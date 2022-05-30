MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Theatre

The Hermitage Artist Retreat Announces Theater Maker and Director Shariffa Ali as the 2022 Recipient of the $35,000 Hermitage Major Theater Award

The Hermitage Artist Retreat Announces Theater Maker and Director Shariffa Ali as the 2022 Recipient of the $35,000 Hermitage Major Theater Award
The Hermitage Major Theater Award (HMTA) recognizes a playwright or theater artist with a commission of $35,000 to create an original work, in addition to providing a residency at the Hermitage and an inaugural workshop of the newly created play, anticipated for the fall of 2023 in Chicago, New York, or London.
“This award will alter the course of my life; it is a true game changer.”—Shariffa Ali, 2022 Hermitage Major Theater Award Winner
Andy Sandberg, Artistic Director and CEO of the Hermitage Artist Retreat, announced today that accomplished theater artist and directorShariffa Ali has been selected as the 2022 recipient of the Hermitage Major Theater Award (HMTA). This national jury-selected prize, newly established by the Hermitage last year with generous support from the Kutya Major Foundation, offers one of the largest non-profit theater commissions in the country. Ali will receive a cash prize of $35,000, as well as a residency at the Hermitage (Sarasota County, Florida) and a developmental workshop in a major arts capital such as New York, Chicago, or London in the fall of 2023. Ali’s past theatrical productions as a director include Eclipsed, Detroit ’67, Intimate Apparel, We Are Proud to Present, and the original musical We Were Everywhere. She has worked as an arts administrator at The Public Theater and The New Group, and she has taught at New York University, Brooklyn College, Yale University, and Princeton University. She is the second recipient of the HMTA, which was first awarded in 2021 to playwright and filmmaker Radha Blank.

Theatre

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C.

