsing a piece from their first ever-commercial album and giving the distinguished Black composer Adolphus Hailstock his due. The rehearsal is in preparation for a free celebratory concert on Saturday at the Harlem School of the Arts marking release date of The Harlem Chamber Players Perform The Music of Adolphus Hailstock. The Harlem Chamber Players is an ethnically diverse collective of professional musicians dedicated to bringing high-caliber affordable and accessible live classical musical to people in the Harlem and beyond. After four years of championing the music of Hailstock, Liz Player founding artistic and executive producer of The Harlem Chamber Players, who commissioned this album, The Grammy award-winning baritone Kenneth Overton, the soloist on the album and also on the roster at the Metropolitan Opera,
Events
Google+
YouTube
RSS