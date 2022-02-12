MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
The House Of Gucci

The House Of Gucci

So far in the films I have seen for the Oscars both the fabulous Tick, Tick … Boom! and now Ridley Scott’s The House of Gucci have been terribly over looked. The House of Gucci  illustrates the backstabbing, betrayal, greed, and murder on the table inside the Gucci household. The only Oscar nod for this film is for Makeup and Hairstyling, there should have been one for Lady Gaga over Nicole Kidman’s portrayal of Lucille Ball in in Being the Ricardos.

Based on the book by Sara Gay Forden, a fierce Lady Gaga leads as Patrizia Reggiani, who meets and marries Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver). As she Patrizia talks Maurizio out of his law school, she finds her way into the family business and turns her husband against every member of the family. The performances and the life style is gaudy, the spite rampant and the bad-blood gets worse throughout the three decades across Rome, Milan, New York and the Swiss Alps.

Adam Driver, Lady Gaga

At first the couple are rejected by Maurizio’s class driven father Rodolfo (Jeremy Irons), who sees the true character of Patrizia and knows class matters. When Maurizio’s Uncle Aldo (Al Pacino) embraces the couple, partly due to his dysfunctional son Paolo (Jared Leto) the fun begins. Paulo is an not so smart incompetent businessman, a wannabe aspiring fashion designer with little taste and even less talent. The trouble also begins as Patrizia who is smart and ambitious, wants more as she sees behind the fraud and betrayal.

Selma Hayek

Salma Hayek plays the psychic Pina, who fuels Patrizia’s ambitions and advises her throughout. As Patrizia starts to lose her grip on Maurizio and become increasingly distraught and hysterical Pina helps bring about the climax. Hayek’s performance is wonderfully layered.

Reeve Carney, Lady Gaga

As the story moves on we meet the designers of the time, a  preppy Ralph Lauren, Versace, and Reeve Carney channeling Tom Ford.

Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Lady Gaga

In the end Gucci’s flailing image, greed, refusing to change in the ‘70s had them being bought out and taken over. In a way the death was the final piece of a demented puzzle.

Lady Gaga

What stands out is Arthur Max’s intricate production designs, Costumer Janty Yates fashionable style in the stores, runways and on Patrizia’s Gina Lollobrigida look and journey. From her unworldliness, to the stylish suits to her descent. For Driver Yates brings a masculine elegance, impeccable suits by Ermenegildo Zegna. Fashion is a character here, and yet was ignored by the academy.What pulls the film down is the fact the cast seems like they are in two different films. Gaga, Pacino and Leto are playing this for over the top performances bordering on camp, while Driver, Hyack and Camille Cottin as Paola Franchi are way laid back. This could also be the fault of screenwriters Becky Johnston and Roberto Bentivegna.

House of Gucci leaves you wanting more of the after story and satisfied in knowing the backstory.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

