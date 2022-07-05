The Incredible Magic of The 46th Annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks

It was not just another night. It was a night of absolute magic that will be remembered forever.

On Monday, July 4, the skyline of New York City became a place of magic. Millions of revelers gathered on the crisp summer day to bear witness to the most display that honored America and the proud citizens of the country. It was a celebration so grand that only Macy’s and an incredible team could create such a captivating moment in American history.

NBC’s 46th annual “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks” was not just another show. The program was a precise movement that embraced the people watching it with a warm and delightful hug that was so needed after a few years of distress. It brought back the twinkle in our eyes as we stood wide-eyed and full of wonder with each sparkling firecracker in the air.

The applause for these magic makers just cannot be loud enough. The signature jaw dropping pyrotechnic salute to America featured a barrage of dazzling shells and effects that aired live from coast-to-coast which showcased more than 48,000 shells and effects from five barges positioned between E. 23rd and E. 42nd Streets on the East River.

The iconic event was special from start to finish. The 25-minute show is synchronized to patriotic music featured shells and effects in 30 colors and shapes. This year’s design launched on average more than 1,900 shells and effects per minute. It made the heart flutter to see the incredible display that brought more pyrotechnic

firepower reaching dramatic heights of 1,000 feet to the water’s edge.

An annual New York City tradition since 1976, traditional moments in the iconic show brought back a dazzling tribute in light and thesignature moment of each spectacle, the Macy’s Golden Mile. Showcased to a medley

of “My Country Tis of Thee” and “America the Beautiful,” sung by Joaquina Kalukango, the Tony Award-winning star of the Broadway musical “Paradise Square,” thousands of

golden-hued shells created a dramatic cascade effect stretching for more than a mile.

The bright and beautiful night was also a special evening filled with special moment and music. Before the fireworks 5 Seconds of Summer, Brett Eldredge, Carly Pearce, and Pitbull with Filmore took the stage. Lin-Manuel Miranda, James Monroe Iglehart, Kaila Mullady, Dizzy Senze and Anthony Veneziale from the cast of Freestyle Love Supreme united for a special performance and Broadway’s “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” with cast members also performed.

In addition, as part of NBC’s “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks” broadcast, everyday heroes and celebrity guests shared their inspirational stories about what it means to live in the

United States in a series of segments called “The American Spirit.” This year Craig Ferguson, Padma Lakshmi, Paulina Porizkova and Wolfgang Puck participated.

The 46th edition of Macy’s Fireworks was conceived, designed and produced by Macy’s with Pyro Spectaculars by Souza.

This year a more inclusive experience was highlighted for blind and visually impaired viewers as NBCUniversal presented a special with a live audio description on the Secondary Audio Program channel (SAP), provided by Descriptive Video Works. This year’s broadcast was also available with additional audio narration, describing the rich

visuals and performances.

The “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular” telecast is a production of Universal Television in association with Macy’s. It is produced by Brad Lachman Productions with Lachman and Bill Bracken serving as executive producers.