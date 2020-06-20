The Inaugural Antonyo Awards Musically and Theatrically Showcased Black America

Broadway Black in association with The Black Theatre Society presented The Inaugural Antonyo Awards last night. Starting off the show was the glorious voiced Sasha Allen who sang “The Black National Anthem”. This beautiful song was originally called “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by J. Rosamond Johnson and James Weldon Johnson. We should all know this uplifting song.

Then the well performed opening number performed with creator Drew Shade highlighted Black excellence.

The Awards were given out by major actors who have given so much.

For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/when the rainbow is enuf won big with five wins. Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, won Best Musical and Adrienne Warren, who was denied a well deserved Tony, which she deserved hands down, won Best Actor in a Musical. Best Play went to Aziza Barnes’ BLKS. Scroll down for the winners.

A selection of the show “Broadway Blacks Firsts”, was musically and historically significant and gloriously musical. Here is a list of who performed.

“Black verse”s showcased tap at its finest. Bravo!

And The Winners are:

Best Musical

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Best Play

BLKS by Aziza Barnes

Best Revival

For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Best Actor in a Musical on Broadway

Adrienne Warren, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Best Actor in a Play on Broadway

Audra McDonald, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

Best Actor in a Musical Off-Broadway

LaChanze, The Secret Life of Bees

Best Actor in a Play Off-Broadway

Danielle Brooks, Much Ado About Nothing

Best Featured Actor in a Musical on Broadway

Celia Rose Gooding, Jagged Little Pill

Best Featured Actor in a Play on Broadway

Chalia La Tour, Slave Play

Best Featured Actor in a Musical Off-Broadway

Jasmine Cephas Jones, Cyrano

Best Featured Actor in a Play Off-Broadway

Okwui Okpokwasili, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf

Best Solo Performance

Michael Benjamin Washington, Fires in the Mirror

Best Book

Michael R. Jackson, A Strange Loop

Best Original Score

The Secret of Life Bees

Best Director

Lileana Blain-Cruz, Anatomy of A Suicide

Best Choreography

Camille A. Brown, for For Colored Girls Who Have Committed Suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Best Lighting Design

Allen Lee Hughes, A Soldiers Play

Best Scenic Design

Lawrence E. Moten III, Native Son

Best Sound

Rucyl Frison, Anatomy of a Suicide

Best Costumes

Toni-Leslie James, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Best Hair & Wig Design

Nikiya Mathis, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Best Orchestrations

Skinfolk: An American Show

Best Quarantine Content

Daniel J. Watts, The Jam IG Live

Best Kindfolk Awards

Lorraine Hansberry Award: Loy A Webb

Langston Hughes Award: Donja R. Love

Welcome Award: Dharon E. Jones

The Doors of the Theatre Are Open Award: National Black Theatre

Lifetime Achievement Award: Chuck Cooper

The Inaugural Antonyo Awards were well produced, entertaining and spoke up. They are worth watching and will give you insight to some wonderful talent waiting to be discovered.