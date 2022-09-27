MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Out of Town

The John W. Engeman Theater Brings A New Musical Based On Mystic Pizza To The Stage

The John W. Engeman Theater presented a new musical based on Mystic Pizza The show runs through Sunday, October 30, 2022.

Based on the classic 1988 movie starring Julia Roberts, Mystic Pizza with book by Sandy Rustin. The show charts the lives and loves of three unforgettable waitresses Emily Rose Lyons as Daisy (National Tour: Legally Blonde; Regional: Norwegian Cruise Lines, Sierra Repertory Theatre, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Sundance Theatre, Hale Center Theatre),

Brooke Sterling as Kat (Regional: Richard Rodgers Amphitheater, Woodstock Playhouse, The Muny, Manhattan Theatre)

as Jojo (National Tour: Les Miserables; Regional: Peterborough Players, MUNY, Northern Stage, TUTS, Mason Street Warehouse) in the harbor town of Mystic, CT. Featuring some of the best pop songs of the ’80s and ’90s such as “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” “Addicted To Love,” “Small Town,” “Hold On,” and “Take My Breath Away,” Mystic Pizza has all the ingredients for a romantic comedy-with the works!

Mystic Pizza is directed by Igor Goldin and choreographed by Ashley Marinelli

The Creative Team includes Sarah Wussow (Musical Director), Kyle Dixon (scenic Design), Dustin Cross (Costume Design), Jose Santiago (lighting Design), Laura Shubert (Sound Design), Kristie Moschetta (Props Design), Wojcik Casting Team (Casting Directors), Aaron A. Watson (Production Stage Manager), Kayla Goldsborough (Assistant Stage Manager), Tiger Brown (Associate Choreographer), Jennifer Collester (Director Of Production) and Richard Dolce (Producing Artistic Director).

Mystic Pizza will play the following performance schedule: Thursdays at 8:00pm, Fridays at 8:00pm, Saturdays at 3:00pm and 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm. Some Wednesday and Sunday evenings are available. Tickets are $85 for Saturday evenings and $80 for all other performances. They may be purchased by calling 631-261-2900, going online at www.engemantheater.com, or by visiting the Engeman Theater Box Office at 250 Main Street, Northport.

