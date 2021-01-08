The Importance of Personal Preference When Choosing Jewelry

One of the fascinating things about jewelry is that an individual’s preferences can vary wildly from everyone else — with tastes as varied as the different types of jewelry showcase online. There is an uncountable number of choices and an almost unlimited number of potential combinations for just about every type of jewelry that it can be quite easy for just about anyone to get overwhelmed.

However, the beauty of jewelry is that beauty is all in the eye of the beholder. When you look at yourself in the mirror, how you feel about your current combination matters more than even the opinion of the biggest names in the fashion industry. After all, trends come and go, but preferences tend to last a lifetime.

Follow the advice of fashion gurus, but don’t take it to heart

Just as there are plenty of different combinations of jewelry, there are many different jewelry experts looking to influence how you feel about certain combinations online. While many of them provide sound advice when it comes to jewels, if their opinions are in direct conflict with your own, do not feel too bad about the situation.

After all, what matters is how you feel about the jewelry, which means even the biggest names in the industry can only do so much to influence you. There is nothing to worry about when your preferences do not match that of your favorite content creators, as it just goes to show how unique your tastes are compared to everyone else.

The impact of simplicity and subtlety

One of the best examples lies in the subtle impact of gold plated jewelry like those from Jewelry Studio. Compared to many other metals and precious stones, gold plated jewelry has a habit of standing out due to its intense luster. It is the reason why a single gold ring will stand out so much more than several rings adorning a single hand.

In such cases, the idea of less is more matters quite a bit. If you are looking to make a significant impact with as little as possible, utilizing gold jewelry can get the job done. That said, if you are more the type to make use of various pieces of jewelry together, it would be best to go with what you like.

Being comfortable in your own skin

Aside from subtlety and fashion advice, confidence counts for so much more than many people realize. When someone is happy with their choices and steps out into the world feeling good with what they are wearing, people will notice no matter the combination. It is the very reason why personal preference matters so much — as how you feel about the combination will trump just about every other piece of advice out there!

If there are people out there who have negative things to say about your look, consider if the feedback is actually constructive before making changes. After all, you cannot please everybody — which means you should work toward pleasing yourself over everyone else.

Image: https://pixabay.com/photos/jewelry-store-wedding-rings-wedding-1803808/