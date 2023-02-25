Broadway
The Jonas Brothers Will Play 5 Nights on Broadway
The Jonas Brothers have a new album titled “The Album” and to promote it they are headed to Broadway. – into high gear; a ride that will take them to the Great White Way.
Friday, they release their brand new single Wings, and announced they would be playing 5 nights at the Marquis Theatre in March 14-18!
Joe, 33, Nick, 30, and Kevin, 35, shared on their Instagram page, stating that each night will be focused on a different album and “they’ll be playing all the hits”.
On March 14, they’ll be performing songs from their from their 2nd album Jonas Brothers (2007).
On the 15th their third studio album A Little Bit Longer (2008).
On the 16th Line, Vines And Trying Times (2009),
And on the 17th their most recent album Happiness Begins (2019).
For the final show they will play songs from their upcoming new album – The Album – which will be officially dropping on May 12.
To get tickets you’ ll need a Verified Fan code to get tickets, so make sure to register now through Sunday!!
Broadway
Jennifer Holliday Is A Diamond That Shines Brilliantly Inside and Out
In 1981 Jennifer Holliday achieved worldwide fame as Effie White in the Broadway musical Dreamgirls. In 2016 she won Broadway back as Shug Avery in the Broadway revival of The Color Purple. Last night she won over fans and anyone else who was in the audience of the prestigious Diamond Series, at 54 Below.
Starting out with “I Ain’t Been Licked” by Ashford and Simpson, Holliday showed not only was she here to stay, but an artist to be reckoned with.
The Diana Ross song “My Turn,” took on a new meaning as she thanked the audience for being there and chose this time to spend this time with her. She stated “You are my friends” and we the audience felt blessed to be there.
The Kern and Fields standard from Swingtime “Pick Yourself Up,” had Holliday talking about fame and how fleeting it is.
Re-creating two signature songs “I Am Changing” from Dreamgirlsand “Push Da Button” from The Color Purple, made you feel as if you missed some of the best Broadway moments and now you have a chance to rediscover them. I was there for both moments and this moment was like time stood still.
Next up was a haunting version of Billie Holliday’s and Arthur Herzog Jr. “God Bless The Child.”
“The Way He Makes Me Feel” from Yentl was sexy, sensual and allowed Ms. Holliday to share how when she was in Dreamgirls, she was 19 going on 20 years old and Streisand told her that she should not lose weight because that’s what she was known for and they tried to make her fix her nose when she got in the business and that the things that we are associated with make us us.”
“The Cole Porter Medley” allowed Ms. Holliday’s music director/pianist Rashad McPherson arrangements shine. On that note bass guitarist: Criston Oates, drummer: Shawn Dustin, lead guitarist: Andrew Jagannath, saxophone: Craig Hill, trumpet: Ryan Easter and Trombonist: Javon Johnson, all had chances to share the spotlight and Ms. Holliday put her own spin on these American songbook classics.
Putting her own spin again on a classic Harry Warren’s and Etta James’s “At Last,” Ms. Holliday’s chops and emotional connection to lyric showed, she may have spent some time trying to figure out where she belonged, but it was clear she has found her way.
Tina Turner’s classic “River Deep, Mountain High” had Ms. Holliday and her band killing it as the whole room started dancing.
Michael Bennett and Marvin Hamilish played big roles in Ms. Holliday’s life and she shared the high’s and low’s and then dedicated “What I Did For Love” to them. There wasn’t a dry eye.
And as the pièce de résistance a phenomenally sung “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going.” “I became a young woman and then a real woman and then a grown-ass woman, the song took on different meanings. It’s a song of survival today. It’s like, ‘And I’m telling you that I’m still here. I’m not going.’ So for me, more so than anything, it’s me telling the world — and telling myself — that I’m worthy to still be here and that I still have a lot more to offer.” All I can say to that is yes, yes and hell yes!
Ms. Holliday is a treat to 54 Below and anyone who is smart enough to get tickets for this one of a kind event. The Diamond Series is definitely a rare gem and you can still get tickets.
The Diamond Series Presents Jennifer Holliday until the 26th at 8:30 (doors open at 6 pm for dinner)
All photo’s and video Magda Katz
Broadway
JoJo Makes Her Broadway Debut In Moulin Rouge
Joanna ‘JoJo’ Levesque whose self-titled debut studio album peaked at number four on the US Billboard 200 when she was just 14 years old, will make her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge this spring.
The singer/actress revealed she will take on the lead role of Satine on Broadway from Ashley Loren for a limited number of performances beginning April 11.
“So I can’t believe I can finally say this…I’m making my Broadway debut in MOULIN ROUGE! When I saw this musical for the first time, I fell head over heels in love instantly. I watched from the edge of my seat, hanging on every word of every song,”
Tickets for the shows at the Al Hirschfeld Theater are available via the mobile-focused ticketing platform.SeatGek.
Broadway
Antisemitic’s Attack The Show Parade. How Could This Happen on Broadway?
Hate has shown its ugly head on Broadway. Originally I was going to ignore this story, so as not to give credence to the protestors, but on pondering on how this could happen, I think the subject needs to be addressed.
Antisemitic protests took place outside the musical Parade‘s first preview two nights ago. The neo-Nazi group the National Socialist Movement Tuesday greeted audience members outside the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre with antisemitic hatred.
Parade, tells the true story of a Northern Jewish factory worker in Georgia who was falsely accused of murdering a teenage girl and lynched by an antisemitic mob who hated outsiders.
Leo Frank, was a superintendent at the National Pencil Company in Atlanta, who was kidnapped from prison and lynched in 1915 after he was convicted two years earlier of murdering Mary Phagan, a 13-year-old girl that he was also accused of raping at the factory they both worked at. His trial was sensational and controversial. What I am surprised at is the false testimony and according to witnesses the murder was by Jim Conley not Frank.
The mob Tuesday night seemed like they didn’t know the facts, as they shouted the Frank was a pedophile.
In a statement, Actor’s Equity stated that “there is no place for hate in our streets or our workplaces” and that the presence of antisemitic protestors at the members’ workplace “only underlines how important that work is.”
Parade has a phenomenal score by Tony winner Jason Robert Brown and book by Tony, Oscar and Pulitzer Prize-winner Alfred Uhry. and music and lyrics by Tony winner Jason Robert Brown — dramatizes the true story of
Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, who portray Frank and his wife Lucille learned of the protests after their performance had finished.
Diamond spoke in her Instagram story, the musical’s company was able to hold both “massive celebration and raging disappointment” in the same breath. “What a reminder of how important this story is. I can’t wait to tell it again and again,” she continued. “We will speak for you Leo.”
I think the questions that everyone should be asking is “How Can This Be Happening On Broadway?””How Was This Allowed To Happen On Broadway?” I believe strongly in freedom of speech but not when hatred is allowed to be spread.
