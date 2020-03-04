The Importance Of A Diverse Portfolio

It is important to optimise and drive the performance of any investments. This is the only way to maximise your returns. Passively allowing a portfolio to tick over, whilst concentrated in one area of investment puts your money at risk. Successful investors diversify their portfolio by identifying vehicles to take advantage of, including investing strategy, market and locations:

Foreign Investment Mitigates Loss During A Domestic Recession

Home country bias is the natural inclination of an investor (whether individual, working on behalf of clients or managing a business’ assets), towards domestic markets. The inclination is born from a better understanding and a better feeling towards consumer attitudes in their home country, but also because it’s easier to digest information when it is presented to you in your language and in a way you can understand. This is where an expert network of investment connections could help diversify a portfolio, connecting investors with professionals, directors and experts in their field to advise on foreign investment. This could provide investors with access to lucrative foreign markets that offers yields that are not subject to the same economic influences. This means if your domestic economy was to experience a recession, the diverse placements would help to cover and protect your investment portfolio.

Offset The Risk Of Investing

In financial circles, there’s no reward without a risk. Yet there is no reason to open yourself and your portfolio up for a loss. There are so many factors that can move stock price, including demand and supply, dividends, and eco-political climates. For example, think about the stock price of different mobile phone companies after the Huawei phone scandal, it fluctuated because it caused a political stir.

Diversifying your investments into different industries and sectors means that you are less likely to be negatively impacted by an event or movement in any one market. This means you can stay nimble to any changes within your portfolio and still ride out a downturn. Of course, it is still crucial to make informed (and not emotional) investment decisions, consulting professionals with insights into the market wherever possible, because you will not experience such extreme favourable returns either, but investment is a long game.

Take Advantage Of Different Areas Of Investment

As we’ve mentioned, diversifying a portfolio brings so much more opportunity and potential yield, whilst avoiding heavy hitting losses, but perhaps at a more gradual rate. This is particularly true when you are investing in stocks across different markets, however diversifying the area of investment can mean that you have a gradual yield as well as a lump sum when you need it.

Many people avoid diversifying their area of investment because they do not know how to start in a new area. For example, real estate is often a safe investment that is easy to understand because it’s basic knowledge that you can accrue throughout your own life. Moreover, it’s quite predictable and not often volatile. Whereas stock values move constantly, and as mentioned above, there are a lot of independent factors that impact the price of any one market. This can make investors wary about committing to the risk. Simply sticking to one area of investment closes you off from fantastic potential returns, though. And remember, there’s no rewards without risks.