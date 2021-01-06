The Homebound Project Lineup For Sixth Edition For No Kid Hungry



Following an “ambitious” (New York Times) debut on May 6, 2020, with an “extremely impressive roster of leading actors and writers” (Time Out New York), The Homebound Project is pleased to announce the lineup for a surprise sixth edition airing January 13–17, 2021. Co-creators Catya McMullen and Jenna Worsham, along with their all-volunteer team, are also pleased to announce that this online theater initiative brought together 137 artists, premiered 56 new theater works, and raised over $150,000 in 2020 for No Kid Hungry, a national campaign working to end childhood hunger.



The Homebound Project is an independent online theater initiative created to help feed hungry children affected by the coronavirus pandemic. All donations made to access the show go directly to No Kid Hungry to support these efforts. Each edition features a collection of new theater works written by homebound playwrights and recorded by sheltering actors. The playwrights in this special edition of The Homebound Project have been given the prompt of: “2021.” Participating actors, playwrights, and directors include:



Christopher Abbott and Deirdre O’Connell in a work by Lucy Thurber, directed by Caitriona McLaughlin;

Dylan Baker and Becky Ann Baker in a work by David Lindsay-Abaire, directed by Paul Mullins;

Jojo Brown in a work by Cece Suazo, directed by Jenna Worsham;

Michael Chernus in a work by Adam Rapp;

Dalia Davi in a work by Ren Dara Santiago, directed by Jenna Worsham;

Nicholas Gorham in a work by Brian Otaño, directed by Tatiana Pandiani;

Rebecca Henderson and Cristin Milioti in a work by Catya McMullen;

Emily Kuroda in a work by Kate Cortesi, directed by Jenna Worsham;

Carolyn Ratteray in a work by Bekah Brunstetter;

Stacey Karen Robinson in a work by Sharon Bridgforth;

A work by Brian Watkins, directed by Danya Taymor;

Babak Tafti in a work by Colette Robert, directed by Taylor Reynolds; and

Daigi-Ann Thompson in a work by Julissa Contreras;

As well as a special guest appearance by Amanda Seyfried.

The sixth edition of The Homebound Project will stream online beginning at 7pm EST on Wednesday, January 13, until 7pm EST on Sunday, January 17. View-at-home tickets are currently on sale at www.homeboundtheater.org and begin at a donation level of $10. Complimentary viewings for first responders and essential workers have been made possible by an anonymous donor. Each collection from this independent theater initiative is available to stream over a strictly limited 4-day period.

The Homebound Project features costume consultation by Andy Jean, original music and sound design by Fan Zhang, and video editing and design by Milan Misko.



“The child hunger crisis needs our attention at this critical and traumatic national moment,” says co-creator Jenna Worsham. “We are very grateful for the exquisite work of our volunteer artists and generous support from audiences around the world. In light of recent school closures, the Homebound Project staff felt strongly that our shared mission to help those most vulnerable during this crisis should continue.”



“Children are living through a devastating hunger crisis in our country,” said Tom Nelson, president and CEO of Share Our Strength, the nonprofit behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. “We’re truly grateful to The Homebound Project team for stepping up again to help feed the 1 in 4 kids who may be facing hunger right now. Actor, producer, viewer or otherwise, it’s going to take all of us to get these children the food they need.”



“As the pandemic continues, children from Manhattan to Maui and everywhere in between are struggling,” said Rachel Sabella, director of No Kid Hungry in New York. “From helping schools purchase food supplies and PPE to fueling national and state policy wins, the incredibly generous donations made through The Homebound Project are truly helping ensure more kids can eat.”



The first edition of The Homebound Project was available May 6–10, 2020, and featured Christopher Abbott in a work by Lucy Thurber, Glenn Davis in a work by Ren Dara Santiago, William Jackson Harper in work by Max Posner, Jessica Hecht in a work by Sarah Ruhl, Marin Ireland in a work by Eliza Clark, Raymond Lee in a work by Qui Nguyen, Alison Pill in a work by C.A. Johnson, Elizabeth Rodriguez in a work by Rajiv Joseph, Thomas Sadoski in a work by Martyna Majok, and Amanda Seyfried in a work by The Homebound Project co-creator Catya McMullen. As well as a special appearance by Zachary Quinto.



The second edition of The Homebound Project was available May 20–24, 2020, and featured Utkarsh Ambudkar in a work by Marco Ramirez; Ngozi Anyanwu in a work by Anne Washburn; Nicholas Braun in a work by Will Arbery, directed by Danya Taymor;Betty Gilpin in a work by Lily Houghton; Kimberly Hébert Gregory in a work by Loy A. Webb; directed by Jenna Worsham; Hari Nef in a work by Ngozi Anyanwu, directed by Caitriona McLaughlin; Mary-Louise Parker in a work by Bryna Turner; Christopher Oscar Peña in a work by Brittany K. Allen; Taylor Schilling in a work by Sarah DeLappe, directed by Jenna Worsham; Babak Tafti in a work by David Zheng, directed by Taylor Reynolds; and Zachary Quinto in a work by Adam Bock, directed by Trip Cullman. As well as special appearances by chef Marcus Samuelsson and actor Amanda Seyfried.

The third edition of The Homebound Project was available June 24–28, 2020, and featured Ralph Brown in a work by Donnetta Lavinia Grays, directed by Jenna Worsham; Jennifer Carpenter and Thomas Sadoski in a work by John Guare, directed by Jerry Zaks; Daveed Diggs in a work by C.A. Johnson; Diane Lane in a work by Michael R. Jackson, directed by Leigh Silverman; Paola Lázaro in a work by Gina Femia, directed by Taylor Reynolds; Joshua Leonard in a work by Mara Nelson-Greenberg, directed by Jenna Worsham; Eve Lindley in a work by Daniel Talbott, directed by Kevin Laibson; Arian Moayed in a work by Xavier Galva; Ashley Park in a work by Bess Wohl, directed by Leigh Silverman; Will Pullen in a work by Samuel D. Hunter, directed by Jenna Worsham; Phillipa Soo in a work by Clare Barron, directed by Steven Pasquale; and Blair Underwood in a work by Korde Arrington Tuttle. As well as special appearances by NASCAR driver and U.S. Naval Officer Jesse Iwuji and 2020 Pulitzer Prize-Winner Michael R. Jackson.

The fourth edition of The Homebound Project was available July 15–19, 2020, and featured Tommy Dorfman in a work by Diana Oh, directed by Lena Dunham; Lisa Edelstein in a work by Janine Nabers; Adam Faison in a work by Charly Evon Simpson; Santino Fontana in a work by Emily Zemba; Cherry Jones in a work by Erin Courtney, directed by Jenna Worsham; Sue Jean Kim in a work by Leslye Headland, directed by Annie Tippe; Judith Light in a work by Jon Robin Baitz, directed by Leigh Silverman; Jon-Michael Reese in a work by Harrison David Rivers, directed by Colette Robert; Amber Tamblyn in a work by Halley Feiffer; Marquise Vilson in a work by Migdalia Cruz, directed by Cándido Tirado; Mary Wiseman in a work by Boo Killebrew, directed by Jenna Worsham. As well as special appearances by U.S. Army veteran Teaira ‘T-bone’ Johnson, playwright Diana Oh, and actors Phillipa Soo and Amanda Seyfried.

The fifth edition of The Homebound Project was available August 5–9, 2020, and featured Brian Cox and Nicole Ansari-Cox in a work by Melis Aker, directed by Tatiana Pandiani; Joslyn DeFreece in a work by Lloyd Suh, directed by Colette Robert; a work written and performed by Lena Dunham, directed by Maggie Burrows; Ryan J. Haddad in a work by Christopher Oscar Peña, directed by Jaki Bradley; Daniel K. Isaac in a work by Sylvia Khoury; Andy Lucien in a work by Donnetta Lavinia Grays; Laurie Metcalf in work by Stephen Karam; Kelli O’Hara in a work by Lindsey Ferrentino, directed by Scott Ellis; Austin Pendleton in a work by Craig Lucas, directed by Pam MacKinnon; Cesar J. Rosado in a work by Basil Kreimendahl, directed by Samantha Soule; Amanda Seyfried in a work by Catya McMullen; directed by Jenna Worsham; and Johnny Sibilly in a work by Korde Arrington Tuttle, directed by Jenna Worsham. As well as special appearance by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, performer, producer, and actor Janelle Monáe.

Visit www.homeboundtheater.org and follow @homeboundtheater on Instagram for more information.

The Homebound Project has been made possible by the Theatre Authority, through a generous partnership with Actors’ Equity Association, American Guild of Musical Artists, American Guild of Variety Artists, and SAG-AFTRA.

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 4 kids could face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. nokidhungry.org