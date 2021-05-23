The history of numerology is a very rich tapestry of information and that even precedes the introduction of the word numerology. The theories, practices, and thoughts that make up numerology have likely been around since the first sentient being evolved in this universe.

What is Numerology

In layman’s terms, numerology is the study of numbers and their effect on individuals and the world around them. It is essentially a way the universe can communicate with us. Since it does not have an audible voice it uses signs, that are often in the form of numbers, to communicate directly with us. If you continually see yourself looking at the clock as 11:11, the universe may very well be trying to let you know something.

What We Know About the Roots of Numerology

The practices and principles of numerology have been traced back to at least 500 BC. This is when the great Greek mathematician and philosopher Pythagoras began a theory on numbers when he discovered that there was a direct relationship between numbers and music notes.

Using this knowledge he was able to use people’s birthdates and the vibrations of the notes that correspond to those numbers to give accurate descriptions of individuals’ personalities that they displayed to others in public. He was essential one of the first people to inspire the ideas that would eventually lead to the creation of zodiac signs.

Pythagoras was a very private individual so little is known about his private life, but he did believe that everything in the universe could be explained by numbers. He also believed that everything could be worked down to be represented by a single digit. These studies and theories are called the Pythagorean Number System and are still used in modern numerology.

The Study of Numbers Gets a Name

The word Numerology was not introduced until 1907, or at least that is the first time it is recorded in history. Even though we all know that it has roots that go back way further than that. This is evident in the fact that all religions that pre-date 1907 also include numbers that are considered important and relevant to their values and beliefs.

Everyone has significant numbers that mean a great deal to them. Anniversaries, birthdays, and other dates hold a lot of importance for the majority of people. If you are new to numerology and eager to learn more a great place to start is by learning more about yourself based on the set of numbers that define you. Your birth date can be used to unlock a lot of the mysteries of the universe as you will and have experienced.

An Easy Way to Have Your Birth Date Decoded

Learning more about your numerology is easier than you think. There is a company that sells candles that can be personalized just for you using the numerology of your birthdate. This birth date candle will have a unique fragrance that is designed so that you will adore it and is formulated based on your numerology.

The birth date candle will also include a detailed description of your personality and tell you your tarot card. Along with that info the candle is decorated with an artistic depiction of your zodiac and will list what your controlling number and controlling planet are. All the info about your numerology is on the reusable glass container the candle is in.

Time to Start Unlocking the Mysteries of the Universe

Go ahead and treat yourself to a birth date candle. This will be your first step to unlocking all the secrets of your universe and you being able to clarify that you are headed in the right direction for your future. Order your candle today so that you can start your journey as soon as possible.