The Importance of Nutrient Diversity in Your Diet

Do you ever get sick of food? We all tend to stick with our tried and true standbys in our diet because let’s face it, keeping up with the trends and fads is impossible. If we are lucky enough to find a special diet that works for our particular needs that’s even better – so why would we even bother to change it up?

Diversity in your diet is essential to be sure your body is getting all the necessary nutrients it requires to function at its best. It is also the only way to keep you from getting bored with healthy food and reverting to less ideal choices.

What if you could have healthy meals prepared and delivered right to your door?

Change Matters

Let’s talk about the importance of taste diversity. While it’s nice to find a meal you like and repeat your healthy favorites, eating the same meal multiple times a week will eventually cause you to veer from your diet plan. No one wants to eat the same thing every single day, or even repeat the same meal pattern weekly. It’s time to do away with “Meatloaf Thursdays.”

Having a healthy meal prepared and delivered by a meal service like Thistle, puts the variety back in your food routine. Enjoy pre-planned meals created by expert chefs and never get bored again! With a meal delivery subscription, you’ll always be eating what’s in season, fresh, and delicious.

Wait – it gets better. Each week, these chiefs create an entirely new menu, packed with the same high quality ingredients and superfoods your body needs everyday. Choose your favorites, which will change as often as the menu itself, or be bold and try something out of your comfort zone.

Additionally, since nutrient diversity is essential for overall health, having a variety of dishes that change weekly will continue to fulfill your body’s nutritional needs. You can even customize your meal choices to accommodate special needs your body may have week to week.

Customize

A healthy meal prepared and delivered to your door has to be more than diverse in nutrients and flavor – it should also be customizable.

As mentioned, your body’s nutritional needs will vary from day to day, so you need a meal plan that can adjust to accommodate. When you subscribe, you have the option to choose from various recipes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. These can be changed, paused, or swapped out for any reason. If you still want to integrate your own specialties into your weekly routine, you can opt for fewer meals to be sent in your order. You can even customize delivery times to fit your personal schedule, avoiding perishable food from sitting on your porch all day.

Nothing You Don’t Want

A good healthy meal that is prepared and delivered to your door should have everything you want – and nothing you don’t. You may be thinking “processed” when you think “packaged,” but these nutritional meals don’t fall into that category.

Menus are designed to provide your body with vitamins and minerals that are found in whole, organic foods which are free of added sugars and preservatives. These are mindfully designed to meet your macronutrient needs.

All meals made at Thistle are gluten free. These nutrient diverse concoctions are packed with protein, whole grains and legumes like quinoa, lentils, and chickpeas. With a belief in the power of plants, you’ll enjoy a rainbow of foods packed with nutrients and antioxidants.

To avoid dairy ingredients meals are made with coconut cream, nut cheeses and flavorful dressings to eliminate any reliance on dairy for the great taste. This makes delivered meals appealing to a more diverse group of people.

Benefits

Healthy, prepared meals delivered to your door offer more than just a diverse smorgasbord of tasty and nutritional food. Get rid of energy spikes with low-glycemic carbs and protein-packed ingredients.

With options containing healthy fats and omega fatty acids to feed your brain, you can also curb your daily stress levels and balance your hormones.

If bloating is an issue, these high fiber, and low sodium foods can help reduce your inflammation and promote blood flow to your digestive system. Thistle meals are low in sugar and rich in antioxidants like biotin and beta-carotene which help hydrate the skin and slow agins.

Change can be good – and changes in your diet can help you achieve your diverse nutritional goals. By changing up recipes to avoid food boredom, you also ensure your body is receiving every nutrient it needs to function at its best.

Customize your diet to focus on a specific need or to help support new deficiencies as they arise in your day to day life. Eliminate anti-healthy ingredients and reap the benefits of a nutrient diverse diet.