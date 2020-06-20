The Inaugural Antonyo Awards Musically and Theatrically Showcased Black America

Broadway Black in association with The Black Theatre Society presented The Inaugural Antonyo Awards last night. Starting off the show was the glorious voiced Sasha Allen who sang “The Black National Anthem”. This beautiful song was originally called “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by J. Rosamond Johnson and James Weldon Johnson. We should all know this uplifting song.
Then the well performed opening number performed with creator Drew Shade highlighted Black excellence.
The Awards were given out by major actors who have given so much.
For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/when the rainbow is enuf won big with five wins. Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, won Best Musical and Adrienne Warren, who was denied a well deserved Tony, which she deserved hands down, won Best Actor in a Musical. Best Play went to Aziza Barnes’ BLKS. Scroll down for the winners.
A selection of the show “Broadway Blacks Firsts”, was musically and historically significant and gloriously musical. Here is a list of who performed.
“Black verse”s showcased tap at its finest. Bravo!
And The Winners are:
Best Musical
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Best Play
BLKS by Aziza Barnes
Best Revival
For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Best Actor in a Musical on Broadway
Adrienne Warren, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Best Actor in a Play on Broadway
Audra McDonald, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune
Best Actor in a Musical Off-Broadway
LaChanze, The Secret Life of Bees
Best Actor in a Play Off-Broadway
Danielle Brooks, Much Ado About Nothing
Best Featured Actor in a Musical on Broadway
Celia Rose Gooding, Jagged Little Pill
Best Featured Actor in a Play on Broadway
Chalia La Tour, Slave Play
Best Featured Actor in a Musical Off-Broadway
Jasmine Cephas Jones, Cyrano
Best Featured Actor in a Play Off-Broadway
Okwui Okpokwasili, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf
Best Solo Performance
Michael Benjamin Washington, Fires in the Mirror
Best Book
Michael R. Jackson, A Strange Loop
Best Original Score
The Secret of Life Bees
Best Director
Lileana Blain-Cruz, Anatomy of A Suicide
Best Choreography
Camille A. Brown, for For Colored Girls Who Have Committed Suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Best Lighting Design
Allen Lee Hughes, A Soldiers Play
Best Scenic Design
Lawrence E. Moten III, Native Son
Best Sound
Rucyl Frison, Anatomy of a Suicide
Best Costumes
Toni-Leslie James, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Best Hair & Wig Design
Nikiya Mathis, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Best Orchestrations
Skinfolk: An American Show
Best Quarantine Content
Daniel J. Watts, The Jam IG Live
Best Kindfolk Awards
Lorraine Hansberry Award: Loy A Webb
Langston Hughes Award: Donja R. Love
Welcome Award: Dharon E. Jones
The Doors of the Theatre Are Open Award: National Black Theatre
Lifetime Achievement Award: Chuck Cooper
The Inaugural Antonyo Awards were well produced, entertaining and spoke up. They are worth watching and will give you insight to some wonderful talent waiting to be discovered.
