The Incredible Hypocrisy of Age of Covid

There are 329,000,000 people living in the United States of America.

There are 545 politicians responsible for governing those people.

This is an open plea to those 545 leaders.

Followed by an Open Letter.

THE PLEA

PLEASE MAKE A DECISION.

Wear the mask.

Don’t wear the mask.

Go to school.

Don’t go to school.

Pay your rent.

Don’t pay your mortgage.

Stay home and collect unemployment

Go back to work.

Come into the country with COVID-19 if you are from Guatemala.

Stay home, if you are from Cuba, even if you’re healthy and COVID-Free.

Sing! If you’re on a Broadway stage.

Don’t sing! If you’re in a church.

Close the Northern Border.

Open the Southern Border.

Give up your guns.

Shoot whoever you want if you’re in Chicago.

Destroy a multi-trillion-dollar Pipeline if it emanates from Hardisty in Alberta, Canada.

Subsidize a multi-trillion-dollar Pipeline if it emanates from Leningrad’s Vyborgsky District on the Baltic Sea.

Embrace the First Amendment.

Be careful what you Tweet.

Get vaccinated.

Even if the FDA won’t approve any of the vaccines.

Abolish all racial hatred.

Unless it is aimed at white men.

Don’t dress up in KKK Robes or Blackface.

Unless you are the Governor of Virginia or the Prime Minister of Canada.

Wear two masks.

China has sold and shipped 224,000,000,000 of them.

THE LETTER

Dear 545 People In Charge,

Make a decision. Or. We will get another 545 people.

Signed,

The 329,000,000 Americans Being Played for Idiots.