MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

The Hungary L!ve Festival Is back

The Hungary L!ve Festival Is back
The Hungary L!ve Festival is coming back to New York May 23rd to May  29th 2022 featuring theater performances, film screenings,-concerts, workshops, lectures and so much more!
This year’s program includes Kristóf Kelemen’s Megfigyelők, DollarDaddy’s East, Éva Duda’s Mirror, Manna Produkció and Krisztián Gergye’s company “…Und echo” and László Göndör / Éva Katona’s I’ve Dreamt with my Grandmother
 
A theatrical adaptation of Pál Závada’s literary prize nominated novel, A Market Day, will be performed as a staged reading in English and directed by János Mohácsi featuring American actors. A screening of the Hungarian box office hit film Toxikoma, will be followed by a panel discussion with the film’s lead actor, Áron Molnár, and producer Gabriella Illés. 
Éva Duda, Krisztián Gergye and Márta Kelemen will host workshops.  The primary venue for the 2022 festival is the HERE Arts Center in the heart of New York  City. DJ Bootsie Trio & VJ Kemuri, a trio of musicians from different musical styles, will join the program. The Artisans Minimal – Márton Kovács and Ádám Móser – will give a special concert featuring Jessica Lurie, Nikolett Pankovits, Juancho Herrera and János Vázsonyi, at New York’s Nublu music club. 
An exhibition of the students from the Media Institute of the Moholy-Nagy University of the Arts will be on display in  the HERE Arts Center’s theatre halls.
 
HERE ART CENTER
145 6th Ave
New York, NY 10013
 
All events free to the public but must RSVP on line. 

Related Items
Events

Magda Katz has been in the entertainment world for most of her life as a child actress, assistant to the head publicist of Avco Embassy Pictures, theatrical print agent. She went on to manage the show business career of her 2 children for over 15 years. For the last five years Magda has been filming and editing video trailers of live performances as well as celebrity interviews. Broadway After Dark was the first website to feature her video trailers. She contributed in creating a star studded 90th birthday party for Mickey Rooney at Feinstein’s at the Regency Hotel. Her video trailers have a large international following. Videos are featured on www.t2conline.com. All of Magda’s videos can be viewed at http://www.youtube.com/user/MagdaCorrespondent

Related Items

More in Events

7A Records announces the release of Dolenz, Jones, Boyce & Hart’s original studio and live albums on July 8

G. H. HARDINGMay 22, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Kimberly Akimbo, Hair, Lorraine Hansberry Initiative and A Strange Loop

Suzanna BowlingMay 22, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGMay 21, 2022
Read More

The Drama League Awards and You Are There

Genevieve Rafter KeddyMay 21, 2022
Read More

The 88th Annual Drama League Awards Winners

Genevieve Rafter KeddyMay 21, 2022
Read More

Hot Happenings in May

ElizaBeth TaylorMay 20, 2022
Read More

Your Guide to Booking Event Hosts This Summer

WriterMay 20, 2022
Read More

The Office BFFs Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey at Town Hall

Craig J HorsleyMay 20, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Naked Theatre, HYPROV:Improv Under Hypnosis, Oratorio for Living Things, The Shubert Foundation’s 2022 High School Theatre Festival and Are You There?

Suzanna BowlingMay 20, 2022
Read More