MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Art

The Jewish Museum Presents Afterlives: Recovering the Lost Stories of Looted Art The Art Stolen From The Nazi’s

The Jewish Museum Presents Afterlives: Recovering the Lost Stories of Looted Art The Art Stolen From The Nazi’s

Featured art Marc Chagall, Purim, c. 1916-17, oil on canvas. Philadelphia Museum of Art: The Louis E. Stern Collection, 1963, 1963-181-11. © Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York / ADAGP, Paris.

During World War II, untold numbers of artworks and pieces of cultural property were stolen by the Nazi’s. After the war, an estimated one million artworks and 2.5 million books were recovered. Many more were destroyed. “Afterlives: Recovering the Lost Stories of Looted Art,”which opened Friday and runs through January 2022, chronicles the layered stories of the objects that survived, exploring the circumstances of their theft, their post-war rescue, and their afterlives in museums and private collections. 75 years after the end of World War II, 53 works of art and 80 ceremonial objects are on display at New York’s Jewish Museum once more.

Henri Matisse “The Girl in Yellow and Blue with Guitar” 

Recounting how these works withstood the violence of war, is detailed in their often-complicated postwar rescue in a meditation on loss and recovery — both on an individual and collective scale.

Tiered seder plate from the 18th-19th century. (Gift of the Danzig Jewish Community to The Jewish Museum NYC)

“The exhibit is a sobering reminder of that history. We wanted to tell a concise and clear story of the looting but also to tell the story of recovery and ongoing restitution. It’s about coming to terms with what happened,” said Jewish Museum chief curator Darsie Alexander.

Afterlives includes objects looted from Jewish collections during the war, including works by Pierre Bonnard, Marc Chagall, Paul Cézanne, Gustave Courbet, Paul Klee, Franz Marc, Henri Matisse, Pablo Picasso, and Camille Pissarro. The Jewish Museum has also commissioned four contemporary artists to create new works that address the resonance of the exhibition’s themes: Maria Eichhorn, Hadar Gad, Dor Guez, and Lisa Oppenheim.

The Jewish Museum: 1109 5th Ave at 92nd St

Related Items
Art

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Art

High Art – Happy Munkey Hosts Colorful Bash at Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit

ElizaBeth TaylorAugust 19, 2021
Read More

DRIFT To Debut New Work at The Shed

Suzanna BowlingAugust 13, 2021
Read More

2021 Virtual Carle Honors Open for Registration

Suzanna BowlingAugust 11, 2021
Read More

Different Types of Camera Straps and Harnesses – Expert Tips to Make Your Selection Easier

WriterJuly 26, 2021
Read More

Times Square Gets Splashed By A Whale

Suzanna BowlingJuly 17, 2021
Read More

You Are Here, a New Commission by Andrea Miller to Animate Lincoln Center Campus as Part of Restart Stages

Suzanna BowlingJuly 13, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJuly 12, 2021
Read More

Banksy:Genius or Vandal? Coming in August

Suzanna BowlingJuly 12, 2021
Read More

The New-York Historical Society Expands Its Home on CPW To Include The American LGBTQ+ Museum

Suzanna BowlingJuly 6, 2021
Read More