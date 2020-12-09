The Irish Tenors Bring Christmas From Ireland

The Irish Tenors annual Christmas tour was cancelled due to Covid . They are all in Ireland at present and decided to keep the Christmas concert tradition alive by providing an online concert , Christmas in Ireland filmed at Deerfield residence , The US Ambassadors to Ireland’s residence in Ireland ,

Tickets on sale now via showtix4u.com. The show will be available with a few options for viewing. December 19 at 8PM East Coast time, December 23 at 3PM to accommodate Irish and European and finally on Deccember 27 for US and Canada at 7:30PM East Coast Time.

The concert will premiere a new Christmas song that has been recorded by one of the founding members Anthony Kearns. The song Macy’s Window (Christmas in New York) is written by Brendon Graham (Rock n’ Roll Kids, You Raise Me Up, Isle of Hope, Isle of Tears) with Niall Kinsella (Piano), Colin Farrell (Fiddle), The Choir of St. Joseph’s Girls School from Finglas West, Dublin.

This song is now available for download on Itunes.

The Irish Tenors – Ronan Tynan, Anthony Kearns, and Declan Kelly – have been the acknowledged Celtic music kings since they burst upon the scene during a 1998 special. With ten best selling CD’s to their credit, they share company with the likes of The Three Tenors and Andrea Bocelli as the biggest money makers PBS has presented.

The Irish Tenors rekindled the love of all things Irish in America, and opened the door for countless Irish music groups to hit the United States, but The Irish Tenors cannot be duplicated; The Irish Tenors are the real deal! They have stood the test of time; audiences of all ages love the Irish Tenors and clamor to get tickets whenever they perform. Full houses and standing ovations are the norm for The Irish Tenors.

The Irish Tenors have performed all over the world, including the best venues in America, From Radio City Music Hall, Madison Square Gardens and Carnegie Hall in New York to The Hollywood Bowl in California – they have blazed the trail from coast to coast stopping in nearly every city in between; thrilling audiences at every single stop with their enchanting Irish repertoire, sweeping secular selections and dynamic holiday fare.

For updates on future concerts check theirishtenorsmusic.com