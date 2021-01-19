The Homeless,Violence are the Loose Thanks to de Blasio and Cuomo

Donnell Smith is a resident of the notorious 30th Street Men’s Homeless Shelter at Bellevue Hospital assaulting a costumed Minnie Mouse in Times Square and punched her in the face sending her ironically to …..Bellevue.

Smith has been arrested at least 15 times, for petit larceny, assault, drugs, robbery to criminal contempt, was back on the street less than 24 hours thanks to de Blasio and Cuomo’s bail reform law.

Because the charge was third degree assault, a misdemeanor, Smith was just handed a desk appearance ticket and released from police custody. If he had used a weapon he would have faced a felony charge, but hands are not considered weapons.

This same shelter came under scrutiny for the New Year’s Eve strangulation rape of a Kip’s Bay woman by Elijah Kelly, 23 another resident of this same shelter. Henry German an 83-year-old homeless man choked a woman and repeatedly stabbed a man in the chest with an ice pick

This shelter also sees men masturbating in front of 3-year-old’s. This shelter had 60 registered sexual predators, but shipped many to Brooklyn after resident Rodney Stover was accused of raping a woman at a neighborhood bar. The scary fact is these men where shipped there from Brooklyn and were not originally from Manhattan.

The suspect, believed to be 25 to 30 years old, fled the scene. He was last seen wearing black boots, black pants and a black jacket, police said.