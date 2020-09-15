The Insanity of NYC’s Mayor Today

The UWS Open Hearts Initiative has won against the the West Side Community Organization as Mayor Bill deBlasio reverses his decision to move homeless people out the luxury hotels, after he bussed them in from other boroughs. In one of the hotels, the Harmonia, what has not been talked about is the disabled residents that were displaced for the released pedophiles, drug addicts, the mental ill and criminals that de Blasio allowed to be bussed in. Let us not forget the homeless in Manhattan for the most part were not living in Manhattan.

Again let’s talk about the economics. The hotels are being paid $170 a night, but they house 2 people per room, which means the hotel is getting $340 a night and they bussed in 52 MEN per hotel. Who do you think is paying for this? What kind of benefits could $17,680.00 a night per hotel accomplish? That is $548,080.00 a month per hotel. The homeless are in a 139 hotels in Manhattan. Do the math $76,183,120.00 and then tell me this is not insane. Yet business and their owners are being forced to leave due to the economics. They want the wealthy taxed as their properties are going down as is their safety.

There is something else nobody has talked about and that is the Javitts was set up for the COVID patients that never arrived. The Javits Center, had a expectancy to be able to house up to 2,500, which was healthy and had places for services for those who needed it. This was paid for and set up and went to waste!

De Blasio says Madison Square Garden and other NYC sports venues should pay more taxes, yet they are not allowed to open. New York City Council already called for the Garden, Yankee Stadium, the Barclays Center and Citi Field to pay property taxes, so what is next?

What about giving back some of his wife’s $1.1million staff? What about the misplaced $565 million through ThriveNYC his wife’s company?

Get ready for a teachers strike due to panicked city teachers protesting “unsafe” classrooms. The Mayor’s reopening plan is not safe states the teacher’s union, in a statement.

De Blasio has admitted that 55 city Department of Education staffers have tested positive for COVID-19. His response “Let’s talk about the obvious — some people will test positive, and those folks will immediately get support,” he said at a City Hall press briefing.

On another note, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has canceled the annual Thanksgiving Macy’s Day Parade due to coronavirus concerns, making it virtual.

What makes all these stories incredulous is that both Governor Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio publicly pushed for a major aid package, as they attacked Trump. Is it difficult to understand that you get more or what you want by being kinder, less insulting and respectful. Sometimes you have to make the hard choices, which neither seems to be able to do. They should take an example from the prostitutes who now roam the streets, who pretend to love you in a minutes notice in order to make the sale.