Events
The Irene Gandy Stage Directing Assistantships Announced By The Drama League
The Drama League’s Bonnie Comley, Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, and Bevin Ross announced the campaign to rename The Drama League Stage Directing Assistantships program to The Irene Gandy Directing Assistantships. Check out photos from the event below!
“In recognition of the incomparable Irene Gandy’s six decades of achievement in the theater, as well as her unparalleled commitment to making sure the next generation of theater artists are lifted up and given center stage in our field, The Drama League is launching a campaign to rename The Drama League Stage Directing Assistantships program to The Irene Gandy Directing Assistantships in her honor,” Comley stated.
Lady Irene Gandy received the 2020 Tony Honors Excellence in Theatre Award from the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League for her “demonstrated extraordinary achievement in theater.” Ms. Gandy has also received a Tony Award as a producer of the Best Revival of a Musical for The Gershwins’ Porgy & Bess. She is the only Black female press agent member of ATPAM (Association of Theatrical Press Agents and Managers) for over 50 years. In 2008, she became the first female press agent to be immortalized with a Sardi’s caricature. Gandy began her career in 1968 as a publicist with Douglas Turner Ward and Robert Hooks’ Negro Ensemble Company. Since then, she has worked on over 100 Broadway shows, including August Osage County, Glengarry Glen Ross, Radio Golf, Bubbling Brown Sugar, Smokey Joe’s Cafe, Lena Horne: The Lady, and her Music, and The Wiz.
“Today, this program identifies the next generation of Irene Gandys – talented Black, Latine, AAPI, Indigenous, and Global Majority artists at the beginning of their professional careers, who only lack one thing – access to the highest levels of theatrical production and resources to support them as they rise,” Gabriel Stelian Shanks told the Board members, colleagues, and philanthropists gathered at The Players.
“We’re partnering with the biggest theaters in America – Manhattan Theatre Club, McCarter, the Guthrie, the Geffen Playhouse in L.A., Trinity Rep, Denver Center, and more – to provide a first real job as Assistant Director on a major mainstage production at these theaters. The Gandy Assistantships will pay their salary for this show, ensure that they have health care coverage, and cover their travel and housing so that they can work without worrying about basic life amenities. Then, we pair these emerging BIPOC artists with a BIPOC director who is leading and thriving in these companies. These are world-class directors like Schneider Award winner May Adrales and our very own Nicole Watson, the Associate Artistic Director of McCarter Theater Center. They not only offer a role model as a person of color with a successful directing track record, but they offer, like Irene, hope, guidance, and a path forward. Trailblazers training the next generation of trailblazers, which is why we find this a perfect match for Irene. Her spirit motivates us to do this work and support the great Black and Brown directors of the future. Because when we do, we change who is in the room. We change who is onstage, what stories are told…and by whom. And we change millions of audience members around the world. This is the highest purpose of our art form, to reimagine the future for every person sitting in our audience,” Stelian Shanks continued.
Executive Director Bevin Ross introduced Nicole A. Watson, who, in addition to being a member of the Drama League Board and the Associate Artistic Director of the McCarter Theater, was one of the Directing Mentors for the soon-to-be-called “Irene Gandy” Directing Assistantships when she directed Blues For An Alabama Sky at the Guthrie Theatre. Ms. Watson explained the importance of the Drama League Directors Project and its impact on her career path, claiming, “it all started ten years ago with the connections made by Gabriel through The Drama League.”
Celebrity
The Glorious Corner
BRYNE BREAK-UP — (Via Ultimate Classic Rock) David Bryne admitted it was “very possible” he mishandled Talking Heads’ breakup. During an interview with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes, Byrne offered up some contrition for the way things ended with the band.“I became, I think, kind of obsessive about getting that show up and running,” Byrne said, referring to Talking Heads’ 1983-84 tour. “I might not have been the most pleasant person to deal with at that point.”The fragmentation that began then continued for several years. Even as Talking Heads continued making music, Byrne began pursuing projects outside of the band.
“As I became more relaxed as a person, started writing different kinds of songs, songs that maybe weren’t quite as angst-ridden and peculiar, so fans were probably disappointed. ‘We liked the really quirky guy’ or ‘We liked the guy who was really struggling with himself and really having a hard time,’” Byrne noted. “And I thought, ‘Why would you wish that on me? For your own amusement, right?’”
By the dawn of the 90’s, Talking Heads “was pretty much over.” Still, there was never an official announcement about the disbandment. “As far as we’re concerned, the band never really broke up. David just decided to leave,” drummer Chris Frantz famously told the Los Angeles Times in 1992.
Byrne said he didn’t know if rumors that his bandmates heard about the breakup in media reports were true but admitted he didn’t discuss it with them properly. “I think it is very possible that I did not handle it as best as I could,” he confessed to Cooper.
In a bonus “Overtime” section of the 60 Minutes interview, Byrne once again affirmed that Talking Heads would never reunite.
“I realized after awhile that I was very happy doing the kind of wide variety of things that I was doing and the different kinds of music that I was doing,” he explained. “And I thought, ‘Why should I trade in my happiness for some cash?’
Knowing Bryne during that whole new-wave moment. he indeed was very, very quirky. But if he’s indeed found some inner peace -not to mention much success- then so be it. I’d put him right up there with Peter Gabriel – a true innovator.
Watch him perform the title track at Sunday’s Oscars, for the film Everything Everywhere All at Once.
SHORT TAKES — Look for a forthcoming doc on Gary Glitter. From Deadline: https://deadline.com/2023/03/gary-glitter-documentary-netflix-1235280243/
…Terrific article on Leon Russell from Jim Farber in the U.K’s Guardian. Check it out here:
3 episodes in on ABC’s compelling The Company You Keep with Milo Ventimiglia and Catherine Haena Kim, and we’re totally hooked. Based on the South Korean TV series My Fellow Citizens!, its brilliantly written for adults only and the performances are first rate. Ventimiglia, who has always been one to watch, shines here as does Kim and William Fichtner, Polly Draper (thirtysomething) and Sarah Wayne Callies (Prison Break). The first episode was front-loaded with so much intel, it took a minute, but we’re loving it now …
Jason Sudeikis on Ted Lasso possibly ending: “I mean, there’s always Cameo, right?” Sudeikis tells Deadline how he could return as Ted one day, via the website that lets you request personalized videos from your favorite actors. “This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell. The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet—that being Season 3—it’s flattering. Maybe by May 31, once all 12 episodes of the season [have been released], they’re like, ‘Man, you know what, we get it, we’re fine. We don’t need anymore, we got it.’ But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we’ve come up with so far” …
The second season of HBO’s Perry Mason returned Monday (Chapter Nine) and was just terrific. Matthew Rhys is just perfect for the beleaguered Mason, as are all of the other characters, including the stunning Juliet Rylance as Della Street. Very stylized for sure, it’s smart-TV for adults. We loved it …
As a longtime fan of James Spader and The Blacklist I was sorry to hear that this would be their last season. I watched the first episode last week and was let down a tad, but their second was as strong as ever. Spader even name drops Steve Jones, the guitarist for the Sex Pistols and even drops his radio show, Joney’s Jukebox; I know Jones and am sure he was justifiably proud. Bravo James Spader. What an actor …
Check out the alternate-cover on The Monkees on the new Goldmine cover. Another Henry Diltz-gem for sure … Happy Bday Micky Dolenz; David Gilmour; and Bill McCuddy.
Events
Jameson Irish Whiskey and Regina Hall
Jameson Irish Whiskey and actor-comedian Regina Hall have found the perfect way for you get your green on! The comedian is helping encoure fans to take SPTO. You heard that right! St. Patrick’s Day Time Off.
Turn your attention to more pressing matters, like celebrating the wonderful holiday with family and friends on Friday, March 17. Sure, taking the day off from work isn’t always as easy as it seems. But this will help you have the fun that we all deserve in life!
We tried this and you will love it too! The Jameson Desk Decoy, a limited edition, personalized and life-size cardboard cutout designed to “stand in” for you at work just in case your boss tries to ruin your SPTO. With the Jameson Desk Decoy, the real you can turn your attention to more pressing matters, like enjoying a Jameson and Ginger with friends, guilt-free.
Jameson Desk Decoy will become available to consumers on JamesonSPTO.com starting February 15th for an SRP of $17.80 plus tax with free shipping in the continental U.S. Hope you’re able to share with your audience. Also, PTO guilt is real. That’s why Jameson Irish Whiskey is offering a $10,000 bonus to one lucky fan 21+ who forgoes the office on St. Patrick’s Day in favor of celebrating the Irish holiday at a bar.
Irish Whiskey fans can pledge to take the day off and enter here to win the cash. On St. Patrick’s Day, Jameson will video call one lucky winner between 3 and 4 p.m. local time to make sure they’re celebrating St. Patty’s Day the right way – out and about with friends, Irish whiskey and an empty work calendar. If they can prove they’re celebrating appropriately, Jameson will award the winner with the $10,000 bonus.
Cover art by Eyestetix Studio on Unsplash
Events
Inside the Hudson River Park Friends’ Playground Committee
Hosted by Weather Anchor of NBC’s TODAY, Al Roker, the event honored actress and author Jill Kargman and Zara Terez Tisch, the Founder and CEO of Terez. The Luncheon featured a live auction led by Harry Santa-Olalla. Additional attendees included: Sas Goldberg, Erin Lichy, Meredith Melling, Lindsey Peers, Bronson Van Wyck and others.
Hudson River Park is a 550-acre recreational oasis running from Chambers Street to 59th Street bringing much needed, green open space to millions of New Yorkers. Hudson River Park is NOT a city park and relies on private donations and community support to keep the Park green, clean and growing.
The Hudson River Park Friends’ Playground Committee honors accomplished parents and leaders in their communities who are actively engaged and supportive of Hudson River Park and its initiatives. The Playground Committee works to gather support from the local community and raise funds for education, play areas, sports fields, children’s programs and more. Since the Playground Committee’s inception, their advocacy efforts have made a profound impact and the Committee has raised over $6 million to benefit the Park.
Harry Santa-Olalla led the afternoon’s live auction, which featured unique experiences from premier restaurants within Hudson River Park — City Winery and Grand Banks — and popular sports bundles, including meeting the pros at the US Open and an ultimate New York Sports Fan package.
In keeping with this year’s event theme — Stay Wild — the money raised at HRPK Friends’ Playground Committee Luncheon helps fund the Park’s 550+ free programs including public education, environmental sustainability and special events for families and children — because today’s wild playground-goers are the future stewards of the environment.
This year, Hudson River Park celebrates its 25th anniversary with the openings of exciting new amenities at Pier 57, the reopening of Chelsea Waterside Park, the grand openings of Gansevoort Peninsula and Pier 97 — bringing nearly eight acres of new green spaces to NYC families.
The Playground Committee Luncheon’s sponsors included BLADE, The Corcoran Group and Frying Pan.
The 2023 Luncheon Planning Committee includes: Rebekah Klipper (co-president), Sarah Lambert (co-president); Wendy Amsterdam, Jenny Miller Dutton, Jillian Simpson, Caroline Bliss Spencer and Megan Stackhouse.
Trending
-
Tech2 years ago
How to Take Advantage of Virtual Numbers for SMS
-
Business2 years ago
Entre Institute Review – Is Jeff Lerner’s Program a Scam?
-
Entertainment2 years ago
A Star is Born – Barvina Takes Entertainment World by Storm
-
Events2 months ago
New Year’s Eve Traditions In The US and Around The World
-
Film8 months ago
Elvis and The Mob Connection
-
Broadway2 years ago
Broadway Reopening: The Theatre Listings
-
Spiritual2 years ago
The History of Numerology
-
Family2 years ago
Who Is Justine Ang Fonte and Why Are We Letting Her Near Children?
-
Broadway10 months ago
Funny Girl Makes Julie Benko a Star
-
Tech2 years ago
Are there any issues with updating YouTube Vanced on your android phone?